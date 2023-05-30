7 Majorly Undervalued Cryptos to Buy Before They Blast Off

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Undervalued cryptos, with their allure of high returns, can be incredibly tempting for investors. However, the key to a successful crypto portfolio lies in striking a balance between risk and reward.

Brimming with potential, undervalued cryptos can provide massive long-term gains. Amid the tumultuous market conditions exasperated by the debt-ceiling debacle, these cryptos could showcase resilience and promise.

The cryptocurrency market calls for a conservative approach, ensuring a diversified portfolio. But let’s not forget the thrill of investing in cryptos lies in their explosive growth potential.

However, even though it may seem impossible to predict the next big boom, we can effectively identify potential contenders capitalizing on current trends.

Some of the best undervalued cryptocurrencies are yet to make their mark, but these top cheap cryptos should have for massive gains. Therefore, let’s delve into the world of undervalued cryptos and uncover the hidden gems that could lead to substantial returns.

Cardano (ADA)

Cardano (ADA-USD) is a leading altcoin that continues to impress with its groundbreaking technology and robust developmental framework. Its ability to handle a staggering million transactions per second is a testament to its power and efficiency.

Its minimal energy footprint is attractive for some investors. Plus, it facilitates faster and more cost-effective transactions.

A couple of years ago, Cardano took a significant leap forward with a hard fork that paved the way for smart contract deployment. The Vasil hard fork, introduced in September 2022, was another major milestone aiming to boost scalability significantly.

Cardano is poised for a series of upgrades. These will boost its security and foster seamless interoperability with other networks. These enhancements could trigger a price surge for ADA, provided they meet or exceed expectations.

Polygon (MATIC)

Polygon (MATIC-USD) is another undervalued diamond in the rough of the crypto realm, poised to make major waves with its unique layer 2 protocol.

This blockchain game-changer protocol significantly boosts Ethereum’s ecosystem by substantially improving scalability. This means faster transaction speeds and lower fees for Ethereum, which has struggled with these issues over the years.

MATIC supports over 7,000 decentralized applications that work without intermediaries.

Polygon’s transformative effect on Ethereum has morphed into an interconnected web of blockchains. As the crypto landscape evolves, the importance of such connectivity will only grow at a rapid pace.

It paves the way for the development of more robust and practical decentralized apps, enhancing the overall value of the blockchain.

Zilliqa (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL-USD), is an overlooked altcoin that stands out as a pioneer of the sharding concept.

Zilliqa achieves a transaction speed that comfortably outpaces both Bitcoin and Ethereum.

In addition to its low transaction costs, Zilliqa emerges as a compelling platform for launching decentralized applications.

Beyond its potential for exponential returns, Zilliqa also offers enticing passive income prospects from a staking perspective. The eco-friendly staking currently boasts a mighty impressive annual percentage return of an incredible 13.02%.

Its metaverse-as-a-service could prove to be a major long-term catalyst for future expansion. Currently, ZIL coin appears to be significantly undervalued. Zilliqa could deliver multi-fold returns over the long run as the altcoin rally picks up steam.

Solana (SOL)

Despite a turbulent ride last year, Solana (SOL-USD) has rebounded emphatically this year. While its upward trajectory this year remains a topic of speculation, one cannot ignore the thriving ecosystem it has built.

Its Layer 1 blockchain network is a formidable contender to Ethereum.

In a noteworthy move, Solana Labs recently unveiled a sprawling community office space in Lower Manhattan. This hub will foster collaborations and host events set to invigorate the Solana community. The platform’s dedicated community of developers further strengthens its standing in the crypto landscape.

The launch of its flagship Solana Saga Android device has been met with widespread acclaim. Its seamless integration with Web3 features, underscores its commitment to innovation and user experience, further solidifying its position in its sector.

Polkadot (DOT)

Polkadot (DOT-USD) is a revolutionary crypto player making ways by bridging the gap between blockchains.

With around 550 projects under its belt, Polkadot’s seamless blockchain connectivity empowers developers to build applications that can effectively interact with numerous blockchains.

The recent upgrade to version 3 of the XCM communication standard has further enhanced the crypto network’s decentralization efforts.

Polkadot’s tremendous roadmap focuses on scalability, parachain development, and cross-chain communication. Its unique ability to interlink and create blockchains has proven to be a magnet for investors and developers.

With MATIC down more than 80% from its highs achieved during the crypto bull run, it presents itself as an enticing long-term prospect.

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE-USD) is a speculative crypto that started as a playful meme but has effectively taken the industry by storm.

Its meteoric rise, fueled by a passionate community and high-profile endorsements, has made it a serious contender in the crypto market. DOGE’s dramatic ascent has left many investors in awe, with its early backers turning modest stakes into fortunes.

Elon Musk, the maverick tech entrepreneur, has been a vociferous supporter of Dogecoin, a major feather in the cap for the network.

His playful engagement with Dogecoin and his controversial decisions have injected a dose of excitement into the market.

Dogecoin’s wild ride embodies cryptocurrencies’ speculative nature, showcasing these digital assets’ massive potential. As the debate between skeptics and believers rages on, its massive price movements and following can turn the crypto market on its head.

BNB (BNB)

BNB (BNB-USD) is the native token of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance. To put things in perspective, Binance boasts an average daily volume of $65 billion and spot transactions worth $300 billion in 2022 alone.

Despite the inherent volatility of the crypto market, Binance amplifies its appeal by offering perks. Following the FTX exchange collapse, Binance showed its leadership by launching a $1 billion recovery fund to aid struggling market participants.

Hence, Binance’s robust fundamental foundation sets it apart from its competition, offering robust assurance in the unpredictable crypto realm.

On the date of publication, Muslim Farooque did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Muslim Farooque is a keen investor and an optimist at heart. A life-long gamer and tech enthusiast, he has a particular affinity for analyzing technology stocks. Muslim holds a bachelor’s of science degree in applied accounting from Oxford Brookes University.

