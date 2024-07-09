7 Overlooked AI Stocks That Deserve the Wall Street Spotlight

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

We all know why forward-thinking investors should consider artificial intelligence. Over time, the underlying innovation could profoundly accelerate productivity. Further, the numbers that experts are projecting are simply astounding. Per Bloomberg, the ecosystem could be worth $1.3 trillion by 2032. Still, you don’t want to just pay any price for your innovation, which brings us to overlooked AI stocks.

Yes, you can always choose to buy the usual suspects in the space. We all know everyone’s favorite semiconductor firm. And go ahead and pick up shares if you must. However, it may also be prudent to consider overlooked AI stocks. Primarily, it comes down to common sense. With names like Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), the low-hanging fruit has been plucked. With the underappreciated plays, there are still easy pickings available.

Granted, when you choose to ski off-piste, you run the risk of rough terrain. At the same time, you could be rewarded with an experience that few get to enjoy. For the risk-takers, below are overlooked AI stocks to consider.

C3.ai (AI)

Falling under the application software industry, C3.ai (NYSE:AI) operates as an enterprise AI company. It provides a development platform and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop and deploy various advanced and intelligent enterprise applications. In particular, the company brings to the table relevancies in predictive maintenance, fraud detection and supply chain optimization.

Now, one of the reasons C3.ai gets overlooked is that its financials aren’t the greatest. For example, in the past four quarters, it posted an average loss per share of 11.5 cents. However, it’s also worth noting that analysts expected the loss to come out to 23.3 cents per share. Therefore, the quarterly surprise came out to nearly 48%.

Another factor to consider is that AI stock trades at 11.51X trailing-year sales. To be fair, that’s higher than the average seen in the past year, which came in at 10.67X. Still, in the most recent quarter, C3.ai posted revenue growth (year-over-year) of 19.6%.

For the current fiscal year, experts believe that sales could rise 23.4% to $383.39 million. Next year, the top line could jump to $467.14 million. C3.ai is worth the premium, making it one of the overlooked AI stocks.

UiPath (PATH)

Based in New York City, UiPath (NYSE:PATH) falls under the infrastructure software space. Per its public profile, the company provides an end-to-end automation platform, offering a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions. Fundamentally, UiPath doesn’t exactly command the spotlight like an Nvidia. However, its focus on automating mundane tasks could dramatically accelerate productivity.

Another reason to consider UiPath is overall solid financials. In the past four quarters, the company posted earnings per share of 14 cents. This performance beat out the average EPS estimate of 9.5 cents. The average earnings surprise during the aforementioned period landed at 79.3% – that’s quite impressive.

Further, PATH stock trades hands at 5.54X trailing-year sales. In the past one-year period, the metric clocked in at 8.53X. Therefore, PATH could have significant room to grow into its prior valuation.

What makes UiPath so intriguing is that by the end of the fiscal year, sales could rise 7.7% to $1.41 billion. In the following year, revenue could pop up again by 11.9% to $1.58 billion. Thus, it’s one of the overlooked AI stocks to consider.

Cisco (CSCO)

Based in San Jose, California, Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) falls under the communication equipment industry. While not a pure-play example of overlooked AI stocks to buy, Cisco deserves consideration for its acquisition of Splunk. The bought-out enterprise uses AI and machine learning (ML) to convert machine data into actionable insights. It offers tremendous relevance in areas such as information technology (IT), security and business analytics.

To be fair, Cisco is a boring entity – there’s no denying it. However, boring can have its attributes, especially during challenging economic cycles. In the past four quarters, Cisco posted EPS of 97 cents. This figure beat out the average consensus view of 91 cents. In terms of earnings surprise, the company printed 6.45%.

During the trailing 12 months (TTM), Cisco posted net income of $12.12 billion or $2.96 per share. Revenue hit $55.36 billion. For fiscal 2024, analysts see EPS reaching $3.70, basically at parity with the prior year. Revenue may dip 1% to $53.7 billion. Still, let’s not forget that Cisco offers a forward dividend yield of 3.43%. Thus, it’s one of the overlooked AI stocks to consider.

