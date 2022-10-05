7 of the Best Costco Deals for October 2022

If you're the sort of person who likes saving money on your shopping, then you're probably aware that Costco can be a source of great deals on not just food and household essentials, but also, things like clothing, appliances, and electronics. Meanwhile, on top of Costco's already low prices, the retail giant tends to offer up dozens of discounts at a time on a rotating basis, some of which can be quite substantial. Here are a few such deals worth checking out in October.

1. The Cuisinart Digital AirFryer Toaster Oven

If you're into easy cooking, then it's probably time to invest in an air fryer. And if you want a trusted brand, Cuisinart is the way to go. Right now, Costco has the Cuisinart Digital AirFryer Toaster Oven on sale for $149.99, which is $40 to $50 lower than what it normally sells for. You use an air fryer to make everything from chicken to homemade donuts if you're feeling adventurous.

(A quick note: Costco's prices can vary by location. You'll need to check your local warehouse club for specific pricing, but online pricing should be universal.)

2. The Lenovo Flex 14 2.8k OLED Touchscreen Laptop

If you've been looking to upgrade your laptop, October is a good time to do it. That's because you can score this Lenovo machine for $799.99, which is $200 off its regular price. If you're not familiar with OLED technology, it basically means you get great image quality out of your laptop screen. That's great for not only working, but streaming content for fun.

3. Discounted Kleenex facial tissues

October is when cold season generally begins, so it's a great month to stock up on tissues. Costco is offering $4.50 off of a 10-pack of 230-count boxes of Kleenex, so you won't have to be stingy with tissues (and you'll have more to share when your kids' teachers start begging for them).

4. Discounted paper towels

Paper towels are one of those staple items it always pays to restock. Costco is offering $5 off of Bounty Advanced paper towels this month (a 12-roll pack), so if you have a messy bunch at home, they're worth grabbing.

5. Discounted chips

This month, you can score $5 off of the Frito-Lay Fun Flavor Mix, which gives you 54 bags of kid favorites like Cheetos and Doritos. Not only are these handy single-serve bags great for school snacks, but they're perfect for trick-or-treaters.

6. Discounted premade soup

If you've never tried Costco's Kirkland brand broccoli cheddar soup, well, you should. It's the perfect thing to scoop up right now as the weather cools down. And in October, you'll get $2.50 off of four pounds of soup. Yum.

7. Discounted Halloween candy

Costco isn't running a special on its bulk bags of Halloween candy this month. However, generally speaking, you'll pay much less per piece of candy when you load up at Costco, as opposed to the supermarket. It pays to visit your local warehouse club and see what varieties it stocks.

All told, there are plenty of good deals to be had at Costco in October, and these are just a few of the highlights. So if you're looking for a way to do your shopping without too hard a hit to your credit card balance, it pays to pop over to your local warehouse club store and see what bargains you find.

