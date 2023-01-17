7 Metaverse Stocks That Will Make You Mega-Rich in 10 Years

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The metaverse has been evolving at a healthy pace. What was once just an idea is now becoming a reality. And it could have a substantial impact on how we communicate, work and live. Therefore, investors should consider investing in metaverse stocks that could will make you rich in 10 years.

According to Fortune Business Insights, the metaverse industry could grow by a staggering 47.6% annually through 2029. This remarkable sector includes a diverse array of social media, cloud computing, gaming, and other technologies, all conducive for sustained long-term growth. Better, metaverse businesses are uniquely positioned to capitalize on boundless opportunities. Having said that, let’s look at seven of the top needle-movers in the space.

NVDA Nvidia $174.87 RBLX Roblox $37.22 MTCH Match Group $47.00 ADSK Autodesk $200.24 U Unity Software $31.31 VR Global X Metaverse ETF $20.10 MTTR Matterport $3.11

Nvidia (NVDA)

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) remains the leader in the GPU space, which positions it as key player in the metaverse industry. With decades of experience and cutting-edge design capabilities, Nvidia offers a reliable platform for developers to build upon as they develop new products, experiences, and services within the metaverse.

With its new initiative into the digital content-creation space, Nvidia is demonstrating its commitment to the metaverse with its Omniverse platform. This platform is gaining traction among users and shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon, making it a powerful tool for users. The platform boasts a user base of over 100,000 that continues to grow over time. By creating a hub for designers, engineers, and creators to share their work digitally, Nvidia continues to break new ground on an ever-evolving tech landscape.

Roblox (RBLX)

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) operates a metaverse gaming platform that offers users the ability to build and play simultaneously. It was particularly popular during the pandemic when people were craving greater levels of socialization, which Roblox’s platform provided through its metaverse-type virtual worlds. Since then, growth rates have normalized, unfortunately resulting in a significant dip in RBLX stock prices.

Roblox has seen strong improvements in recent quarters despite declining core bookings. In the third quarter, not only did bookings resume a strong growth trajectory, but daily active users also grew 24% year over year to an impressive 58.8 billion. Moreover, the bulls are optimistic about Roblox taking advantage of the rise of the metaverse industry, even if it takes several years before it becomes mainstream.

Match Group (MTCH)

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) is a juggernaut in the online dating space, with an unbeatable market share of over 60%. The firm’s portfolio of assets and paramount position gives it remarkable scalability potential. Not only this, but Match Group generates over 24.6% growth in free cash flows per share. Clearly, this business is thriving and has plenty to offer its investors.

Last year Match announced the development of a dating metaverse and a virtual economy. Through its flagship app, Tinder, it explored virtual experiences while still providing opportunities to connect with others. Tinder Explore was launched as a result, and plans for a virtual goods-based economy have been in the works ever since. Although current market conditions have led them to scale back investments in this initiative, it remains a serious contender for the future of online dating.

Autodesk (ADSK)

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) is a leading software provider in the construction and engineering markets and is well-known for its BIM product, Revit. Revit assists users with the visual design of structures, models, and diagrams. The software can be layered with Autodesk’s plugins, such as Autodesk Rendering, to create virtual reality and augmented reality renderings of 3D content. With Revit at its disposal, it has become easier for professionals in these industries to visualize what could come next.

The firm’s operating performance has been nothing short of stellar in recent years. It boasts growing gross margins exceeding 90% in the past five years. It’s managed to carve a strong foothold in the sector and become the go-to provider in their space. An impressive feat since the entire software suite is available as a software-as-a-service, allowing the firm to build a massive cash flow base. With its sector expected to grow 8.5% annually through 2030, ADSK stands to benefit immensely.

Unity Software (U)

Unity Software (NYSE:U) is an excellent choice for any savvy investor seeking exposure to the burgeoning metaverse space. Its powerful platform commands over 60% of the video game engine market, offering a robust set of tools and features needed for graphical design, sound, monetization options, and other assets. Over the past few years, it has seen encouraging double-digit growth in all areas and stands out from its competitors. Investors should seriously consider Unity Software as a cornerstone in their portfolio – given its reliable track record, it will surely result in robust returns in the future.

The future is looking remarkably bright for Unity’s software suite, as the potential of virtual and augmented reality could dramatically expand its market. The firm’s revenue growth has consistently averaged over 40% over a five-year period. Moreover, with the right investments in cloud capabilities and a shift towards a subscription sales model, Unity will be setting itself up to benefit from this burgeoning industry over the long run.

Global X Metaverse ETF (VR)

If you’re looking for a way to invest in the metaverse trend at a low cost, the Global X Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:VR) is a highly attractive option. By investing in VR stock, you can gain exposure to some of the biggest names in the industry and do so with considerably less risk than directly investing in individual stocks. This is ideal for those who want to stay on top of emerging trends and remain well-diversified without having to conduct extensive research or make big bets on any particular company.

This ETF is a great way to invest because it not only comes with a low net expense ratio of 0.5%, roughly in line with the sector median but also allows investors to jump into the future of tech. Investing in businesses offers tremendous exposure to the metaverse, opening up exciting opportunities, especially since the holdings include behemoths like Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), and Snap (NYSE:SNAP). These companies are positioning themselves to stay relevant in an increasingly digital world, so investing in this ETF could help get you ahead of the game.

Matterport (MTTR)

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) has revolutionized our ability to capture, manage and share 3D digital twins of physical spaces. Through the use of high-end 3D cameras and compatible applications, Matterport facilitates the development of digital twins in any place. In addition, the flexible subscription-based cloud platform ensures that the digital models generated within the platform are easily captured, stored, and shared. This impressive technology allows for quick and efficient scanning with minimal fuss.

Matterport has been growing its sales at a rapid clip of late, despite the market headwinds. It recently had an outstanding third quarter with record-breaking revenue that surged 37% year-over-year. All three revenue lines blossomed, and subscription revenue skyrocketed by 21% growth compared to last year’s quarter. Moreover, the firm estimates its total addressable market could be over $240 billion, which positions it for stellar long-term expansion.

On the date of publication, Muslim Farooque did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines

Muslim Farooque is a keen investor and an optimist at heart. A life-long gamer and tech enthusiast, he has a particular affinity for analyzing technology stocks. Muslim holds a bachelor’s of science degree in applied accounting from Oxford Brookes University.

