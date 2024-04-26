7 Must-Buy Stocks to Lock In a Luxurious Lifestyle

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

If you’re on the hunt for stocks to get rich, you’re in the right place. These seven stocks, each offering distinct opportunities for financial success, stand out among the plethora of investing choices. Showcasing everything from innovative tech to sustainable energy solutions and progressive automobile strategy, they perfectly capture the spirit of creativity and adaptability.

To begin with, the first one stands out as the front-runner, harnessing the exponential rise in digital ad income through cutting-edge AI technology. The second one, similar in its emphasis on flexibility and market resilience, is fascinating. Meanwhile, the third, at the forefront of renewable energy, presents an intriguing opportunity.

Regarding automobiles, the fourth and fifth models shift manufacturing to electric vehicles (EVs). This is in line with the increased demand from consumers for environmentally beneficial modes of mobility. The seventh one takes advantage of the increasing need for high-speed internet services by selling fiber. Meanwhile, the sixth one claims a significant backlog and ongoing demand for aerospace goods.

Overall, these seven stocks to get rich are doors into various industries ready for expansion and change.

Stocks to Get Rich: Meta (META)

Source: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Meta’s (NASDAQ:META) ad business is a significant source of income, recording a 27% year-over-year (YOY) increase in Q1 total Family of Apps ad revenue to $35.6 billion. A number of industries, such as internet gaming, online retail, and entertainment media, are responsible for this expansion.

Moreover, a rise in ad revenue is more robust in some regions, such as Europe (33% growth) and the rest of the world (40% growth). Meta has balanced a growing average price per ad (up 6% YOY) and growing ad impressions (up 20% YOY). Even if the Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World regions are the key drivers of impression increases, advertiser demand drives pricing growth.

Furthermore, Meta uses AI across all its platforms to improve the user experience and increase revenue. Using sophisticated models like Llama 3, Meta AI improves user interactions by offering features like picture animation, excellent image production, and intelligent answers. Finally, with technologies like Advantage+, AI is essential for enhancing ad relevance, optimizing ad placements, and automating campaign setup.

Visa (V)

Source: Kikinunchi / Shutterstock.com

In constant currency, Visa’s (NYSE:V) worldwide payments volume climbed by 8% annually. In contrast to the preceding quarter, the rise in worldwide payment volume was comparatively steady, notwithstanding the macroeconomic slowdown in Mainland China. The number of payments made in the U.S. increased by 6% annually, with comparable growth rates for credit and debit cards.

Certainly, Visa demonstrates its strong market presence and capacity to capture transaction volume across a variety of categories, both locally and globally, through its steady increase in global payments volume. Visa’s ability to maintain growth stability despite economic obstacles in specific locations is reflected in its adaptability and resilience in various market scenarios.

Moreover, except for transactions within Europe, Visa’s cross-border volume increased by 16% in constant dollars YOY. Visa’s phenomenal rise in cross-border traffic has demonstrated its strong position in enabling international transactions. Overall, Visa’s revenue diversification and development are facilitated by the notable increase in cross-border travel traffic.

Stocks to Get Rich: Enphase (ENPH)

Source: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

In Q1 2024, Enphase (NASDAQ:ENPH) sold 75.5 megawatt hours of IQ Batteries, indicating a growing trend in the use of energy storage technologies. Enphase is a leader in energy storage technology, and the high demand for IQ batteries demonstrates this, as does its capacity to adapt to changing client demands.

Furthermore, Enphase launched the IQ8P Microinverters. This has a 480 W peak output AC power for small-commercial markets across many nations. This new product demonstrates Enphase’s dedication to creating cutting-edge solutions that serve various solar industry niches and open up new development prospects.

For Q1 2024, Enphase’s revenue mix is 57% U.S. and 43% foreign. Its balanced revenue distribution demonstrates the company’s successful entry into foreign markets. This diversifies its income sources and lessens reliance on any one market. Similarly, in Q1 2024, Enphase had a solid 70% sequential sales gain in Europe.

To sum up, the company’s success in Europe reflects its ability to successfully enter new markets and take advantage of the rising demand for renewable energy sources.

