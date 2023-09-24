7 Money Mistakes Poor People Make Once a Month

Everyone makes financial missteps from time to time, regardless of their income level. However, if you have limited financial resources, you probably face unique challenges when it comes to managing your money. There are a handful of common money mistakes that people with lower incomes make on a monthly basis. By understanding these pitfalls, you can start to make changes, ensuring a brighter financial future for you and your loved ones.

Neglecting Budgeting

One of the most common money mistakes that people with less money make is neglecting to create and stick to a budget. A budget serves as a roadmap for your finances, helping you track your income, expenses and savings goals. Without a budget, it’s easy to overspend, accumulate debt and struggle to make ends meet. Poor financial planning can lead to a cycle of living paycheck to paycheck, which can be difficult to break out of.

“Many people disregard the significance of setting up and following a budget,” said Bruce Mohr, vice president at Fair Credit. “Create a budget that details your monthly income and expenses in order to prevent making this error. Keep an eye on your expenditures to make sure you’re remaining within your spending restrictions.”

Create a simple budget that outlines your monthly income and expenses. Track your spending and make adjustments as needed to ensure you’re living within your means. Consider using budgeting apps or spreadsheets to help you stay organized.

Paying High Bank Fees

Many people with limited financial resources end up paying unnecessary bank fees, such as monthly account maintenance fees, overdraft fees and ATM fees. These fees can add up quickly and eat into your already tight budget.

“Fees are everywhere in the financial world and the reason is that if you’re not attentive, you’ll be paying them without even knowing it. Folks who don’t make a lot of money tend to fall prey to this strategy in particular,” said David Bakke, money expert at Dollar Sanity.

Look for banks or credit unions that offer fee-free checking accounts or accounts with lower fees. Be vigilant about avoiding overdrafts and try to use in-network ATMs to minimize fees.

Paying Bills Late

Late bill payments are another source of fees to look out for. They can negatively impact your credit score. Poor financial planning can lead to a cycle of late payments, making it even more challenging to break free from debt.

“Look at your bills, pay attention to due dates, and avoid fees whenever possible,” Bakke said.

Set up reminders or automatic payments to ensure your bills are paid on time. Additionally, consider negotiating with creditors for more flexible payment terms if you’re struggling to make ends meet.

Using Payday Loans

When facing a financial emergency, some people turn to payday loans as a quick solution. But payday loans should be approached with extreme caution due to their predatory nature. These loans typically come with exorbitant fees, making them ultimately incredibly expensive. People who rely on payday loans often find themselves trapped in a cycle of debt that’s difficult to break. Additionally, payday lenders often target vulnerable individuals with limited financial resources, leading to financial distress. Instead of resorting to payday loans, explore options like borrowing from friends or family, seeking financial assistance from nonprofit organizations, or finding low-interest personal loans. Proper budgeting and financial planning can also help you manage your finances without resorting to these high-cost loans.

Not Seeking Financial Assistance

You may be eligible for various forms of financial assistance, such as government programs, food assistance or subsidized housing. Unfortunately, some people are hesitant to seek help due to stigma or misconceptions. Instead, you should be aware of the resources available to you and take advantage of them when needed. These programs are designed to provide temporary support and can help you navigate difficult financial situations.

Falling For Impulse Purchases

Impulse buying can be a significant drain on anyone’s finances, but it can be especially harmful for those with limited resources. Purchasing items on a whim can leave you without the money you need for essential expenses.

Before making a purchase, take a moment to consider whether it’s a need or a want. Create a shopping list and stick to it when you go to the store. Avoid shopping when you’re feeling stressed or emotional, as this can lead to impulsive spending.

Skipping Health Insurance

The cost of health coverage can seem huge. You may be tempted to skip health insurance to save money. However, this is a risky move. A medical emergency or unexpected illness can result in crippling medical bills.

Explore your options for affordable health insurance, including government programs like Medicaid or subsidized plans through the Affordable Care Act marketplace. While it may seem expensive, health insurance can provide crucial financial protection in case of a medical crisis.

