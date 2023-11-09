7 Meme Coins that Could Become the Next Dogecoin

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

In the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies, meme stocks have evolved from internet banter to serious investment chatter. As we navigate the ups and dips of the crypto sphere, discerning investors have a keen eye on the horizon for robust long-term bets. With an eye-popping rally in the rearview, the upcoming halving event for Bitcoin, and alluringly lower interest rates next year, the stage is set for select cryptos to surge with aplomb. With that said, here, we spotlight three meme cryptocurrencies that are not just capturing hearts but also offer a promising upside, poised to emulate the potential of Dogecoin.

Numeraire (NMR)

Source: Chinnapong / Shutterstock

Numeraire (NMR-USD) is efficiently carving out a niche in the blockchain space, leveraging the wisdom of data scientists to disrupt financial markets. Its powerful backbone, the Numerai ecosystem, stands out by crowdsourcing predictive models through worldwide tournaments. The success of the platform effectively hinges on its meta-model, which combines top forecasts to outperform traditional market strategies.

Furthermore, Numeraire isn’t new to the crypto stage, as the token fuels a virtuous cycle, rewarding the architects of winning algorithms and refining the ecosystem’s predictive prowess. If Numerai’s vision comes to fruition, a competitive hotbed for financial modeling on the blockchain could push NMR stock’s value to new heights. Moreover, the broader implication is clear, with Numeraire exemplifying the potential of blockchain to revolutionize not just payments but the fabric of financial analysis. Also, its ascent underscores the growing convergence of technology, finance, and collective problem-solving.

The Graph (GRT)

Source: Ivan Babydov / Shutterstock.com

The Graph (GRT-USD) is effectively positioning itself as the “Google of blockchains,” looking to streamline the navigation and utilization of massive amounts of data within decentralized networks. Indexing a variety of blockchains simplifies the user experience, allowing for quicker searches and queries similar to what Google does for the web. Consequently, this service could potentially pay many dividends over the long run, transforming how we interact with blockchain data.

Investing in The Graph is not without its gambles, though, but the payout could be hefty if it becomes the go-to data layer for decentralized applications (DApps). Trading at just 13.5 cents, The Graph is not just any crypto; it’s a stake in the potential AI revolution in blockchain. With its AI-powered APIs fueling DApp creation across multiple sectors, including finance and social governance, the promise is spectacular, albeit with the usual caveats of the crypto world’s volatility.

ArbDoge AI (AIDOGE)

Source: WHYFRAME / Shutterstock.com

ArbDoge AI (AIDOGE-USD) burst onto the scene with an airdrop in mid-April this year, captivating investors as its value soared by 1,000% come early May. While its numbers continue to dazzle, AIDOGE has cast a shadow of doubt among market experts. Reports have flagged potential issues with UNISWAP withdrawals, raising alarms over the liquidity of the token.

The meteoric rise of AIDOGE, juxtaposed with these liquidity questions, underscores the speculative nature of this investment. The branding of ‘AI’ and ‘Doge’ in its name could be perceived as a strategic play to leverage trending themes in the crypto world, possibly masking a lack of substantive value. Nevertheless, for those looking to capitalize on the rapid surge in values, AIDOGE could prove to be an excellent bet.

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Source: siberian_horse / Shutterstock.com

Canine-themed crypto sensation Shiba Inu (SHIB-USD) continues to bark loudly in the digital currency world. Despite its meme coin status, Shiba Inu holds its ground among the top 20 cryptocurrencies by market cap years after its debut. With its rollercoaster price history stirred by social media and high-profile advocates, including maverick entrepreneur Elon Musk, Shiba Inu’s future trajectory is sparking debates amongst the market punditry.

Nevertheless, the coin’s drastic fall continues to remind investors of its inherent risks. Moreover, given its over-dependency on social media trends and unpredictable events such as Musk’s market-moving tweets, it’s tough to bet on Shiba as a long-term player. While its volatility and vast coin supply warrant caution, the layer-2 blockchain network continues to remain relevant for short-term investors with its rapid price swings, social media backing, and updates such as Shibarium.

Fetch.ai (FET)

Source: karnoff / Shutterstock.com

Fetch.ai (FET-USD) Fetch.ai heralds a new era of AI-driven autonomy in the blockchain sphere, promising an incredibly bright future ahead where decentralized economic agents operate seamlessly across a myriad of sectors. Amidst a surging AI wave powered by entities including OpenAI, Fetch.ai has caught the investor’s eye, marking it as a potential hotspot for long-term growth in the AI-linked crypto sector.

Currently valued at under 40 cents, Fetch.ai’s proposition to streamline business processes through automation could propel its worth impressively. The platform’s ambition to dovetail AI with blockchain technology aims to lower labor costs and revolutionize enterprise operations. Fetch.ai’s trajectory, underpinned by robust funding and strategic partnerships, signals impressive innovation. The breakthroughs of AI in mainstream applications suggest that Fetch.ai’s autonomous agents could very well become the next big thing powering user-friendly AI.

SingularityNET (AGIX)

Source: shutterstock.com/Sanjay kj

SingularityNET (AGIX-USD) stands out in the crypto arena with an ambitious blueprint for a decentralized AI marketplace, marrying advanced technology with blockchain’s democratizing power. The platform’s staggering price bump of more than 1,000% earlier in the year is a testament to its burgeoning potential. As AI evolves into an even bigger behemoth moving forward, AGIX’s trajectory may well follow suit.

This optimism surrounding AGIX is marked by a significant leap forward with the platform’s newly minted staking feature on the Cardano (ADA-USD) blockchain, in addition to its presence on Ethereum (ETH-USD). This diversification of staking options underscores the platform’s commitment to expansion and accessibility in the AI realm. Additionally, SingularityNET distinguishes itself with a marketplace hosting 89 dApps, some of which are in their nascent stages yet open for exploration. The AGIX token is the marketplace’s lifeblood, facilitating robust transactions and rewarding creators in the process.

Basic Attention Token (BAT)

Source: Stanslavs / Shutterstock

Basic Attention Token (BAT-USD) is breaking new ground in the realm of digital advertising, rewarding users’ engagement through its synergy with the Brave browser. As users browse, they can earn BAT tokens, turning their attention into a tangible asset. This model redefines the ad landscape by funneling direct payments to content creators. Moreover, BAT’s expansion beyond the Brave ecosystem efficiently underscores its potential to revolutionize online ad interactions.

Moreover, Brave holds its own in the browser wars, prized for its ad-blocking abilities even as AI-enhanced competitors, including Microsoft’s Edge, evolve. Additionally, With a robust user base of over 50 million monthly active users for the Brave browser and BAT’s increasing relevance in the DeFi space, this crypto stands on the cusp of broader acceptance. Also, BAT’s integration with popular platforms, including Reddit and via chatbots for select Discord users, exemplifies its utility.

On the date of publication, Muslim Farooque did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Muslim Farooque is a keen investor and an optimist at heart. A life-long gamer and tech enthusiast, he has a particular affinity for analyzing technology stocks. Muslim holds a bachelor’s of science degree in applied accounting from Oxford Brookes University.

