7 Luxury Food Items Worth a Spot on Your Grocery List

Health is wealth, so it pays to treat yourself to ingredients that taste good and are packed with nutritional benefits. These foods cost a little more, but they often come with vitamins, minerals and healthy fats that cheaper options can’t match. Here are top luxury food items that deserve a spot in your grocery list.

Aged Parmesan (Parmigiano-Reggiano)

Authentic Parmigiano-Reggiano tastes amazing with pasta, soups, risottos and salads. And because it’s aged for over a year, the taste is concentrated, so you only need a few shavings to get the flavor. What’s great about aged parmesan is that it’s naturally high in protein and calcium, which support strong bones. The long aging process also breaks down lactose, which makes it easier to digest than other kinds of cheeses. This block of Parmigiano-Reggiano from Trader Joe’s is $19.99.

Cold-Pressed Extra Virgin Olive Oil

You can drizzle cold-pressed extra virgin olive oil over roasted vegetables, fresh bread or vanilla ice cream to add a rich peppery finish. Beyond the flavor, cold-pressed extra virgin olive oil comes with monounsaturated fats and antioxidants like vitamin E and polyphenols, which can help reduce inflammation and protect against heart disease. This 34-ounce bottle of Organic Cold Press Extra Virgin Olive Oil is $27.42 when purchased online from Walmart.

Dark Chocolate (70% Cocoa or Higher)

High-quality dark chocolate with high cocoa content have antioxidants called flavonoids, which could help lower blood pressure and improve blood flow. They’re also rich in magnesium, which can help support muscle and nerve health. Some of the best brands of dark chocolate are Lindt Excellence, Ghirardelli Intense Dark and Pascha. You can get your hands on 72% Cacao Dark Chocolate by Pound Plus for $8.99 at Trader Joe’s.

Wild-Caught Salmon

Wild salmon have a cleaner taste and firmer texture than most farmed fish. It’s also loaded with omega-3 fatty acids that support heart and brain health, plus high-quality protein, B vitamins and selenium. Sam’s Club sells Wild Caught Boneless Alaskan Sockeye Salmon for around $12.50 per pound. It’s quite expensive, but it’s worth the nutritional value.

Artisan Bread

Artisan bread is bread made in smaller batches using traditional methods, such as slow fermentation, simple ingredients and careful hand shaping instead of mass production. This is why they typically have a more developed flavor and texture than standard supermarket bread. Sourdough is one of the most popular types. Because of its natural fermentation, sourdough bread is generally easier to digest. Whole-grain varieties have more fiber, which keeps you full longer. The 16-ounce Take & Bake Organic Garlic Bread by The Essential Baking Company is $6.99 at Target.

Truffle Butter or Truffle Salt

Truffles are edible spores that grow on an underground fungus in the family Tuberaceae. They have a rich and earthy aroma that adds an interesting taste to dishes. Since they’re really rare, whole fresh truffles can easily cost hundreds or even thousands of dollars per pound, depending on the season.

You don’t have to buy a whole truffle to enjoy the flavor, though. Truffle butter or truffle salt can also give you that same taste. This 2.82-ounce jar of Black Truffle Butter by Truffles USA is $29.95 when ourchased from Walmart online.

Acai Berries

Acai berries are dark-purple fruits from the Amazon that are known for their tart flavor and nutrient profile. They’re loaded with vitamin C, fiber and antioxidants that help protect cells from damage. They’ve even been known to have anti-inflammatory properties that have protective effects on the cardiovascular, digestive and nervous systems. Target’s Frozen Unsweetened Acai Berry Globes by Sambazon will run you $6.49.

Editor’s note: Pricing and availability may vary depending on location.

