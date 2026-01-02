7 Magnificent Stocks That Can Double Your Money in 2026

Key Points

Despite an April hiccup, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite all rallied to several record-closing highs in 2025.

Standout stocks can still be found, regardless of which direction the market heads in the new year.

Seven sensational businesses have the tools and intangibles needed to deliver returns of 100% (or more) in 2026.

Despite an early April hiccup caused by President Donald Trump's tariff and trade announcement, the third year of Wall Street's bull market rally motored on. Through Dec. 30, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average, broad-based S&P 500, and growth-focused Nasdaq Composite had respectively risen 14%, 17%, and 21%, with all three indexes notching several record-closing highs in 2025.

But investing isn't about living in the past -- it's about looking to the future. Regardless of whether the bull market extends for a fourth year or gives way to a bear market downturn, phenomenal stocks can still be found.

Last year's seven stocks to double averaged a gain of 71%, with four of the seven companies delivering a triple-digit return at some point during the year. With the understanding that these are swing-for-the-fences type stocks that come with added risk and volatility, here are seven magnificent stocks with the necessary catalysts to double your money in 2026.

1. The Trade Desk

The first high-octane growth stock that's fully capable of delivering triple-digit returns in the new year is adtech giant The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD).

To be blunt, The Trade Desk had a terrible 2025. Competition in the digital advertising space intensified, and the implementation of Trump's tariffs negatively impacted some of its core ad customers. This modest deceleration of The Trade Desk's previously breakneck sales growth rate exposed what had been a premium valuation.

The good news is that many of these headwinds should fade in 2026. Tariffs are no longer a shock to ad revenue, and the possibility of Trump's tariffs being declared invalid by the Supreme Court could open the digital ad floodgates. At the very least, year-over-year growth comparisons will be more favorable in a year when midterm political ads are expected to provide an added boost.

The Trade Desk's Unified ID 2.0 (UID2) technology is also enjoying widespread adoption. UID2 serves as an alternative to third-party tracking cookies. If this open-source digital identity framework continues to gain traction and improve ad click-through rates, connected TV and video-driven ad companies are likely to be more willing to turn to The Trade Desk's programmatic ad platform in 2026.

There's also a value proposition that's never existed before. Its 68% decline (through Dec. 30) in 2025 has pushed its forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio down to 18. That's a bargain for a company capable of a sustained high-teens sales growth rate.

2. Webull

A second sensational business with a possible path to gains of 100% (or more) in 2026 is digital investment platform Webull (NASDAQ: BULL).

Webull went public in April 2025 through a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger that valued it at more than $7 billion. In just a few days, its shares skyrocketed more than 500% to almost $80. As of this writing on Dec. 30, shares of the company have fallen to less than $8, with investors clearly worried about competition in the online brokerage industry.

Despite these headwinds, virtually all of Webull's key performance indicators (KPIs) are moving in the right direction. The number of registered users rose 17% to 25.9 million in the September-ended quarter from the previous year, while customer assets jumped 84% to $21.2 billion. Equally important, notional equity trading volume and options contract volume grew noticeably from the prior year. In short, Webull is connecting with retail investors better than most online brokers.

Webull also brings global diversification to the table. Whereas Robinhood Markets operates primarily in the U.S., Webull offers its trading services in more than a dozen markets. Though its ties to China have previously drawn scrutiny, this geographic diversification is a positive for its long-term growth outlook.

With Webull flipping to recurring profitability last year and growing like a weed, it would likely take just a few quarters of consensus-topping operating results to send shares significantly higher.

3. Sezzle

Pardon the horrible but necessary play on words, but another stock that can sizzle in the new year is financial technology ("fintech") company Sezzle (NASDAQ: SEZL).

Although shares of Sezzle rallied 53% last year, they've fallen more than 64% from their all-time high, which was set in July. This significant retracement is likely due to concerns about loan loss provisions and the generally competitive landscape for payment solutions, including buy now, pay later (BNPL), which is Sezzle's specialty.

But similar to Webull, Sezzle's KPIs tell a different story. Quarterly gross merchandise volume transacted on its platforms rose nearly 59% and surpassed $1 billion for the first time during the September-ended quarter. Net sales also jumped 67% from the previous year, which demonstrates that more users and merchants are taking advantage of its BNPL solutions.

Yet the most important KPI, and the reason Sezzle can soar in 2026, is the uptick observed in consumer purchase frequency. According to the company, consumer purchase frequency jumped to 6.5 times in the third quarter of 2025, up from 5.4 times in the comparable period of 2024. This increase looks to be primarily driven by its higher-margin monthly subscribers (Premium and Anywhere), who are more loyal and engaged than Sezzle's average customer.

If the U.S. economy stays on track this year, Sezzle, and its relatively low forward P/E of 15 that accompanies its scorching-hot growth rate, can shine.

4. Fiverr International

A fourth phenomenal company with the tools and intangibles necessary to potentially double your money in 2026 is online-services marketplace Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR).

Keeping with the theme of this list, Fiverr had a disappointing 2025. Shares of the company sank 38%, underperforming the benchmark S&P 500 by 55 percentage points. Concern about how artificial intelligence (AI) might siphon away the need for a freelancer marketplace, along with a decline in the number of buyers on the company's platform, weighed on its shares.

