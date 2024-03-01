7 Must-Buy Stocks for a Diversified High-Growth Portfolio

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

In growth investing, advancements usually meet opportunity; identifying the right stocks for a high-growth portfolio requires navigating a bustling marketplace of possibilities.

Here, the stage is set for a captivating exploration of seven standout stocks. They may transform the definition of high-growth investments. From tech titans breaking top-line records to pioneering players reshaping industries, the listed stocks offer solid return potential.

The first one on the list indicates a new era of server technology with rapid financial performance. Meanwhile, the second shines with its unwavering leadership in AI CRM and strategic initiatives that bolster shareholder confidence. Not to be outdone, the third one dazzles with its exponential growth and proactive stance in AI development. And let’s not forget others on the list, cementing their edge as frontrunners in the market. In-depth, this edge is made through progressive innovation and strategic foresight.

Let’s explore the fundamental basis of these seven must-buy growth stocks.

High-Growth Portfolio Stocks: Super Micro (SMCI)

Source: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Super Micro (NASDAQ:SMCI), the leading innovator in high-performance, high-efficiency server technology worldwide, has announced its results for Q2 fiscal 2024, with net sales reaching $3.66 billion. It has also increased sequentially from the prior quarter’s $2.12 billion and net sales of $1.80 billion (Q2 fiscal 2023).

Moreover, the company’s gross margin fell slightly to 15.4% from 18.7% a year earlier. This reflects the tech industry’s competitive landscape and investment in innovation. However, income surged to $296 million, implying robust profitability and operational efficiency.

Finally, SMCI may continue on an exceptional growth path since it leverages its leadership in AI, cloud, storage, and 5G/Edge computing solutions. The company’s strong market position is reflected favorably by its forward-looking statement. The company’s revenue outlook for fiscal 2024 is raised to $14.3 billion–$14.7 billion. Overall, this reflects the possibility of the company increasing its market share.

Salesforce (CRM)

Source: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com

Salesforce’s (NYSE:CRM) Q4 and fiscal 2024 results reflect strong financial results, as the revenues grew to $9.29 billion, up 11% year-over-year (YOY). This performance underscores the company’s AI CRM leadership, subscription, and supports revenue growth. Full-year revenues totaled $34.9 billion, showcasing scale and innovation in a competitive market.

In particular, Salesforce announced a dividend of 40 cents per share and added $10 billion to its share repurchase program. Such a decision indicates confidence in the company’s financial state. This proves its administration’s good attitude toward enhancing value for shareholders. Similarly, the FY25 revenue guidance reflects sustained growth ahead. This is expected to be driven by solid subscriptions, support revenue growth, and meaningful improvements in operating margin and cash flow growth.

Finally, Salesforce’s strategic positioning, with a unified Einstein 1 Platform, puts it in a pole position to ride the burgeoning tech spending wave, more so in AI. Hence, sustained growth and innovation are increasingly necessary in the digital era, supporting the positive outlook for the firm.

High-Growth Portfolio Stocks: Meta (META)

Source: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Meta (NASDAQ:META) hit the ball out of the park regarding both its Q4 and revenues for 2023. Fourth-quarter revenue had 25% YOY growth to leap to $40.11 billion. The company’s improvement in operating metrics demonstrates momentum, particularly in daily and monthly active users for the family of apps. This reflects Meta’s wide touch and interaction across the digital sphere.

In response to the rapidly developing problems common in the AI landscape, Meta is working to take its large language models to the next level by announcing its intention to release Llama 3. This strategic step that should answer and balance the need for innovation with responsible AI development comes at a time when there is an increasing focus on the governance of broader AI models within the industry.

Overall, moving ahead with such proactive and dynamic action toward improving AI technologies only underlines its resolve to keep leading the space of these ethical AI practices.

AMD (AMD)

Source: JHVEPhoto / Shutterstock.com

AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) fortified its groundbreaking position in the competitive semiconductor frontier by delivering a robust performance that reached a crescendo in Q4 2023. Specifically, the company’s annual revenues for 2023 reached $22.7 billion.

