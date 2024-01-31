7 Micro-Cap Stocks That Could Majorly Surprise Investors

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Practically by default, your typical financial advisor will steer you clear of micro-cap stock surprises in favor of large-capitalization enterprises. Yes, the blue chips are reliable and dependable but this underlying predictability often comes at a cost: usually, you’re not going to get rich off of them.

On the other hand, finding micro-cap stock surprises is like picking up the next Tom Brady in the final round of the NFL Draft. More often than not, your draft picks will end up being largely unremarkable. However, every once in a blue moon, you come across an opportunity that can shift your paradigm.

Of course, you’ve got to respect the fact that this is a high-risk, high-reward venture. And the odds tend to be stacked against you. If you can handle this harsh reality, these are the micro-cap stock surprises to consider.

Rekor Systems (REKR)

Source: Al Serov / Shutterstock.com

Leveraging the power of artificial intelligence, Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) utilizes advanced technologies to deliver roadway intelligence. It accomplishes this task through collecting, connecting and organizing the world’s mobility data to foster innovative, real-time management solutions. If the business sounds relevant to the broader smart cities initiative, you’re not wrong. Over the past year, shares have nearly doubled in value.

To be fair, though, when small enterprises rise so far, so fast, it can create skepticism. And there’s plenty of that to go around when discussing its financials. Per investment data aggregator Gurufocus, Rekor suffers from five red flags. These vulnerabilities include poor financial stability and an Altman Z-Score indicating a distressed enterprise.

Nevertheless, REKR could be one of the micro-cap stock surprises because the bears may have overextended themselves. Both short interest percentages of float and short interest ratios are elevated at 17.8% and 13.1 days to cover, respectively. A bit of panic could see the pessimists rush to cover their short positions, which would be good for REKR.

Redwire (RDW)

Source: Alexyz3d/Shutterstock

An intriguing enterprise within the vast space economy, Redwire (NYSE:RDW) represents a global, pure-play leader in space infrastructure. Basically, the company provides the foundational solutions, systems and payloads that empower the most complex space missions. These solutions include solar arrays and deployable structures, launch accommodations and engineering services. While inherently enticing, RDW has been all over the map during the past 52 weeks.

Still, RDW could rank among the micro-cap stock surprises thanks to the total addressable market. As multiple resources have pointed out, the space ecosystem could soar its way to $1 trillion in revenue by 2040. Some anticipate that this benchmark valuation could arrive earlier. Of course, Redwire is diminutive compared to this gargantuan figure. Still, if it could take a sizable market share, RDW could fly higher.

Another element that makes RDW one of the micro-cap stock surprises is the bearish coverage. With short interest of almost 13% and a short interest ratio of 18.16 days to cover, the pessimists are taking a huge bet that shares will crumble. If they don’t, we could see a bounce-back effect.

Intuitive Machines (LUNR)

Source: shutterstock.com/T. Schneider

Another tempting space economy play, Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) specializes in lunar landers and robotic systems for exploring the moon. What makes Intuitive particularly attractive is the timing. Per NASA’s website, we’re going back to the moon after an absence covering several decades. So, it wasn’t surprising that shortly after LUNR made its public market debut, it skyrocketed.

Looking at data from Google Finance, LUNR hit a closing peak of just under $82 before careening back to earth. At the present low-single-digit price, Intuitive may seem like a bargain. However, the underlying financials reveal several vulnerabilities. For one thing, revenue trends in the trailing 12 months (TTM) compared to 2022 results are disappointing. Also, the company doesn’t have the greatest stability in the balance sheet.

Still, lunar missions carry the potential to attract billions of investment dollars. Further, analysts rate shares a unanimous strong buy with a $6.08 average price target. The most recent assessment came from Canaccord Genuity on Jan. 12, rating LUNR a “buy” with a $4.25 target.

Galiano Gold (GAU)

Source: Misunseo / Shutterstock.com

At first glance, the ultra-low share price and diminutive market value cast a skeptical cloud over Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU). Making matters worse, GAU skyrocketed since early November of last year. While shares moving northward are typically celebrated, for Galiano, a fear may exist of holding the bag. So, it’s understandable why some might avoid it.

