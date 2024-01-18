7 Must-Have Stocks for Serious Wealth Accumulation

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Certain stocks stand out as stalwarts in finance and commerce, charting a course toward serious wealth accumulation. The strategies of these seven companies reveal a tapestry of edgy leadership.

The first one’s resilient credit management, the second one’s global client growth, the third one’s automation-led supply chain revolution, the fourth one’s digital prowess, the fifth one’s strategic adaptability, the sixth one’s digital triumphs, and the seventh’s innovation suggest the diversity of winning approaches.

From navigating credit challenges to leveraging automation and embracing digitalization, these key players exemplify adaptability and foresight. As the article dissects the intricate details, it becomes evident that wealth accumulation in the financial realm is not just about numbers but the strategic acumen that propels these giants forward.

JPMorgan (JPM)

Source: Bjorn Bakstad / Shutterstock.com

JPMorgan’s (NYSE:JPM) management of loan growth and credit performance is critical to its leadership in the financial industry. In Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), total debit and credit card spending increased by 7% year-on-year, driven by solid account growth (Q4 2023). This growth illustrates the bank’s progress in attracting and retaining customers in the highly competitive consumer banking space.

Despite challenges in credit costs, including net charge-offs of $2.2 billion, JPMorgan maintains a positive outlook. The expectation that the 2024 card net charge-off rate will be below 3.5% aligns with the bank’s commitment to prudent risk management practices. Managing credit risk is critical, especially in consumer-focused segments, and JPMorgan’s expectation signals confidence in its ability to navigate potential credit challenges.

Finally, the sustained loan growth, particularly in card services, demonstrates effective risk management and credit underwriting practices. Strong account acquisition and a disciplined approach to credit risk contribute to the bank’s success in consumer lending. Overall, the focus on maintaining a low net charge-off rate indicates a healthy credit portfolio, fostering market valuations.

Bank of America (BAC)

Source: Tero Vesalainen/Shutterstock

Global Banking at Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) experienced strong client growth in 2023. The bank added approximately 2,500 new commercial and business banking clients. This marked more than double the additions from 2022. This is a reflection of the progress of the bank’s relationship management team. The focus on providing financing solutions, Treasury services, and strategic advice to clients with local and global needs contributed to this client growth.

Similarly, Bank of America’s investment banking segment exhibited strong performance, with 7% YoY revenue growth, outperforming the industry despite an 8% decline in the fee pool. The bank’s diversified revenue across products and regions suggests the strength of its platform. Noteworthy achievements included securing the number one position in investment grade, number two in leverage finance, number four in equity capital markets, and number four in mergers and acquisitions.

Lastly, expense management in global banking reflected operational excellence, with a 2% YoY decline in expenses. This was achieved despite ongoing investments in the business, including product expansion in global transaction services and mid-market investment banking. Overall, the multi-year build of the relationship management team and a focus on product diversification may continue to support value growth.

Walmart (WMT)

Source: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Walmart’s (NYSE:WMT) deployment of regional distribution centers with automation features represents a focus on streamlining its supply chain. Also, over 15% (Q3 2024) of stores receive merchandise from these automated facilities, indicating the tangible impact of automation on getting products to shelves faster and more efficiently.

Fundamentally, Walmart’s investment in next-generation e-commerce fulfillment centers is expected to more than double storage capacity and enable 2X daily customer order fulfillment. This showcases the company’s dedication to enhancing the e-commerce experience. Hence, these centers, spanning 1.5 million square feet, signify a leap forward in Walmart’s capabilities to handle online orders.

Finally, the 8% increase in the percentage of digital orders fulfilled by stores in the U.S. over the past year emphasizes the positive impact of automation on digital order fulfillment. Thus, the expansion of the next-generation e-commerce fulfillment centers and the ongoing construction of additional regional distribution centers suggest the scale of Walmart’s investment in supply chain automation.

