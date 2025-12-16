7 Outrageous Things the Wealthy Bought This Year — and Where ChatGPT Says Money Is Flowing

When money is no object, spending can get wild. Given that, it’s not surprising that rich people made some pretty jaw-dropping purchases in 2025.

Flush with cash, they have the world at their fingertips, allowing them to purchase items the rest of society would only see in a museum. Here’s a look at shocking items wealthy people bought from Christie’s and Sotheby’s auctions in 2025.

Macallan Distil Your World Mexico Single-Cask Edition

Price: $81,250

One of only two bottles produced and the only one for sale, The Macallan Distil Your World Mexico Single-Cask Edition sold at Sotheby’s. Offered by The Macallan through their charity partner Esperanza International, proceeds from the sale went to the nonprofit.

Marilyn Monroe’s DOD Identification Card

Price: $176,400

A piece of history, Marilyn Monroe’s signed United States of America Department of Defense Identification card sold at Christie’s. Signed Norma Jeane DiMaggio, the card was laminated with a black and white photograph of the icon, along with two finger prints.

Rare Hermès Birkin Bag

Price: $215,900

A Hermès “Rainy Days Faubourg Sellier Birkin 20” with permabrass hardware sold at Christie’s. This rare Gris Misty matte alligator bag was inspired by the flagship Hermès boutique in Paris, according to Jewels Aficionado.

Ferris Bueller’s Sweater Vest

Price: $279,400

A piece of cinematic history, the signature vest worn by Ferris Bueller — played by Matthew Broderick — in “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” was sold by Sotheby’s. Several additional collectible items from the film were also included with purchase — two baseball tickets from filming, ticket stub from the movie, Japanese ticket stub from the movie, authentic Matthew Broderick signature, VHS slipcover and a trading card.

Mohammad Ali’s Everlast Shorts

Price: $1.2 million

A big win for a boxing fan, the Everlast shorts Mohammad Ali wore in the 1975 “Thrilla in Manilla” fight was sold by Sotheby’s. Ali fought heavyweight champ “Smokin” Joe Frazier at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City in this match, which he famously won.

Lou Gehrig’s Final Home Game Jersey

Price: $2.7 million

The end of an era, Lou Gehrig’s final home game jersey worn at Yankee Stadium during the 1939 World Series was sold by Christie’s. Offered for sale to the public for the first time, this is one of only a few Gehrig jerseys owned by private collectors.

Kobe Bryant’s Rookie Jersey

Price: $7 million

The jersey worn by Kobe Bryant in his first NBA media day, NBA preseason debut, regular season debut and several other games was sold by Sotheby’s. This iconic jersey was in play during the 1996 to 1997 season, the first of Bryant’s 18-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Where the Money Is Flowing, According to ChatGPT

Clearly, some wealthy people are using their money to buy extravagant handbags, sports memorabilia and other collectibles. However, ChatGPT highlighted several other places where their money is flowing.

This includes private equity and venture capital, as public markets are considered more volatile than high-growth private deals, according to the chatbot. Private credit was also highlighted, due to the ability for wealthy investors to exert greater control by investing directly into private companies.

Real estate was also noted — especially industrial and specialized — as these assets can protect against inflation, according to ChatGPT. Digital assets and crypto were mentioned as they grant wealthy investors’ exposure to growth trends.

Sustainable and impact investing was also touted as offering access to alternative assets. Additionally, cash reserves and family office dominance were also noted as places where the money is flowing.

