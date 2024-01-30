7 Once-in-a-Lifetime Cryptos With Unprecedented Surge Potential

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

If you’re on the hunt for cryptocurrency growth picks, look no further. The finance landscape is evolving, and with the U.S. SEC’s nod to spot Bitcoin (BTC-USD) ETFs, it’s clear that cryptos are not just a fleeting trend. Projected to hit $51.5 billion in 2024, the cryptocurrency market is on an impressive trajectory, with a forecasted annual growth rate of 8.62% through 2028. This surge signals a burgeoning market poised to reach a valuation of $71.7 billion by 2028. Such growth is a testament to the growing trust and adoption of digital currencies globally.

Moreover, as the digital wave continues to swell, the number of crypto users is expected to skyrocket to one billion by 2030. This increasing demand, fueled by broader acceptance and deeper integration into mainstream finance, suggests that cryptocurrencies will trend higher. For investors, this represents a frontier of growth in the evolving landscape of global finance. Here are seven cryptocurrency growth picks you won’t want to miss out on.

Cryptocurrency Growth Picks: Bitcoin (BTC)

Riding the bullish tide, Bitcoin (BTC-USD) has soared 81% over the past year. The green light for the Bitcoin spot ETF has sent expectations soaring, with Wood projecting an ambitious $1.5 million by 2030. Subsequently, analysts at Standard Chartered predict substantial inflows of $50 billion to $100 billion this year alone.

Adding to Bitcoin’s robust performance, the network’s difficulty level has hit a record high, escalating by 1.65% to a staggering 73.2 trillion. This uptick isn’t just about numbers; it signifies a surge in computational power and fortification of the network’s security. These metrics paint a picture of a digital fortress primed for the future.

Furthermore, with the evolving tech landscape, Bitcoin’s influence expands. VanEck anticipates a fresh peak for Bitcoin by late 2024, likely fueled by political and regulatory shifts post-election. This prediction extends beyond market trends, emphasizing a shift towards decentralized networks and underscoring cryptocurrencies’ escalating importance in the evolving tech landscape of 2024.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH-USD) closely trails Bitcoin in the crypto world, marking a solid 22% growth in the last six months with a market cap of $273 billion. ETH-USD is poised for significant leaps, notably with the anticipated EIP-4844 set to drastically slash rollup gas fees, a potential game-changer for the crypto’s scalability. Simultaneously, the approval of a Bitcoin ETF has ignited a buzz around Ethereum-based tokens, propelling their value to unprecedented heights.

The momentum is further amplified by Vitalik Buterin’s initiative to increase Ethereum’s gas limit, injecting vitality into the market. This move has propelled Ethereum to its most remarkable valuation since May 2022, showcasing its strength and resilience in an ever-competitive landscape.

Furthermore, analysts are casting hopeful forecasts, with whispers of Ethereum touching the $5,000 mark. While the SEC’s decision on Fidelity’s Ethereum ETF lingers until March, a favorable outcome could catalyze a significant Ethereum rally, marking another vibrant chapter in the digital currency’s ever-evolving saga.

Cryptocurrency Growth Picks: Solana (SOL)

Solana (SOL-USD) has surged back into the crypto spotlight, boasting a 280% price increase over the past year. It now ranks as the fifth most valuable token worldwide, rebounding impressively after a brief dip. This comeback stems from its platform’s efficiency, which offers swift, cost-effective transactions and solid proof-of-stake technology.

Moreover, the network’s dynamism shines, showing significant growth in on-chain activities, particularly in NFT and decentralized exchange volumes, enhancing its total value locked. This activity has captured the interest of retail and institutional investors alike, sparking predictions of a possible 50-fold value increase within the year.

Furthermore, the Solana Mobile 2, Solana’s newest innovation, quickly surpassed its predecessor by securing 30,000 preorders in merely 30 hours. Priced attractively at $450, this Android device transcends a mere wallet to become a gateway to web3, featuring a secure seed vault and an exclusive decentralized app store, redefining the standards in the crypto gadget domain.

