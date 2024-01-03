7 New Years Resolutions To Help Secure Your Finances in Your 40s

Your 40s are an important decade financially. While your career earnings are reaching their peak, you’re also getting closer and closer to retirement age. It’s a good time to focus on your long-term financial success.

Everyone will have their own financial resolutions, but to master your finances in your 40s and beyond, there are a few things that you should focus on.

You don’t need to take on all of these resolutions to have a secure financial future. Instead, pick a few that resonate most with your specific circumstances, goals, and finances.

Live Debt-Free

In your 40s, you may still be paying off car loans, a mortgage, credit card debt, student loans or other debt. Do everything you can to pay off any loans or debt you have.

Most importantly, focus on not accumulating additional debt in your 40s since you will have less time to pay it off before retiring. By taking care of debt before retirement, you have one less thing to worry about.

“At this stage, focusing on reducing high-interest debt, like credit card balances, is vital,” said Gavon Barkdull, co-founder and CEO of Zestain.

“It’s also a time to reassess mortgage plans — perhaps refinancing to a lower rate or a shorter term. This reduces interest payments over time and accelerates equity building in your home.”

Always Keep an Emergency Fund

You should already have an emergency fund by the time you are in your 40s. However, if you don’t already have one or have depleted yours, now is the time to focus on building the emergency fund back up.

Emergency funds are vital to your financial security. Unexpected expenses will happen and having an emergency fund means you can pay for them without relying on credit cards, loans or retirement savings.

Most experts advise having at least three to six months of living expenses in your emergency fund. If you are self-employed, you should aim to have closer to six to 12 months’ worth of living expenses in your emergency fund.

“While this is a fundamental step at any age, it becomes increasingly critical in your 40s,” advised Barkdull.

“An ideal emergency fund covers six to 12 months’ of living expenses, providing a safety net for unexpected events like health issues or job loss. This fund should be easily accessible yet separate from your regular accounts to avoid the temptation of dipping into it for non-emergencies.”

Focus On Saving For Retirement

Your 40s are a time to focus on retirement savings.

Start by evaluating your current retirement savings accounts, including 401(k)s, IRAs and other retirement accounts, to see if you are on track to meet your retirement goals. If not, consider increasing your yearly contributions to help you catch up.

Invest According To Your Goals

Consider other investment accounts after maxing out your tax-advantaged retirement accounts. These could include stocks, bonds, mutual funds and real estate.

If you have kids, consider setting up a 529 plan for educational expenses. These plans have tax advantages and benefit from compound growth.

Everyone’s investment strategy will look different depending on their individual goals. In your 40s, you still have time to allow for risk in your investment portfolio.

As you move closer to retirement, you may want to move your investments to less risky choices to ensure you have enough money for retirement.

Kevin Grant, founder of USCoinsValue, says that diversifying your investment portfolio becomes critical in this decade.

He continued, “That means investing in different assets such as stocks, bonds or real estate to balance out risk and returns. Your strategy should change as you age to ensure it fits your shifting risk comfort and retirement goals.”

Consider a Career Move

Thinking about switching jobs or careers in your 40s might be overwhelming, but there could be huge potential benefits.

You likely have years or decades of job experience by now. Or you may have accumulated additional education, certifications or recognition that could make you a desirable candidate for a new job.

If you haven’t looked at new jobs in years, you will want to take some time to update your resume and reach out to personal contacts.

Switching jobs or careers could mean a large salary jump and significantly impact your financial future.

Maximize Company Benefits

Company benefits can provide additional value above and beyond your actual salary.

Some common company benefits include matching retirement contributions, tuition reimbursement, pre-tax transportation benefits, tax-advantaged accounts for childcare and healthcare expenses and even discounts at retailers. Talk to your company’s human resources department to find out what your company offers and how you can take advantage of it.

Taking full advantage of any retirement contribution matching your company may provide is especially important. This is free money for retirement, so it’s a no-brainer.

Begin Estate Planning

Although it’s not the most exciting of goals, estate planning in your 40s is another important aspect of your financial future. Having a will ensures that your final wishes will be respected, and your assets will be distributed as you want.

In addition to creating a plan for your assets, you can establish a living will. A living will states your wishes for end-of-life care if/when it’s needed.

You could also appoint a power of attorney who will make healthcare or financial decisions on your behalf if you cannot do so.

Your 40s are a great time to secure your financial future. With the start of the new year, these financial resolutions will help you work toward your desired future.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 7 New Years Resolutions To Help Secure Your Finances in Your 40s

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.