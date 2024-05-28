7 Most Affordable Cities in New England

New England is a beautiful place to live. With brisk autumns, skiing in the winter and hiking in the spring and summer, it’s got more than enough to recreational activities to keep you on the go.

According to Redfin, the median home sale price is $577,400 in Massachusetts, $452,200 in Rhode Island, $380,400 in Connecticut and $440,300 in New Hampshire, resulting in an average median home sale price for these states of $462,575. With median home sale prices below that mark, here are seven of the most affordable cities in New England.

1. Berlin, New Hampshire

Median sold home price: $180,000 (Realtor.com)

$180,000 (Realtor.com) Average sale price/sq ft: $131 (Realtor.com)

$131 (Realtor.com) Median Rent: $1,267 (Zillow)

$1,267 (Zillow) Clever Real Estate: Best small town

Best small town Attractions: Skiing, municipal parks, museums, fishing, hunting, snow mobile and bike trails.

2. Waterbury, Connecticut

Median sold home price: $240,000 (Realtor.com)

$240,000 (Realtor.com) Average sale price/sq ft: $186 (Realtor.com)

$186 (Realtor.com) Median Rent: $1,400 (Zillow)

$1,400 (Zillow) Median household income: $51,451

$51,451 Attractions: Mattatuck Museum, Seven Angels Theater, Palace Theater, Brass Works Brewing Company and Basilica of the Immaculate Conception.

3. Torrington, Connecticut

Median sold home price: $275,000 (Realtor.com)

$275,000 (Realtor.com) Average sale price/sq ft: $191 (Realtor.com)

$191 (Realtor.com) Clever Real Estate: Best overall

Best overall Median Rent: $1,350 (Zillow)

$1,350 (Zillow) Attractions: Warner Theatre, Hotchkis-Flyler House Museum, Torrington Historical Museum, Kidsplay Children’s Museum and Burr Pond State Park.

4. Naugatuck, Connecticut

Median sold home price: $286,500 (Realtor.com)

$286,500 (Realtor.com) Average sale price/sq ft: $188 (Realtor.com)

$188 (Realtor.com) Clever Real Estate: Best for families

Best for families Median Rent: $1,941 (Zillow)

$1,941 (Zillow) Attractions: Historical sites, Hop Brook Golf Course and Whittemore Glen State Park.

5. Lewiston, Maine

Median sold home price: $269,000 (Realtor.com)

$269,000 (Realtor.com) Average sale price/sq ft: $188 (Realtor.com)

$188 (Realtor.com) Clever Real Estate: Best for renters

Best for renters Median Rent: $1,500 (Zillow)

$1,500 (Zillow) Attractions: Androscoggin River, Bates College, Schaeffer Theatre, Midcoast Symphony Orchestra and Great Falls Balloon Festival.

6. Rochester, New Hampshire

Median sold home price: $330,000 (Realtor.com)

$330,000 (Realtor.com) Average sale price/sq ft: $259 (Realtor.com)

$259 (Realtor.com) Clever Real Estate: Best for seniors

Best for seniors Median Rent: $2,200 (Zillow)

$2,200 (Zillow) Attractions: Downtown shops, walking trails, playgrounds and pools, public parks, Downtown River Walk and Disc Golf.

7. Warren, Rhode Island

Median sold home price: $462,500 (Realtor.com)

$462,500 (Realtor.com) New England.com: Up-and-coming food town

Up-and-coming food town Average sale price/sq ft: $278 (Realtor.com)

$278 (Realtor.com) Median Rent: $1,800 (Zillow)

$1,800 (Zillow) Attractions: Warren River, Historic Maxwell House, Masonic Temple, Marble’s Blacksmith Shop + Hall and Historic Marker for the Royal Pokanoket Burial Ground at Burr’s Hill.

