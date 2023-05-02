7 Luxury Goods That Are Cheaper at Costco

Costco is your No. 1 stop when it comes to buying in bulk and getting a great price on your total bill. Whether you are doing your weekly grocery shopping for the home, stocking up for a party or just wanting to make sure the pantry is full, Costco has you covered.

But did you know that Costco also has luxury goods as well? You might be surprised at the selection offered and the luxury goods you can pick up for a great price without sacrificing any value in the process. It might seem a bit odd at first to shop for watches, necklaces, earrings and jewelry at Costco. However, upon a second look, you’ll see that the price difference is shockingly lower at Costco without giving up any of the luxurious qualities in the process.

Here are seven luxury goods that are cheaper at Costco.

Color Diamond 14kt White Gold Stud Earrings

Putting jewels in your ears never goes out of style, but paying too much for earrings is never in fashion. Luckily, Costco has a pair of Round Brilliant 0.25 ctw VS2 Clarity, I Color Diamond 14kt White Gold Screwback Stud Earrings for less than $400.

Color Diamond 14kt Gold & Titanium Flexible Cuff Bracelet

The saying goes that diamonds are “a girl’s best friend” but when it comes to shopping for diamonds, Costco is your best friend. The Round Brilliant 0.36 ctw VS2 Clarity, I Color Diamond 14kt Gold & Titanium Flexible Cuff Bracelet is offered for just under $700 at Costco. That’s five diamonds in all, offered “natural and untreated” by Costco.

14kt Yellow Gold Rope Chain

You will be seeing nothing but green in your pocket when you purchase your yellow gold rope chain necklace at Costco. Made in Italy, this elegant rope chain is built from 14kt yellow gold and diamond cut, providing an 18-inch chain length that fastens securely with the lobster-style necklace clasp. Never worry about it falling off your neck or paying too much when you buy this piece at Costco.

Akoya Cultured Pearl Strand

You don’t have to dive to the bottom of the sea or to the bottom of your bank account to purchase a beautiful pearl necklace. All you have to do is shop at Costco, where an Akoya Cultured 8.5-9mm Pearl Strand with 14kt White Gold Clasp comes in at just about $2,000. Plus, if you purchase online and spend $1,000 on qualifying Jewelry items — which this fits the bill for Costco’s qualifications — you will receive $150 off in the cart on your order until May 8.

18kt Yellow Gold Woven Bracelet

If you have a watch on one wrist, make sure the other is covered with an 18kt Yellow Gold woven bracelet, available at Costco for a great price. With a high polish finish and custom design right from Italy, you’ll feel like a royal genius, knowing that you didn’t spend all your money to look like a king or queen.

Diamond Platinum Eternity Band

The Emerald Cut & Round Brilliant VS2 Clarity, G Color Diamond Platinum Eternity Band at Costco is stunning — not just from the look, but also the amount you’ll pay for full carat weight for sizes 5 through 8. The metal is 950 Platinum, rounded out with near-colorless diamonds. Buying this ring at Costco ensures that the shine from the rock on your finger to the amount of money you saved lasts for a long time to come.

Timex Model 23 Blush Dial Rose Gold-Tone Case Ladies Quartz Watch

With a rose gold-tone case and bracelet, Timex has created a classy watch that won’t cost you an arm or a leg when you buy it for under $100 at Costco. The blush textured Guilloché Dial and Seconds Sub-Dial make it the perfect blend of classy and utilitarian.

