7 of the Best Deals You Can Get in January

Although we're trained to think of the holiday sales as the best of the best, the reality is that you can find good deals all year long. And while you may be a bit shopped out this month, your budget will appreciate any deals you can get for the things still on your to-buy list.

For example, January is a great time to take advantage of deals from retailers who overstocked their shelves during the holidays. It's also a great time to start prepping for the year to come. Here are some of the best deals you can find this month.

1. Holiday leftovers

The holiday shopping season brings a flood of themed gift sets, decor, and other festive goodies. And the second the holidays are over, all of that stuff goes on sale.

While a lot of the best Christmas decor deals are already picked clean before the ball drops, January will see all the rest get their prices slashed. Need a new tree? Now is the time. Have a deep need for holiday home goods? That Santa tea towel set now on clearance may just have your name on it.

2. Linens and things

Named for the crisp white linens it was created to sell, the White Sale is an ancient (all right, not ancient -- but it is more than 100 years old!) retail tradition still celebrated by many companies today. As such, January is a great time to find deals on all of your household linens and other fabric goods, including sheets, comforters, and towels.

3. Televisions

At first glance, January may seem like an odd time to see television deals. But if you're a football fan, it makes perfect sense. Why? Well, the Super Bowl, of course.

As millions of people prepare to watch the Big Game, football fans around the country are starting to compete with friends and neighbors over who gets to host the party. And this is one place where size matters; the largest TV often wins.

Retailers know all about this sacred battle -- and they're more than happy to help you win by selling you a big-screen TV, on sale, of course. Even if you're not a football fan yourself, if you're considering an upgrade to your home electronics, January could be the best time to buy.

4. Home fitness gear

Ah, yes, New Year's Resolution season. The time of year when we all make ourselves big promises about how much better we're going to be this year. (Followed by February, when motivation wanes and Real Life kicks those resolutions in the face.)

If your resolution this year is to get into better shape -- or if you simply want to upgrade your existing home gym -- now is a great time to find tons of sales on home fitness gear. You'll find deals on everything from exercise equipment to the finest of fitness frocks. (Just maybe save the receipts, yes?)

5. Winter clothing

It may not seem like it when you're shivering in six feet of snow, but for retailers, spring is practically around the corner. And with their eyes already on next season's fashion, the current collection of winter trends is starting to go on sale. While the absolute best prices won't be around until the spring thaw hits, you can still find some pretty good sales for winter jackets and other cold weather gear.

6. Air conditioners, servicing, and repair

While January may be the worst possible time to have a heater malfunction, it can actually be a great time to get that old air conditioner replaced. Even if your machine is in good shape, now could be the best time to have your system serviced and your ducts cleaned. Not only will you be ahead of the game when the weather turns, but you'll likely score a deal as many air conditioning service companies are slowest during the winter.

7. 2023 travel

Can you find last-minute travel deals? Absolutely. Do most of us have the schedule flexibility to book travel at the last minute? Not so much.

In general, the very best time to book your travel is as soon as possible. Not only will this typically mean you get the best prices -- airline tickets tend to get more expensive as your travel dates get closer, not less -- but you'll also see the most availability.

And this goes double for folks who are looking to book summer travel with credit card rewards. Want to go to Europe in business class for free with points this year? You're going to need to start looking for award seats now.

Be sure to book refundable travel, especially if you're booking well in advance. Not only does this help if something unexpected occurs, but it can also be good for comparison shopping along the way. Find a lower price in a few months? Jump on the deal and cancel your existing booking.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until 2024

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our expert loves this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR until 2024, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.