Qualys (QLYS)

Another player in the infrastructure software space, Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) along with its subsidiaries provides a cloud-based platform delivering IT, security and compliance solutions. In particular, it specializes in cybersecurity, which is a burgeoning field due to rapidly rising threats. It’s a crowded field so QLYS stock gets overlooked. Still, smart investors should put the idea on their radar.

Financially, Qualys has been a solid performer, which isn’t surprising given the underlying relevance. During the past four quarters, the company posted an average EPS of almost $1.41. This stood in contrast to the estimated EPS of $1.17. In terms of earnings surprise, Qualys managed to post 20.7%, an impressive figure.

Even with said performance, QLYS stock is undervalued. Shares trade at 9.59X trailing-year sales. However, in the past year, the metric averaged 11.29X. Thus, it could potentially grow into its prior valuation.

For fiscal 2024, sales may hit $605.64 million, representing growth of 9.2% from the prior year. And in fiscal 2025, revenue could jump another 9.8% to $664.76 million. It’s worth the premium, making QLYS one of the overlooked AI stocks to buy.

Pegasystems (PEGA)

An application software firm, Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) – based in Cambridge, Massachusetts – develops, markets, licenses, hosts and supports enterprise software. One of the company’s mainline products is Pega Infinity, a software portfolio consisting of a real-time AI-powered decision engine. This platform enhances customer acquisition and experiences. While overlooked, it’s one of the enterprises extracting real value from digital intelligence.

A middle-capitalization enterprise, Pegasystems is a relatively strong financial performer. During the past four quarters, the company posted EPS of 67.5 cents. In contrast, covering experts estimated a print of only 36.5 cents. During the TTM period, the software specialist posted EPS of 84 cents on revenue of $1.44 billion. In the most recent quarter, its YOY growth rate landed at 1.4%.

For fiscal 2024, analysts see EPS rising by 12.5% to $2.79. On the top line, experts believe that revenue could hit $1.49 billion. If so, that would be up 3.7%. In the following year, EPS could soar to $3.19, which would be up 14.3%. Further, sales might hit $1.6 billion, gaining 7.6%. For the adventurous, PEGA ranks among the overlooked AI stocks to buy.

Yext (YEXT)

A New York City-based infrastructure software specialist, Yext (NYSE:YEXT) bills itself as a fact-organization business. Essentially, it aims to provide answers to consumer questions. It achieves this simple but powerful protocol through its namesake platform. This cloud-based innovation allows enterprises to offer answers to questions that their customers may ask, thus framing the online discourse of their business.

As the world increasingly becomes dependent on digital interactions, such information control could be critical. What’s more, Yext offers a surprisingly solid financial canvas. In the past four quarters, the company posted EPS of 7.5 cents. This beat out the consensus view of 6.5 cents, leading to an earnings surprise of 13.7%.

Notably, the market currently prices YEXT stock at 1.58X trailing-year sales. That’s relatively low compared to the 2.21X that the equity achieved in the past year. Thus, YEXT could potentially grow into its prior valuation.

The current fiscal year may be mixed, with EPS growing to 37 cents while revenue slipping slightly to $395.49 million. However, both EPS and sales could rise the following year to 49 cents and $416.35 million, respectively. Therefore, it’s one of the overlooked AI stocks to consider.

NICE (NICE)

Based in Israel, NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) is a software application specialist. Together with its subsidiaries, NICE provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions. In particular, the company offers CXone, which is a cloud-native open platform. It also brings to the table Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market.

What’s interesting about NICE is that it simultaneously bolsters the customer experience while also leveraging AI to fight financial crime. Although it’s one of the higher-risk ideas among overlooked AI stocks, the underlying enterprise offers solid financials. In the past four quarters, the company’s average EPS landed at almost $2.34. This beat out the estimate of $2.23.

Enticingly, NICE stock trades hands at only 4.6X trailing-year sales. However, in the past year, this metric averaged 6.21X. If NICE rises to its previous valuation, that could yield a big return for speculators.

Analysts see EPS rising 21% in fiscal 2024 to $10.64. On the top line, revenue could hit $2.73 billion, up 14.8% from last year. In fiscal 2025, EPS and sales could pop higher again, to $12.15 and $3.04 billion, respectively.

