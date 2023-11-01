7 Luxury Cars To Consider Buying Before the Year Ends

Have you ever dreamed of owning a luxury car but weren’t sure whether it was worth the price? Well, now may be the time to invest in the vehicle that you have always wanted.

GOBankingRates asked luxury car experts from around the country to weigh in on which cars people should consider buying before the end of the year.

See More: 7 Sports Cars To Stay Away From Buying

Learn: How To Get Cash Back on Your Everyday Purchases

While pricey, many of these cars hold their resale value and live up to their jaw-dropping price tag. If you have an extra six figures lying around, now might be the time to buy these 7 luxury cars.

BMW 7 Series

Price: approximately $88,000

According to Peter Jones, founder of Motor & Wheels, the “BMW 7 Series is one of the top luxury sedans out there. The 2023 models start at around $88,000 but have incredible performance and handling. Their resale value holds strong, so it could pay off as a long-term investment.”

He explained, “The benefits of buying a luxury vehicle now are potential tax credits expiring and avoiding higher interest rates [in 2024]. But be sure to get pricing agreements in writing before year’s end to lock in today’s deals. Going this route can mean bigger savings on an already expensive purchase.”

“It’s no secret that luxury cars offer a superior driving experience,” he added. “They feature powerful engines, refined handling and luxurious interiors.”

Find Out: Don’t Buy a Car at a Dealership on This Day of the Week

Tesla Model S

Price: approximately $130,000 to $150,000 fully loaded

Jones also recommended the Tesla Model S. He noted that the “Tesla Model S is a high-tech choice that’s great for tech-lovers. Fully loaded S Plaid+ versions push $150,000, but you get a jaw-dropping acceleration of 0-60 in under 2 seconds! Teslas also tend to have strong resale values down the road.”

Scott McAlpin, general manager at Airport Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram located in Orlando, Florida, also suggested the Tesla Model S. He said, “The Tesla Model S Plaid is a high-performance electric sedan that has redefined the automotive industry. With incredible acceleration, cutting-edge autonomous driving features and a luxurious interior, it offers a unique driving experience. It’s a good investment not only for its performance but also for its electric powertrain, which may become increasingly valuable as the world shifts toward electric vehicles.”

Mercedes S-Class

Price: approximately $110,000 and up

Jones believes that the Mercedes S-Class may also be worth the investment. He explained that the “Mercedes S-Class is the iconic luxury sedan. Pricing starts at $110,000, but quality, comfort and tech put it top of the line. [It’s] known for high resale prices, too. Its reliability and timeless design make it a safer bet to retain value.”

McAlpin agreed, “The Mercedes-Benz S-Class is a symbol of luxury and innovation. It offers an exquisite blend of comfort, technology and performance. Investing in an S-Class means enjoying a vehicle that sets the standard for luxury sedans and is likely to maintain its prestige over time.”

Patryk Doornebos, owner of Car Triple, also recommended the Mercedes S-Class: “Starting at approximately $110,000, this iconic sedan is the epitome of luxury, blending opulent design with state-of-the-art technology. Historically, the S-Class has been a trendsetter in automotive luxury and technology, making it not only a status symbol but also a wise choice for those looking to stay ahead of the curve.”

Audi e-tron GT

Price: approximately $100,000 and up

McAlpin noted that people might also want to consider the Audi e-tron GT. He said, “The Audi e-tron GT is a high-performance electric sports car that combines Audi’s reputation for quality and luxury with eco-friendly technology. Electric vehicles are gaining popularity, making the e-tron GT a forward-looking investment.”

BMW 8 Series

Price: approximately $85,000 and up

“The BMW 8 Series is a grand tourer known for its elegant design and potent engines,” stated McAlpin. “It’s a great investment, because it provides a thrilling driving experience while offering the prestige associated with the BMW brand.”

2023 Aston Martin Vantage

Price: approximately $140,000 and up

Doornebos said, “With a starting price of around $140,000, it may seem like a hefty investment. However, delve into its craftsmanship, and you’ll understand its value. It’s aerodynamic design and cutting-edge tech features look like a car from the future. What’s more, Aston Martins historically retain their value well, making them a solid choice for enthusiasts seeking both performance and future resale value.”

2023 Lexus LC 500

Price: approximately $140,000 and up

“Priced at around $93,000, [the 2023 Lexus LC 500] offers a more affordable entry into the luxury sports coupe segment,” said Doornebos. “Lexus has always been synonymous with reliability and customer satisfaction, ensuring that the LC 500 will not just be a pleasure to drive but also an investment with peace of mind.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 7 Luxury Cars To Consider Buying Before the Year Ends

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.