Ripple (XRP)

Ripple (XRP-USD) is transforming global finance with efficient cross-border transactions, seamlessly merging crypto and fiat. This innovation has fueled a robust 28% increase in XRP’s value over the past year. Bolstered by positive projections from analysts like Austin Hilton, XRP’s trajectory seems poised to break barriers, potentially soaring past the $4 mark.

Moreover, Ripple’s CTO, David Schwartz, is at the forefront, promoting the XRP Ledger’s (XRPL) role in advancing blockchain interoperability and a multi-chain landscape. He spotlights the XRPL’s recent advancements in EVM programmability, highlighting its efficiency in facilitating data and value exchanges across various platforms. Enthusiasm builds for more insights at the upcoming ETH Denver summit.

Following legal victories over the SEC, Ripple’s portrayal of XRP as a utility-focused digital asset has strengthened market confidence. The company’s strategic alliances and dedication to digital innovation and efficiency position XRP at the heart of global finance’s evolving landscape, securing its role as a key industry player.

Cryptocurrency Growth Picks: Avalanche (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX-USD) is revolutionizing DeFi, presenting a bustling layer one blockchain. Users swarm to Trader Joe, a leading decentralized exchange, staking assets for JOE tokens with payouts surpassing rivals. This dynamic engagement parallels Avalanche’s impressive price surge, leaping 148% in six months and 54% over the past year, signaling a robust market ascent.

Moreover, Avalanche has seamlessly woven inscriptions into its transactions, showcasing its robustness despite fluctuations. Data from Dune Analytics indicates Avalanche’s early lead and sustained dominance in inscriptions, with daily counts exceeding 222,000 and transactions hitting over 20%, peaking at an impressive 50% on Jan. 17.

Furthermore, Avalanche is set to cut consensus finality time, overhaul the codebase, enhance database performance with FirewoodDB, and roll out c-chain-native elastic subnet staking to revolutionize blockchain efficiency. The introduction of the Vryx scaling solution, with a target of 100,000 transactions per second, showcases Ava Labs’ commitment to advancing blockchain technology, solidifying Avalanche’s leadership in the industry.

Near Protocol (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR-USD) is carving a niche in the blockchain world, boasting an impressive 112% growth over the past six months, with its value hitting $2.94 and a market cap peaking at $3.01 billion. As a decentralized supercomputer, NEAR Protocol is tackling blockchain’s typical hurdles head-on, positioning itself as a powerhouse with substantial upside potential.

Moreover, the protocol’s appeal is evident, with daily active users surpassing a million, signaling a shift towards mainstream Web3 adoption. Innovations like chain abstraction are simplifying blockchain interactions, likening it to traditional web app backends, and paving the way for broader acceptance and integration.

Furthermore, NEARCON ’23 spotlighted NEAR Protocol’s commitment to diversity and technological innovation. The launch of idOS for digital identity management underscores its drive towards a user-centric, interoperable blockchain ecosystem. Analysts project a bullish outlook, with NEAR’s value potentially hitting a minimum of $5.261 by 2026, further solidifying its position in the blockchain frontier.

Chainlink (LINK)

Chainlink (LINK-USD) stands out as a decentralized oracle network, bridging smart contracts with real-world data. Although it’s experienced a range-bound journey between $13.88 and $17.48 since early 2024, displaying short-term bearishness, the dynamic 99% price surge over the past year and a market cap boost to $13.96 million signals its latent prowess.

Moreover, LINK is pivotal in the global mission to integrate diverse networks, a true one-stop solution. Its collaboration with SWIFT, the linchpin of international finance, underscores its role in streamlining global money movement, connecting banks across varied blockchains for seamless international transactions.

Furthermore, Chainlink focuses sharply on the virtual tokenization of Real World Assets (RWAs) this year, a venture with vast potential. Imagine tokenizing tangible assets like real estate on the blockchain, enabling fractional ownership and lowering entry barriers. This innovative approach draws attention, evidenced by recent acquisitions of over $105 million in LINK tokens, spotlighting LINK as a crypto to keep on the radar.