However, as a gold exploration and development specialist, Galiano benefits from a positive economic backdrop. For one thing, U.S. GDP growth came in hotter than expected. If such a trend could find repetition in other nations, commercial activity should increase, leading to increased consumption of commodities. Overall, that should be positive for the underlyinggold market

Second, with commodities priced in dollars, the Federal Reserve may have a lot to say about GAU’s fortunes. If policymakers actually go through with interest rate cuts, we’re talking about more dollars chasing after fewer goods. That would be inflationary, supporting the moderate buy assessment of GAU with a $1.60 price target. Thus, Galiano makes for one of the micro-cap stock surprises.

PowerFleet (PWFL)

Source: Shutterstock

Based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey, PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) is a technology innovation center. Specifically, it provides wireless Internet of Things and machine-to-machine (M2M) solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing high-value enterprise assets. These industrial trucks, tractor trailers, and intermodal shipping containers, among other fleet categories. While relevant, the issue with PWFL is the wildness of its price action.

For example, shares managed to provide a positive return for stakeholders but the ride wasn’t easy. At one point in early November, PWFL traded hands below the critical $2 level. Still, despite the woes, PowerFleet plies its trade in an in-demand sector. According to Fortune Business Insights, the fleet management software market reached a valuation of $20.58 billion in 2022. Further, the segment could be worth $79.82 billion by 2030.

If so, we’re talking about a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19%. Moreover, analysts rate shares as a unanimous strong buy with a $6.50 average price target. For the risk-tolerant speculator, it’s one of the micro-cap stock surprises.

Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA)

Source: Shutterstock

A biotech firm specializing in advanced medicines, Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) focuses on developing a pipeline utilizing the namesake discipline to serve patient populations suffering from diseases with high unmet medical needs. Per its website, Taysha emphasizes that it has recruited top talent in the field of gene therapy. As well, it features a robust adeno-associated-virus (AAV) pipeline.

To be sure, TSHA represents a highly speculative and choppy asset. Per Google Finance, its 52-week range goes from a low of 50 cents per share to a blistering $3.89. So, within the same year, you could look like a genius…or not a genius. That said, Grand View Research points out that the global gene therapy market reached a valuation of $8.67 billion last year.

Better yet, experts anticipate that the sector could expand at a CAGR of 19.5% from 2024 to 2030. By the end of the forecast period, the valuation could jump to $29.51 billion. Not only that, TSHA features a unanimous strong buy view among eight expert voices. With a price target of $5.94, it’s definitely one of the micro-cap stock surprises to watch.

Gossamer Bio (GOSS)

Source: Gorodenkoff / Shutterstock.com

Another enticing biotech candidate among micro-cap stock surprises, Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) is nevertheless admittedly one of the highest-risk ideas on this list. Over the trailing 52 weeks, GOSS lost 67% of market value. As well, its market cap of just below $200 million implies volatility. However, it also suggests that any positive news could see shares flying dramatically higher.

Fundamentally, Gossamer benefits from a large addressable market. A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical firm, it focuses on the development and commercialization of seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. According to Grand View Research, the pulmonary arterial hypertension treatment market size reached a valuation of $7.66 billion last year. Further, by 2030, the sector could hit $11.02 billion, implying a CAGR of 5.4%.

Adding to the intrigue, GOSS features a modestly high short interest of 9.09% of its float and a gargantuan short interest ratio of 36.25 days to cover. Not only that, a major entity bought long-expiry call options in December. Combined with a consensus strong buy view and a $7.88 average price target – implying 806% upside – GOSS represents one of the possible micro-cap stock surprises.

Penny Stocks

On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.

Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed

On the date of publication, Josh Enomoto did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

A former senior business analyst for Sony Electronics, Josh Enomoto has helped broker major contracts with Fortune Global 500 companies. Over the past several years, he has delivered unique, critical insights for the investment markets, as well as various other industries including legal, construction management, and healthcare. Tweet him at @EnomotoMedia.

