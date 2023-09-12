7 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $1000 Right Now

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Finding the best stocks to buy can be tricky.

In the stock market, this year has been a beacon for those with a glass-half-full perspective. The optimism, however, comes with a pinch of realism.

While we’ve witnessed an incredible performance across the board, it’s imperative to note that the three major stock indexes in the Nasdaq Composite, the Dow, and the S&P 500 are still far from the highs achieved between late 2021 and early 2022.

Hence, there are still plenty of opportunities to scoop up bargain stocks to buy.

If you’re looking to craft a resilient portfolio, the key is to pin your bets on robust businesses, nurture these investments, and embrace a long-haul perspective. With that said, let’s look at the top stocks to buy with $1,000.

Coca-Cola (KO)

Beverage giant Coca-Cola’s (NYSE:KO) reputation isn’t just built on its refreshing taste; it’s an enduring financial stalwart, having displayed resilience in a myriad of economic climates.

This adaptability has effectively manifested in tangible metrics in revenue, earnings, and an enviable dividend growth streak spanning 60 years, making this among the best stocks to buy.

At a glance, trading at 24.2 times forward earnings might make some investors pause. However, with Coke’s solid track record of dishing out robust financial results, fine-tuning its pricing strategy and maintaining solid demand makes it attractive at current prices.

Capping it off, Coca-Cola’s second-quarter performance dazzled many, outpacing analysts’ predictions on multiple fronts and optimistically adjusting its outlook for the remainder of the year.

BYD Company (BYDDF)

In the bustling realm of the best stocks to buy if you’re looking at automakers, BYD Company (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) stands tall as a leading Chinese EV giant.

With the strategic support of investment heavyweights such as Warren Buffet, this Shenzhen dynamo has surged ahead, effectively navigating the intricate dance of aggressive pricing wars and shifting demand dynamics.

In advancing its bull case further, it reported a jaw-dropping 204.7% jump in first-half profits.

This sterling performance can be traced back to its extraordinary delivery record. If that doesn’t turn heads, the period between April to June observed the company raking in a net profit of 6.82 billion yuan, signaling a 144.7% jump on a year-over-year basis.

A quick glimpse into its blueprint showcases its audacious future moves. New manufacturing hubs are emerging on the Chinese horizon, complemented by a majestic Thai facility set to open its doors in 2024.

However, it’s not just about geographical dominance. BYD is taking sizable leaps into Europe, marked by the splashy entrance of the BYD Dolphin down under in Australia and introducing five innovative vehicles in France.

Meta Platforms (META)

Navigating the waves of the tech world, Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) emerges as a phoenix, witnessing its stock soar by more than 100% this year.

Much of this renewed vigor stems from its strategic pivot to AI coupled with a razor-sharp focus on cost optimization, which resulted in its eye-popping second-quarter revenue of $32 billion, an 11% year-over-year improvement.

The concoction of robust revenue growth, profitability spikes, and bets on generative AI with Llama 2 makes Meta a magnetic pull for savvy investors scouting promising AI stocks.

Meta Platforms isn’t just resting on its laurels but constantly pushing the innovation envelope. The spotlight intensifies on its strategies for the forthcoming quarters.

Word on the street hints at Meta’s development endeavors, an AI bot sculpted to elevate business customer service, and an internal AI prodigy aiming to propel staff efficiency.

Given the buzz AI has been creating, it’s no surprise that these whispers have turned heads in the tech sphere.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) shines brightly as one of the bellwethers of the AI realm, carving out a legacy powered by its ingenuity and strategic alliances through its esteemed startup, OpenAI.

This visionary collaboration promises to usher in a new age of generative AI, crafting a symbiotic relationship especially prominent in platforms like Azure.

Anticipation builds as industry insiders keenly watch how Azure will unlock untapped potentials and shape AI-centric applications.

The pulsations of AI advancements are reverberating across its software suite and related services, including Office365’s Co-Pilot, GitHub, Bing, and Teams Premium.

Kirk Materne of Evercore ISI even foresees a monumental $100 billion revenue waterfall unfurling by 2027.

In showcasing its resilience, Microsoft’s financial landscape remains remarkably encouraging, with the recent fourth quarter bearing witness to a laudable 5.9% earnings surprise and an 8.30% year-over-year revenue swell to $56.2 billion, outperforming expectations.

Medtronic (MDT)

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) is a renowned medical device manufacturer that appears to be on the brink of a significant financial turnaround.

This comes from the company’s release of impressive second-quarter results and its decision to raise its annual earnings forecast.

Medtronic reported an uptick in non-urgent surgeries post-pandemic, significantly boosting the company’s sales, especially in heart and gastrointestinal devices.

A standout within its product range is the heart devices unit. This segment, which is Medtronic’s primary sales driver, witnessed a sales bump of 5.5%, reaching a powerful $2.85 billion.

This impressive figure surpassed the analysts’ predictions, which stood at $2.78 billion, and propelled the company’s total revenue by 4.5% to an impressive $7.7 billion, beating analyst estimates of $7.57 billion.

As we advance, the company expects its full-year profit to fall between $5.08 and $5.16 a share, marking an increase from its previous projection of $5 to $5.10.

Investors should also note that MDT stock offers a tempting quarterly dividend of more than 3.3%.

NextEra Energy (NEE)

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) emerges as a radiant hybrid of conventional power stalwarts and green energy forerunners in the utility sphere.

At its core sits Florida Power & Light, an emblem of reliability, which is America’s largest electric utility.

Yet, simultaneously, its progressive NextEra Energy Resources division drums loudly, boasting its stature as the world’s top wind and solar energy producer, illuminating more than 12 million homes across Florida.

From a legacy deeply rooted in non-renewable natural gas, NextEra’s strategic pivot to clean energy is a testament to its vision. With eyes set on a cleaner horizon, it envisages bidding farewell to the remnants of its natural gas pipelines by 2025.

The first quarter of 2023 alone saw it harness the might of its renewable assets, reporting a 26% year-over-year net income surge, hitting $1.52 billion.

The subsequent quarter didn’t merely meet but surpassed Wall Street anticipations, registering an astounding $2.79 billion profit.

Its alliance with CF Industries Holdings only amplifies its resolve, charting a course for a greener, more sustainable tomorrow.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) refuses to be eclipsed despite being overshadowed by Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA).

AMD unfurled EPYC CPUs and Pensando DPUs. Its recent strategic move in acquiring the French tech-gem Mipsology underscores its ambition to amplify its AI inference software edge.

While some whispers in the industry corridors hint at a tussle between Nvidia and AMD, many concur that there’s ample room for both tech giants in the expansive AI-hardware arena.

Come June, the anticipation around AMD reached a crescendo. They unveiled the much-anticipated AI microchip, the MI300X.

With many analysts dubbing it a potential industry significant change, it’s clear AMD has thrown down the gauntlet in challenging Nvidia’s AI stronghold.

Tailored for the titans of language models and advanced AI applications, the MI300X promises an evolution in chatbot technology, boasting a staggering 192 gigabits of memory, even outshining Nvidia’s H100 chip.

