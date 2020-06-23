7% of Intuit Workforce Fired As Focus Shifts to AI-Driven Platform

The CEO of tax prep specialist Inuit (NASDAQ: INTU) told employees in a company blog post that 7% of its workforce was being fired because it faces "a fundamental shift as the pace of change has dramatically increased."

Stating that Intuit had begun its transition into an artificial intelligence platform 16 months ago, CEO Sasan Goodarzi said it was necessary to terminate 715 employees as it looks to revamp its customer experience, technology, and sales strategies.

Image source: Getty Images.

The future of tax prep

"We took a careful review of the company, looking for redundancies in tools, systems and for roles that were not aligned to where we are investing for the future", Goodarzi said in the blog, and Intuit now knows where it must invest.

It has identified new skills sets it needs to build an AI-driven expert platform and will be creating over 700 new positions to hire for those skills. Intuit has previously said AI, machine learning, and data science are "foundational" to its success in fulfilling its mission.

The tax prep specialist reported revenue had grown 14% in the first half of its fiscal year, but the coronavirus pandemic caused the IRS to extend the tax filing deadline until July 15. Although it expects its small business and self-employed group revenue to grow 10% in the third quarter, consumer revenue is expected to drop 15% from last year.

Intuit says it is experiencing a significant revenue shift into its fiscal fourth quarter, so total company revenue is expected to decline 8% in the third.

10 stocks we like better than Intuit

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Intuit wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Intuit. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.