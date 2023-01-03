7 Must-Buy Dividend Stocks for Your January Buy List

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

While a turbulent year behind us, it’s a good time to start looking for dividend stocks to buy. The Federal Reserve is not done raising interest rates, and there is a consensus that the terminal rate could reach 5%. Thus, a lot of volatility and a possible recession still lie ahead. That being said, it’s essential to include dividend stocks in your portfolio. There are many dividend stocks, but some are exceptionally resistant to recessionary pressures.

Thus, I have picked companies with inelastic and relevant businesses with historical and fundamental resilience to a future recession. The following seven dividend stocks will maintain dividends and generate passive income even during harsh economic conditions.

CL Colgate-Palmolive $78.52 NDSN Nordson Corp. $237.36 FLO Flowers Foods $28.50 VZ Verizon $39.90 SWK Stanley Black & Decker $75.32 JNJ Johnson & Johnson $177.30 PEP PepsiCo $178.49

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Source: monticello / Shutterstock.com

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) is among the most stable long-term dividend stocks to buy. The company’s stability is remarkable as the demand for consumer staples is highly inelastic, especially if it’s for essential products such as toothpaste. Of course, the stock offers little upside due to its entrenched business. But Colgate-Palmolive’s long-term stability will keep it trading at a premium for a long time and help it maintain a healthy dividend yield.

As for financials, its profits have slightly declined by 2.5% in Q3 of last year. However, once margin compression stops and the supply setbacks are fully resolved, I expect profits to grow along with the top line. The company has 60 years of consecutive increases in dividends and has a forward dividend yield of 2.39%.

Nordson Corp. (NDSN)

Source: ShutterstockProfessional / Shutterstock.com

Nordson Corp. (NASDAQ:NDSN) is a leading global manufacturer of precision dispensing equipment, fluid management systems, and related technologies. The company has a diversified portfolio of products and services that cater to a wide range of industries, including packaging, electronics, medical, and automotive. Nordson has been in business since 1954, and since then, it has grown to become a major global player in its field.

The company is well-known for its strong financial performance and robust balance sheet. Nordson’s margins are especially impressive, with a net margin of 19.81%, better than 92.49% of 2768 companies in the industrial products industry.

Conversely, the company’s dividend yield of 1.09% is less robust, but it has consistently increased over the years. However, this is substituted by the company’s stock performance. NDSN stock is up nearly 60% in the past five years and is only down 5.3% in the past 365 days. Thus, the company offers dividends in addition to its robust performance, making it more appealing.

Flowers Foods (FLO)

Source: jittawit21/Shutterstock.com

If you are looking for dividend stocks to buy with a perfect balance of short-term risk, long-term gains, and robust financials, Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) should be your top pick. The cons of this stock are almost negligible, which is why I routinely include this market idea in my articles.

First, FLO stock is up 51%-plus in the last five years. Zoom out further, and you can see that the stock has been almost on an unbroken long-term uptrend for the last twenty-two years. Holders of this stock are essentially matching the S&P500’s gain while risking minimal long-term downside, as it has gained 4.62% in the past year. Even better, Flowers Foods has a dividend yield of 3.06%.

Second, the company’s financials are highly consistent. The company’s top line is growing at a two-digit clip and accelerating in this environment, while its profits grew 5.13% despite margins declining. With that in mind, FLO is undoubtedly among the top dividend stocks to buy for 2023.

Verizon (VZ)

Source: Shutterstock

Verizon (NYSE:VZ) is generally seen as an underperformer with little upside. However, last year’s selloff has turned VZ into a value stock that investors should start taking seriously. Sure, its profits are down by nearly a quarter. But it should be noted that the company has a well-established business that will remain relevant for years. Furthermore, its top line continues to grow while the company expands into new communications technology segments, such as broadband. The government is keen to develop and broaden internet infrastructure across the U.S., and Verizon is set to benefit from that ambition.

Simply put, a company with Verizon’s growth prospects and prominence merit a much higher valuation. I believe its current trough is an excellent buy opportunity and could pay off massively in the long run. Verizon’s forward dividend yield of 6.62% and 18 years of consecutive dividend increases are just icing on the cake.

Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)

Source: Dmitry Lobanov/Shutterstock.com

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) is a Fortune 500 American manufacturer of industrial tools and household hardware and a provider of security products. Its stock is near a decade low after the selloff last year, and it seems set to u-turn this year.

Its financials are turning a corner after both its top, and bottom lines outperformed expectations. Revenue grew 9% in Q3 2022, while profits grew 104%. Margins have also recovered sharply, and SWK stock is bottoming out after a 67% decline from its peak and is now changing hands at 8.24 times earnings.

Additionally, Stanley Black & Decker has a dividend yield of 4.26% with 55 years of consecutive dividend increases. Thus, SWK stock looks highly oversold and should be among the top market ideas for your dividend stocks to buy list.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Source: Shutterstock

If you are looking for safer stocks similar to FLO and CL, consider Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). It is a household name that I don’t need to discuss much further except that the company has a remarkably well-established business with highly profitable inelastic segments. The company’s top line is slowing down but remains robust while its profits have picked up again. It also has a healthy dividend yield of 2.56% and a notable net margin of 20%, ranked better than 88.45% of 1056 companies in the drug manufacturing industry.

All things considered, Johnson & Johnson is among the safest dividend stocks to buy. The company’s robust profits and stability will allow it to pay dividends while growing for the foreseeable future.

PepsiCo (PEP)

Source: FotograFFF / Shutterstock

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) is the safest and least volatile among the seven dividend stocks to buy for 2023. It is also dividend king with 51 years of consecutive dividend increases, which makes it even more appealing. The company has a long history of weathering economic storms that will continue to give PEP a substantial edge among other safe stocks. Its business is highly diversified into inelastic segments, and its products will remain relevant for decades.

Furthermore, PepsiCo’s dividend yield of 2.55%, combined with its impressive net margin of 11.61%, ranked better than 81.65% of 109 companies in the non-alcoholic beverages industry, making it an attractive option for investors looking for value and long-term capital appreciation. The company’s 3-year revenue growth rate also sits at a healthy 8% clip, in the top 25% in its industry.

