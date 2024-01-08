7 Must-Buy Grocery Items at Aldi in January

If the new year has inspired you to switch up your grocery list, you may want to turn your attention to Aldi. Whether you’re trying to lower your grocery bill or dine out less, the discount grocer is a great option.

Holly Lee, writer and recipe creator at The Sweet, Simple Things, says Aldi is the perfect place to shop in January for a variety of reasons.

“Not only is it budget-friendly to help people with their financial goals, but its variety of healthy, whole foods is incredible for those on a fitness journey,” she said. “With many budget-friendly seasonal flavors, you will jumpstart your new year in good taste.”

Ready to start shopping? Here are Lee’s top must-buy grocery items at Aldi this month.

Fresh Produce

When it comes to buying fresh fruit and vegetables at Aldi, Lee is currently seeking out winter produce like oranges, pomegranates, kiwi, salad greens, broccoli and cauliflower.

“I like to prep my produce for the week as soon as I get home, making it super easy to always have healthy snacks and side dishes ready to go,” she said.

As for pricing, cauliflower crowns are currently $3.09 each, two pounds of kiwi is $4.65 and broccoli crowns are $1.75 for an approximately one-pound package.

“Aldi has these at such great prices,” she said. “I can get more for my money.”

Hummus

“I love keeping hummus on hand for a healthy veggie dip with some added fiber and protein,” she said.

Aldi sells several varieties of hummus for $2.75 per container, such as Simply Nature Organic Classic Hummus and Park Street Deli Spicy Hummus.

Frozen Veggies

“Aldi has these beautiful frozen colorful cauliflower and colorful carrots,” Lee said. “Different colors signal different nutrients, so these easy and affordable bags of colorful veggies are a great way to ‘eat the rainbow’ and get a wider variety of nutrients.”

Both a 12-ounce bag of Season’s Choice Colorful Carrots and a 12-ounce bag of Season’s Choice Colorful Cauliflower are $2.29.

Plain and Vanilla ‘2g Sugar’ Greek Yogurt

“These Greek yogurts are an awesome way to get a low-calorie, high-protein snack or meal in your day,” she said. “They taste great and you can’t beat Aldi’s prices.”

You can get a 32-ounce container of Friendly Farms Low Sugar Yogurt — plain or vanilla — for $5.45.

Healthier Snack Foods

“I like having a few munchy snacks that aren’t deep fried and high [fat] to help satisfy cravings,” she said.

She said LesserEvil Himalayan Pink Salt Organic Popcorn — priced at $2.98 for a 5-ounce bag — and popped potato chips are two of her favorites. For example, you can get a 5-ounce bag of Clancy’s Popped Potato Chips in honey mustard or barbecue for $2.69.

Raw Nuts

“Aldi has fabulous prices on raw nuts,” she said. “I purchase plain nuts to salt and season them myself to keep them healthier.”

You can get an 8-ounce bag of Simply Nature Raw Cashews, Walnuts and Macadamia Nuts or Raw Almonds, Pecans and Pistachio Kernels for $5.39.

Elevation Vanilla Protein Power

“Aldi’s Elevation protein powder tastes great, is reasonably priced, and is soy and aspartame free,” she said. “I love keeping a tub of this on hand for a post-workout shake.”

A two-pound container of this protein powder costs $20.15.

If vanilla isn’t your flavor, she said Elevation protein powder also comes in chocolate peanut butter, chocolate and oatmeal cookie.