General Motors (GM)

Source: Katherine Welles / Shutterstock.com

In terms of manufacturing and wholesale volume, General Motors (NYSE:GM) is still on schedule to produce between 200K and 300K Lithium-Based EVs by 2024. Compared to Q1 2023, the company’s wholesale sales of Lithium-Based EVs increased significantly to 22K in Q1 2024. General Motors’ focus on EV sales and production targets highlights the company’s strategic focus on top-line sustainability in electric mobility.

Moreover, General Motors prepares itself for a long-term lead in the quickly changing automotive sector by investing in the EV transition. During Q1, General Motors saw gains in EV variable profit and EBIT margins both sequentially and annually. These enhancements result from the company’s attempts to expand its EV operations, lower material prices, and increase manufacturing efficiency.

To conclude, increasing EV profitability helps General Motors boost its competitiveness, quicken market penetration, and promote steady growth in the EV industry.

Stocks to Get Rich: Ford (F)

Source: D K Grove / Shutterstock.com

Ford (NYSE:F) has modified its capital expenditures to conform to the changing demand and environment surrounding the deployment of EVs. The business projects capital expenditures of $8 billion to $9 billion in 2024. Its focus is aligning prices with the electric vehicle industry’s consumer expectations.

Additionally, Ford’s electrification plan heavily emphasizes hybrid cars, and the business has seen a notable increase in the number of hybrid vehicles sold. As of Q1, Ford is the third-largest seller of hybrid vehicles in the U.S. market. Its hybrid volume growth may reach 40% in 2024. Thus, Ford’s expanding market share and revenue growth are driven by the growing demand for environmentally friendly and fuel-efficient vehicles. This is highlighted by the lead of the company’s hybrid products.

Finally, Ford’s software division has seen significant subscriber growth, with paid customers topping 700,000 and growing by 47% annually. The increase in software subscriptions can be attributed to the increased demand from business clients for Ford’s digital solutions. Therefore, the excellent subscriber retention rate and growing uptake of Ford’s software solutions bolster the recurring income stream and overall profitability of Ford Pro.

Boeing (BA)

Source: vaalaa / Shutterstock

Boeing’s (NYSE:BA) backlog is a crucial predictor of future earnings and business operations. By the end of 2024’s first quarter, Boeing had $529 billion in backlogs. Over 5,600 commercial aircraft, valued at $448 billion, are included in this number. Additionally, orders that Boeing has received but has not yet fulfilled are represented in the backlog, giving insight into top-line potential. For Boeing, the backlog is an important indicator of the strong demand for its products in the upcoming years.

Moreover, Boeing secured 125 net orders in the first quarter of 2024, showing that it can get fresh orders. Notable contracts were among these orders: American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) ordered 85 737-10 aircraft, and clients like Ethiopian Airlines ordered 28 777X aircraft. Hence, these orders show that Boeing can still attract clients and increase revenue for all its product categories.

AT&T (T)

Source: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Last on the list of stocks to get rich is AT&T (NYSE:T). The first quarter saw robust demand for high-speed internet services, as seen in adding 252,000 AT&T Fiber net subscribers. With 17 straight quarters of net additions over 200,000, AT&T Fiber is a major growth driver in the consumer wireline market.

Moreover, consumer broadband revenues increased by 7.7% annually, mostly due to a robust 19.5% growth in fiber revenue. The rise highlights the growing need for high-speed internet services and reflects the potential for AT&T to leverage this trend by providing fiber services. Similarly, Fiber ARPU increased by more than 4% annually. Meanwhile, intake ARPU remained above $70. Therefore, this shows that fiber services are well monetized and emphasizes how important high-speed internet access is to customers.

To sum up, with a net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio of 2.9 times at the end of March, AT&T has been aggressively cutting its debt. This shows that the corporation is making headway toward attaining its goal of 2.5 times by H1 2025. Hence, this indicates responsible financial management and a dedication to bolstering its balance sheet.

As of this writing, Yiannis Zourmpanos held long positions in META, ENPH, and T. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Yiannis Zourmpanos is the founder of Yiazou Capital Research, a stock-market research platform designed to elevate the due diligence process through in-depth business analysis.