McDonald’s (MCD)

Source: Gargantiopa / Shutterstock

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) emphasizes digital channels, representing over 40% of system-wide sales (Q3 2023). This suggests the evolving nature of consumer preferences and the importance of technological integration. Specific digital initiatives like mobile apps, loyalty programs, and online ordering systems support this growth.

Fundamentally, McDonald’s marketing campaigns lead, particularly the “As Featured In” initiative, has over 85% positive consumer sentiment. This is a critical aspect of its brand positioning. Also, McDonald’s achievement of over 57 million 90-day active members in its digital loyalty base signifies a significant customer engagement milestone.

Furthermore, McDonald’s management approved a 10% increase in dividends, and this is the 47th consecutive dividend increase. Hence, this demonstrates shareholder confidence and the company’s focus on delivering meaningful cash returns.

Lastly, the company’s edgy, fundamental move toward affordability in high-cost living markets is a game changer. For instance, in high-cost living markets like Germany, the introduction of the McSmart menu offering smaller, more affordable meals has contributed to delivering ten consecutive quarters of double-digit sales growth.

Lowe’s (LOW)

Source: Helen89 / Shutterstock.com

Lowe’s (NYSE:LOW) is making strategic initiatives, mainly introducing Lowe’s Outlet stores and implementing a rural strategy. This signifies the company’s proactive approach to adapting to market dynamics.

In this direction, opening Lowe’s Outlet stores is a strategic move to cater to DIY consumers seeking value. These smaller-format stores, strategically located in trade areas close to Lowe’s core customer base, leverage lower-cost real estate without cannibalizing nearby full-sized stores. The response and performance of these outlet locations have been positive, indicating that consumers are responding well to the enhanced value proposition offered by these stores.

Finally, the outlet stores complement Lowe’s market delivery network and offer significant savings on big and bulky items and scratch and dent products, such as appliances, patio furniture, and grills. Therefore, the focus on offering savings between 25% and 70% off enhances the overall profitability of these stores while providing enhanced market value.

Target (TGT)

Source: Robert Gregory Griffeth / Shutterstock.com

Target’s (NYSE:TGT) progress in modern retail is closely tied to its effective digital capabilities. A standout aspect of Target’s digital capabilities is its focus on same-day services, with Drive-Up experiencing high single-digit comp growth, expanding by an impressive 12%. Hence, this demonstrates the popularity of such services.

Additionally, Target prioritizes optimizing its inventory position to align with the business’s current size and growth rate. The cautious inventory posture for the year has resulted in a 14% lower total inventory than the previous year, with a 19% reduction in discretionary category inventory.

Finally, despite challenges such as soft industry trends, moderating inflation rates, and higher inventory shrinkage, Target reports a vital improvement in profitability. Specifically, the Q1–Q3 2023 EPS was more than 40% higher than the previous year and more than 26% higher than in 2019. Therefore, these developments may continue to boost Target’s market valuation.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Source: Alexander Tolstykh / Shutterstock.com

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is progressive in the domestic market. For instance, there is a notable increase of 11.1% in U.S. sales in Q3 2023. Apart from that, Johnson & Johnson focuses on innovation, with 11 assets delivering double-digit growth. In the same context, product launches like CARVYKTI and SPRAVATO have been successful.

Also, progress in the launches of TECVAYLI and TALVEY, along with positive early results, contributed to growth in the oncology segment. The pipeline strength, including regulatory milestones and clinical data advancements, positions Johnson & Johnson for sustained growth. Also, MedTech sales growth of 10% suggests strong demand for medical devices. Especially in the US,

MedTech sales growth of 10% suggests strong demand for medical devices. Especially in the US, MedTech has an operational sales growth of 10.4%, even with the impact of international sanctions and procurement challenges in China, demonstrating the resilience and competitiveness of its portfolio. Lastly, leads in electrophysiology, pulse field ablation, and surgical robotics suggest the company’s continued focus on tech innovation.

On the date of publication, Yiannis Zourmpanos did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Yiannis Zourmpanos is the founder of Yiazou Capital Research, a stock-market research platform designed to elevate the due diligence process through in-depth business analysis.

