7 Most Affordable Christmas Week Travel Destinations for People Who Love Shopping

Christmas week is one of the most expensive times to book a trip, but some destinations remain surprisingly affordable while offering standout shopping experiences.

From luxury outlets and duty-free malls to festive holiday markets, certain cities allow travelers to stretch their budgets without sacrificing seasonal cheer. These spots combine lower airfare or hotel rates with plenty of opportunities to find gifts and bargains, making them ideal for shoppers seeking both savings and celebration.

Here are the six most affordable Christmas week travel destinations for people who love shopping.

New York City

Although holiday demand pushes up airfare, bundled flight-hotel deals and last-minute package discounts can make New York more affordable than expected.

Shoppers enjoy world-famous Christmas markets at Bryant Park and Union Square, as well as post-holiday sales that begin on Dec. 26. These festive attractions allow visitors to combine sightseeing with bargain hunting.

Orlando, Florida

Orlando is consistently cheaper than other Florida hot spots thanks to its competitive hotel scene and abundance of flights.

Visitors can shop at Orlando International Premium Outlets, one of the largest outlet centers in the U.S., while enjoying holiday lights and events at nearby theme parks. Budget-friendly accommodations make it possible to combine shopping and entertainment without overspending.

Lake Lanier, Georgia

Located just an hour north of Atlanta, Lake Lanier is a holiday getaway that combines outdoor scenery with serious shopping. Affordable lodging around the lake makes it easy to turn shopping into a multi-day trip.

David Ciccarelli, CEO of vacation rental platform Lake.com, recommended the North Georgia Premium Outlets, an open-air center with dozens of brand-name stores offering holiday deals.

“Feeling ambitious?” Ciccarelli said. “Drive to the other side of Lake Lanier to Gainesville and check out the equally impressive malls there or a bit further to Tanger Outlets Commerce in the appropriately named town of Commerce, GA.”

Mexico’s Historic Cities

Places like Oaxaca, Morelia, Puebla and Mexico City combine affordability with vibrant holiday traditions and unique shopping opportunities.

Local Indigenous communities showcase handmade textiles, pottery and cookware at holiday markets, offering items crafted with centuries-old techniques. Shoppers can browse mercados de artesanías for authentic gifts, from shawls to molcajetes, at prices that remain surprisingly reasonable for the quality of the work.

“For a four-day trip on lodging and food, it’s very reasonable to think one would spend about $500 to $600 bucks — not counting the costs of the hand crafts and other shopping items,” said Mariana Lange, founder of Mexico Relocation Guide.

Panama City

A hub for duty-free shopping, Panama City offers luxury brands at lower prices than most U.S. malls. Visitors can browse Multiplaza and Albrook Mall, two of Latin America’s largest shopping centers (according to VacationToPanama.com), where international retailers run holiday promotions.

Affordable flights as low as $129 on Expedia from major U.S. hubs and seasonal hotel discounts make it a practical Christmas week getaway. Shoppers can also explore local craft markets for handmade textiles and jewelry at affordable prices.

Bangkok

Bangkok combines sprawling street markets with mega-malls such as Siam Paragon and MBK Center, offering shoppers everything from luxury goods to affordable souvenirs.

Christmas week falls in Thailand’s dry season, so travelers enjoy comfortable weather without the high prices of Western holiday destinations. Hotels, dining and transportation remain budget-friendly — according to Budget Your Trip, a one-week trip for two costs an average of just $1,424. Plus, visitors can also explore craft markets like Chatuchak for handmade art, textiles and gifts.

Frankenmuth, Michigan

Known as “Michigan’s Little Bavaria,” Frankenmuth turns into a holiday shopping paradise during Christmas week. The town is home to Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland, the world’s largest Christmas store, which draws families from across the Midwest.

Ciccarelli said the store is legendary for its size and “the most luxurious men’s washrooms ever seen in a retail store” to accommodate men who drove for hours to take their families Christmas shopping.

With affordable lodging and a walkable downtown filled with shops, Frankenmuth offers small-town charm and budget-friendly holiday shopping.