AMD’s Data Center and Client segments were mixed; data center revenue rose on a quarterly basis to $2.3 billion and grew annually by 38%, building on the strength of AMD Instinct GPUs and 4th Gen EPYC CPUs. Similarly, Client revenue has seen an increase of 62% every quarter to $1.5 billion and a decline of 25% annually to $4.7 billion amidst very high sales of Ryzen 7000 Series CPUs but offsetting some benefit from a tough PC market.

Finally, there are solid prospects for 2024, with an estimated revenue of approximately $5.4 billion for the first quarter. The company maintains the momentum of one of the biggest megatrends for semiconductor firms. Thus, AMD stays at the forefront of product innovation and market penetration amid a more AI-centric technology landscape.

High-Growth Portfolio Stocks: SkyWest (SKYW)

Source: Heather Dunbar / Shutterstock.com

For 2023, SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) reported robust financial results as its revenues improved to $752 million, up 10%. This milestone represents all the proof that one needs this airline’s strategic improvements and operational efficiencies. This is coming up with an iconic turnaround despite a net income of $18 million, or 42 cents per diluted share.

Hereby, SkyWest continues to make efforts for growth and diversification as it has purchased 25% of Contour Airlines. Similarly, it is a proactive step that would pave the way for further lanes in the pilot supply chain and optimize the monetization of the CRJ200s and its engines into underserved communities.

Looking ahead, analysts project tremendous revenue growth to $3.33 billion and a 731% surge to $6.40 in EPS in 2024, which already places SkyWest in a favorable position. Indeed, the investment in employee compensation packages and an ambitious delivery schedule for a substantial amount of new E175s illustrate a commitment to workforce and fleet modernization.

With the record revenues set in the airline industry for 2024, SkyWest’s strategic positioning and operational strategies will use this growth efficiently to maintain its competitive advantage and profitability in an encouraging market environment.

Blue Bird (BLBD)

Source: Shutterstock

Fiscal 2024 kicked off by breaking quarterly records for Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD), with Q1 revenues up 35% YOY to $318 million. The third-quarter results cement the company at the front line with all competitors in school and alternative-powered buses. Notably, this growth proves Blue Bird’s innovative approach and commitment to driving its sustainable transportation solutions. The company has accumulated over 400 electric school bus orders on its backlog.

With the EPA’s Clean School Bus Program and further investment in other alternative-powered buses, Blue Bird now has an equally astute strategic response. This adds another string to its bow regarding market positioning in the EV world. As a result, the company is well-positioned as it moves ahead according to financial guidance that calls for adjusted EBITDA to be raised to $130 million while aiming at EBITDA for ~$2 billion in revenues.

Overall, it remains committed to maintaining this global perspective as it negotiates the vagaries of a chained supply downturn. This puts the company in a very good position going forward.

NMI Holdings (NMIH)

Source: Thapana_Studio / Shutterstock.com

The mortgage insurer NMI Holdings (NASDAQ:NMIH) reported strong Q4 2023 performance with solid financial results, highlighting its ability to manage and execute its strategic initiatives appropriately.

NMI Holdings achieved a net income of $83.4 million for the quarter or $1.01 per diluted share. This demonstrates an ongoing ability to build and manage a high-quality insured portfolio and risk. Meanwhile, at the same time, it increased its insurance-in-force to $197.0 billion. This represented the firm’s ability to write a much greater new insurance volume.

Such a strong balance sheet and comprehensive risk transfer solutions have supported NMI Holdings in achieving an 18.2% return on equity. Hence, this highlights the company’s operational efficiency and financial strength.

Finally, the company provides shareholders differentiated growth, returns, and value. This, combined with strategic positioning and the substantial earnings power of its platform, ensures NMI Holdings will remain prominent in the mortgage insurance space.

As of this writing, Yiannis Zourmpanos held a long position in META. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Yiannis Zourmpanos is the founder of Yiazou Capital Research, a stock-market research platform designed to elevate the due diligence process through in-depth business analysis.