However, Fiverr has three undeniable catalysts working in its favor. For starters, more people are working remotely in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Although some companies have been successful in implementing return-to-office strategies, a remote-work environment favors Fiverr's freelancer platform (say that three times fast!).

Secondly, and arguably most importantly, Fiverr's marketplace take rate of 27.6% (as of the third quarter) is superior to that of its peers. Its take rate represents the percentage of each negotiated deal that it gets to keep, including fees. While the number of active buyers on the platform has declined, the annual spend per buyer rose by nearly 12% in the September-ended quarter.

The third catalyst for Fiverr is its incredibly inexpensive valuation. Shares can be scooped up for less than 7 times adjusted earnings per share (EPS) in 2026, with its net cash making up roughly 40% of its current market cap.

5. B2Gold

Last year's fifth stock to double was a precious-metal mining company that ended up more than tripling in value. While a 200% gain might be asking a bit much, Canadian-based gold miner B2Gold (NYSEMKT: BTG) has the needed catalysts to deliver triple-digit returns this year.

Unlike most of the stocks on this list, B2Gold shares crushed Wall Street's benchmark index in 2025. At the same time, its 86% yearly gain (through Dec. 30) left a lot to be desired. Shares notably retreated from their high following the release of B2Gold's third-quarter operating results. Specifically, the company lowered its production forecast at its newest commercial mine, Goose Mine, from a prior range of 80,000 ounces (oz.) to 110,000 oz. to a fresh range of 50,000 oz. to 80,000 oz.

While B2Gold's guidance snafu at Goose Mine is unfortunate, it's not a long-term issue. Additional crushing capacity is expected to come online in 2026, accompanied by higher ore grades. In other words, Goose Mine will have some very attractive year-over-year comps in 2026, with the mine working its way toward 330,000 oz. of gold production in 2027.

In addition to most of B2Gold's mining projects firing on all cylinders, and Goose Mine expected to show significant production growth and lower all-in sustaining costs, the macro outlook for precious metals is lustrous. A historic level of dissent at the Federal Reserve, coupled with a steady incline in U.S. M2 money supply, points to gold reaching new heights.

If gold can hang around $4,000/oz. or higher in 2026, B2Gold stock would be an absolute steal. It's trading at roughly 6 times forward-year earnings and just 4.5 times estimated cash flow per share in 2026. In my view, fair value is closer to 10 times cash flow.

6. Talkspace

For small-cap investors, virtual mental healthcare company Talkspace (NASDAQ: TALK) has the ability to gain 100% or more in 2026.

Although shares of Talkspace rallied 15% in 2025, which is more or less in line with the return of the benchmark S&P 500, the company's shares have plummeted 61% since going public in June 2021. While debuting during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic seemed like a strategically smart move for an online business focused on ensuring its users' mental health, online healthcare companies have widely struggled with high operating costs and valuation concerns.

Thankfully for Talkspace, it's one of the few online health-service providers that's demonstrated its operating model is viable. The company is profitable on a recurring basis and growing its sales by more than 20% annually.

The breakthrough for Talkspace, from an operating standpoint, has been deemphasizing its focus on courting individual subscribers and homing its efforts on landing payer and employer partnerships. Working with some of the nation's largest health insurance companies, as well as expanding large business partnerships, is what can sustain its 20%-plus annual revenue growth rate.

The icing on the cake for Talkspace is its debt-free balance sheet. Talkspace closed out September with $95.8 million in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and short-term marketable securities, which works out to 16% of its market value, as of this writing. It's also actively conducting a share buyback, which has the potential to boost its EPS.

7. Zeta Global

The final magnificent stock that has a path to doubling your money in 2026 is AI-driven consumer intelligence and marketing platform Zeta Global (NYSE: ZETA).

Zeta falls into a similar camp as Talkspace in that its 16% yearly gain more or less kept pace with the S&P 500. Nevertheless, concerns about the health of the U.S. economy (advertising is a highly cyclical industry) and the potential for an AI bubble to form and subsequently burst are the likely reasons Zeta Global's stock failed to outperform Wall Street's benchmark index in 2025.

The good news for Zeta Global and its shareholders is that even if an AI bubble were to form and burst, AI applications companies may not feel the pinch. Zeta's AI marketing cloud platform analyzes over 1 trillion consumer signals each month to assist clients in personalizing and positioning their marketing campaigns for success. Whereas AI hardware companies would struggle during an AI bubble-bursting event, Zeta's application-based platform likely wouldn't flinch.

There's also strength in numbers with the Zeta Marketing Platform. Sales have risen by at least 20% for five consecutive years, and by the company's own admission, it's topped the midpoint of its quarterly revenue guidance and increased its full-year sales forecast for 17 consecutive quarters. Integrating AI and agentic AI solutions, and catering to larger businesses, is a formula that's clearly working.

The final piece to the puzzle is Zeta Global's attractive valuation. In addition to its board approving a $200 million share-repurchase program in July, which can increase EPS, Zeta is trading at a forward P/E of just 21, with projected sales growth of 21% for the new year.

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 2, 2026.

Sean Williams has positions in Fiverr International. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends B2Gold, Fiverr International, Sezzle, and The Trade Desk. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.