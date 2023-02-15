7 of the Best Sam's Club Deals for Presidents Day 2023

Presidents Day is almost here and you can score some bargains if you know where to shop. Many retailers promote deals on holiday weekends, and Sam's Club is no exception. If you've been saving up for specific purchases, you may want to see if you can get a deal by putting your Sam's Club membership to use. Here are some of the best Presidents Day Sam's Club deals that could help you keep more money in your pocket.

1. Tahiti 4-Piece Outdoor Seating Set

This deal is perfect if you want to upgrade your outdoor area with more comfortable seating. The Tahiti 4-Piece Outdoor Seating Set is on sale for $600 off. You can keep more money in your checking account and improve your outdoor space for just $999. Plus, you'll be ready to entertain well before the summer months arrive.

2. Sealy Posturepedic Plus Spring Mattress

Now is an excellent time to update your mattress if you want to improve your sleep quality while sticking to your budget. Sam's Club is selling the Sealy Posturepedic Plus Spring Arkansas Tight Top Medium Feel Mattress at a heavy discount. Assorted sizes are available, but you can score a queen-sized mattress for $899 instead of $1,299.

3. Samsung 27 cu. ft. Large Capacity French Door Refrigerator

Another can't-miss deal is the Samsung 27 cu. ft. Large Capacity French Door Refrigerator. You can save $400 by buying this model at Sam's Club. It'll cost you $1,895 instead of $2,335. If your current fridge is nearing the end of its life, don't miss this sale.

4. iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO

If you've been saving up for a robot vacuum, you're in luck. This Presidents Day, the iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO is available at Sam's Club for $339.98 instead of $489.98. These vacuums can help make your home look and feel cleaner and reduce the time you spend cleaning up.

5. Member's Mark 8-Piece Stemless Crystal Wine Glass Set

Are you looking to take your dinner parties to the next level? The Member's Mark 8-Piece Stemless Crystal Wine Glass Set is available for $14.98. If you're like me and keep accidentally breaking your extra wine glasses, this is a bargain buy you won't want to miss.

6. Samsung 4.5 cu. ft. Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash

Perhaps you're looking to get a more efficient washer for your home. The Samsung 4.5 cu. ft. Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash is on sale at Sam's Club for over $300. You'll spend $745 instead of $1,049. This front-load model can wash full loads in 28 minutes.

7. Samsung 7.5 cu. ft. SmartElectric Dryer with Steam Sanitize+

If you're investing in a new washer, you may also want to upgrade your dryer. During the Sam's Club Presidents Day sale, you can save over $300 by purchasing the Samsung 7.5 cu. ft. SmartElectric Dryer with Steam Sanitize+. You'll pay $745 instead of $1,049. With this model, you can remotely start or stop the cycle for added convenience.

Don't miss out on the chance to save

We're all looking for ways to stretch our dollars further. Shopping sales like this can make it easier to reach your personal finance goals. But remember to stick to your budget and only buy what you need. It's never a good idea to go into credit card debt to get a discount.

However, if an item on your shopping list is available at a big discount at Sam's Club, shopping during the Presidents Day sale could be a win for your wallet. The deals mentioned above are valid through Feb. 26, 2023, so you have time to decide what to buy.

