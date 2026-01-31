A $7 Million Bond ETF Cut Reveals a Quiet Reallocation Across Maturities

Key Points

GPM Growth Investors sold 355,263 shares of BSCR in the fourth quarter; the estimated trade size was $7.01 million based on quarterly average pricing.

Meanwhile, the quarter-end BSCR position value decreased by $7.00 million, reflecting both trading and market price changes.

The position drops to 0.13% of AUM, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings.

GPM Growth Investors reported a sale of 355,263 shares of the Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) on January 30, with an estimated transaction value of $7.01 million based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

What else to know

This was a sell, lowering the BSCR stake to 0.13% of GPM Growth Investors, Inc.’s 13F reportable AUM.

Top five holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ: GOOGL: $26.23 million (10.2% of AUM)

NASDAQ: MSFT: $21.53 million (8.4% of AUM)

NASDAQ: BSCS: $13.64 million (5.3% of AUM)

NASDAQ: BSCT: $13.44 million (5.2% of AUM)

NASDAQ: AAPL: $12.99 million (5.1% of AUM)

As of January 29, BSCR shares were priced at $19.72, up 1.3% over the past year.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $4.42 billion Yield 4.26% Price (as of 1/29/26) $19.72 1-Year Total Return 6%

ETF snapshot

BSCR’s investment strategy targets U.S. dollar-denominated investment grade corporate bonds maturing in 2027, offering a defined maturity investment approach.

The portfolio is composed of a diversified selection of high-quality corporate bonds, with at least 80% of assets allocated to securities in the 2027 maturity cohort.

It’s structured as an exchange-traded fund with a transparent, rules-based index methodology.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF provides investors with targeted exposure to investment grade corporate bonds maturing in 2027, combining the benefits of bond laddering with ETF liquidity and transparency. The fund's defined maturity structure allows for precise portfolio planning and risk management. With a substantial asset base and a focus on high-quality issuers, BSCR is positioned as a practical tool for fixed income allocation and cash flow management.

What this transaction means for investors

Defined-maturity bond ETFs like this one are typically used as precision tools, not conviction bets. When a manager reduces exposure at this point in the lifecycle, it usually reflects portfolio timing or ladder maintenance rather than a sudden change in credit outlook.



At roughly one year from maturity, most of the return profile is already known. Credit risk has largely collapsed into yield capture, and price sensitivity narrows. Trimming exposure here frees capital that can be redeployed either further out on the curve for incremental yield or closer in for liquidity (which may explain why the fund also loaded up on 2030 bonds). That context matters, especially given the fund’s remaining exposure to other BulletShares ETFs maturing later, which suggests this is a rotation and not a retreat.



Plus, the fund’s performance supports that view. With the ETF up just over 1% over the past year, most of the heavy lifting has already been done through income, not price appreciation. Selling now locks in that income while avoiding reinvestment risk at maturity.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Apple, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

