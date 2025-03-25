7 Monthly Bills That Are Easier To Negotiate Than You Think

Think your monthly bills are set in stone? Think again. From internet service to your gym membership, many recurring expenses are more flexible than they appear — if you know how to ask. Whether you’re trying to stretch your paycheck further or are simply tired of overpaying, these common bills are surprisingly negotiable. In fact, a quick phone call or online chat could save you hundreds each year.

Find Out: I’m a Financial Advisor: My Wealthiest Clients All Do These 3 Things

Read Next: 7 Wealth-Building Shortcuts Proven To Add $1K to Your Wallet This Month

Here are seven monthly bills that are easier to negotiate than you think — and tips to help you get the deal you deserve.

Cable or Streaming Services

Cable and streaming services are often sold in bundles, so you may be signed up for a certain number of channels and or providers. By calling your provider and asking to speak to their “retention” department, you can often get a better deal. This might mean a change to the package you have or some discounts they don’t advertise and save to keep customers who might otherwise flee.

Learn More: 5 Frugal Habits Suze Orman Still Follows Even Though She Can Afford Almost Anything

Cellphone Bill

If your cellphone provider is a major carrier, you might be able to get a better deal than the one you have. It’s a good idea to research the rates of other carriers first, so you can point to a better deal. Additionally, if you’ve been with your provider for a long time, you can pull a little seniority and mention your loyalty. Usually, companies would rather work with you than see you go.

Medical Bills

While medical bills may not be “monthly” in the traditional sense, you may have recurring medical payments or payment plans that are coming out of your account regularly. You might be able to get a consolidation or settlement loan at a low rate that allows you to bring down how much you’re paying, or even look into low-income support programs.

Credit Card Interest Rates

Credit card debt racks up quickly because of the typically high interest rates on these cards. If your credit card debt has become unmanageable, there are several avenues. Your credit card company itself may be willing to negotiate your interest rate down if you have a good payment history. But if that doesn’t work, you can consider a consolidation plan or loan, which can reduce your rate significantly, and even sometimes the amount you owe. The latter does take a toll on your credit score, but you can take steps to repair that after you get out of debt.

Gym Memberships

If you live in an area with multiple gyms you might be in luck when it comes to your gym membership — the competition might be super glad to have you, offering you a great deal. Or, your current gym might like to retain you by matching the other deal. You won’t know if you don’t ask.

Local Services

If you utilize a local service provider for anything from gardening to pest control to plumbing, particularly if these are motivated small businesses that wish to keep their clientele, you can always ask if they’re able to offer a discounted rate or referral discount when you send someone their way.

Rent (in Some Cases)

While the best time to negotiate rent is before you sign a contract, there might be some circumstances under which you can get your rent to drop. These can include when you’re renting in a market where you have other options at better rates and can prove it. If there are below market amenities or issues that could benefit from renovation but which don’t make it uninhabitable, you might have some grounds for negotiation. Having a strong payment history and credit will make your chances better.

The key thing to keep in mind when it comes to negotiating your bills is that you won’t get a better rate if you don’t ask, so what does it hurt?

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 7 Monthly Bills That Are Easier To Negotiate Than You Think

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.