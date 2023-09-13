7 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Even with a relatively small sum, say $500, there are plenty of stocks to buy that can pave the way for a brighter financial future.

Contrary to what many believe, you don’t need a fortune to start investing, which is why we’ve compiled this list of stocks to buy with less than $500.

While market volatility might ruffle feathers in the short term, the long game paints a different picture.

You’ll marvel at the magic of compounding returns when you invest in stellar enterprises and grant them time.

Sysco (SYY)

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) stands tall in the food distribution space, dominating the landscape with an impressive 17% market share.

This giant has its finger on the pulse, boasting 333 global distribution hubs and catering to an astounding 700,000 customer locations.

In fiscal 2023, it flexed its financial muscles with revenue leaping to a whopping $76 billion, marking an 11% surge, while its operating profits surged 30%. However, despite its convincing performance, its stock is down 8.21% year-to-date.

To be fair, it’s no secret that inflation and volatile commodity costs have been the boogeymen of the food sphere, but this is one of the best stocks to buy for because it’s resilient.

Yet, Sysco, with its unmatched pricing, might be poised to weather these stormy seas. Analysts remain bullish, forecasting a healthy forward growth estimate of 6.44% for fiscal 2023.

Add a tempting 2.86% dividend yield to this mix, and Sysco emerges as an enticing proposition for those eyeing a stable perch in the defensive realm of food distribution.

Lithium Americas (LAC)

In the ever-evolving landscape of the commodities market, Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) witnessed more than a 30% dip in its stock over the past year, which makes it one of the best stocks to buy for a big rebound.

But, rather than spell doom, this downturn presents a compelling entry point for savvy investors, considering the company’s treasure trove of high-quality assets primed for long-term appreciation.

Just last month, Lithium Americas secured a nod of approval from shareholders to bifurcate its U.S. and Argentina operations. This strategic move promises to unlock massive long-term value not currently mirrored in the stock’s valuation.

Zooming in on the U.S., its Thacker Pass venture emerges as a goldmine, attracting a staggering $5.7 billion after-tax net present value.

By its fourth year, projections place its annual EBITDA at a powerful $1.1 billion, with peak EBITDA anticipated touching the $2 billion mark, making this one of the stocks to buy for the long term.

Furthermore, as Thacker Pass begins to flood the company’s coffers, Lithium Americas will be strategically positioned to funnel these resources into other lucrative ventures, amplifying its growth trajectory.

Tencent Holdings (TCEHY)

Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) carved a niche as a formidable force in various niches ranging from eCommerce and cloud computing to entertainment platforms.

Despite facing regulatory turbulence, Tencent remains on the cusp of seizing new growth horizons, especially as the regulatory atmosphere in China moves towards normalization.

With a steady stream of game license nods, its gaming sector will soar, banking on its already successful portfolio and growing user community.

Parallel to its gaming endeavors, Tencent is doubling down on eCommerce, weaving innovative features into its current platforms, such as video accounts and mini-programs.

Not to be overshadowed is its ambitious foray into generative AI, with its flagship model, Hongyuan, set to optimize internet data, bolstering service quality while reducing operational costs.

These strategic moves, combined with Tencent’s financial prudence, paved the way for its undisputed leadership in the Chinese market.

A glance at its financial report card paints an incredibly encouraging picture. Its second-quarter sales clocked in at a robust $20.6 billion, reflecting a hearty 11.3% year-over-year growth.

Complementing this is an impressive earnings-per-share of 53 cents, marking a remarkable 30% year-over-year increment. Topping off this financial feat is a free cash flow yield standing tall at 7%, making this one of the more reliable stocks to buy.

Altria (MO)

Altria (NYSE:MO) is a testament to its enduring brand legacy, mainly through its distribution of its iconic Marlboro cigarettes in the U.S.

The company’s portfolio is not limited to smokables but also includes non-smoking brands such as Skoal and Copenhagen.

Diversifying its portfolio further, Altria boasts a 10% stake in global beer titan Anheuser-Busch (NYSE:BUD), while holding positions in vaping trailblazer Juul and cannabis stalwart Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON).

Altria recently unveiled its second-quarter financials, highlighting a 1.3% year-over-year revenue uptick to $5.4 billion, aligning with market forecasts. The adjusted EPS at $1.31 even outpaced predictions.

This performance set the stage for Altria’s projected adjusted EPS growth of 1% to 4% per annum, reinforcing its commitment to sustaining dividend growth.

In a game-changing acquisition, the company absorbed NJOY Holdings, a leader in e-cigarettes and vaping solutions, for $2.8 billion this past June.

Altria’s footprint in the U.S. oral tobacco domain is expanding, fortifying its market position. The cherry on top? A handsome dividend yield of 4.8%, backed by a track record of 14 years of uninterrupted growth.

AT&T (T)

In the expansive world of telecommunications, AT&T (NYSE:T) stands tall as a behemoth catering to an expansive clientele of over 223 million in the U.S.

This mammoth customer base ensures a steady stream of robust cash flows, which fortifies its enticing dividend yield of 7.7%. The company projects a hefty free cash flow to the tune of $16 billion this year, a precursor to sustainable dividends.

Though some might question its consistency, the company’s trade at a mere 6.2 times forward earnings paints a picture of undervaluation for such a high-caliber entity.

On the operational front, AT&T is far from complacent. With an infusion of over $140 billion into its wireline and wireless infrastructure, the company is laying the groundwork for continued subscriber influx.

The national 5G rollout is a game changer. The prospect of faster download speeds offers AT&T a golden opportunity to rake in heftier profits, courtesy of its premium margins from data consumption.

BYD Co. (BYDDY)

In the sprawling electric vehicle realm, BYD Co. (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) emerges as a paragon of foresight.

Backed by industry titans such as Warren Buffet, the firm has gracefully maneuvered the market. It recently unveiled a remarkable 65% surge in second-quarter profits, clocking in at a formidable $936 million.

This surge was propelled by an unprecedented spree of vehicle deliveries, culminating in a record-breaking 700,244 vehicles dispatched in the second-quarter.

However, BYD’s Ambitious blueprints have been laid out, heralding new manufacturing hubs across China and a groundbreaking facility likely to begin operations in Thailand by 2024.

Europe is also firmly in BYD’s crosshairs, exemplified by its quintet of vehicles gracing French roads.

BYD’s batteries are fast becoming the industry’s darling, and the company’s recent strategic alliance with U.S. manufacturing heavyweight Jabil Inc., by acquiring its mobility venture in China, only adds another feather to its cap.

Electronic Arts (EA)

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), a stalwart in the video game realm, popular for its captivating sports franchises, including FIFA, Madden, and F1.

The recent culmination of its licensing contract with FIFA means an end to the lofty $150 million licensing fee for its newest sensation, EA Sports FC.

Adding to this strategic maneuver, EA’s acquisition spree, scooping both Respawn Entertainment and the earlier annexation of Popcap, bolsters its presence in the gaming domain. Financially speaking, EA posted robust second-quarter revenues of $1.92 billion, marking an 8.89% year-over-year growth. A remarkable 146.41% year-over-year uptick in earnings-per-share to $1.01 also underscores its sustained profitability.

Also noteworthy is the 74.62% year-over-year leap in the net cash change. Despite challenges, EA’s bookings ascended by 21% year-over-year, fueled by Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s release.

With a compelling lineup of forthcoming titles predicted to amplify net bookings further, EA stock undoubtedly stands out as an enticing proposition for growth-centric investors at an attractive price.

