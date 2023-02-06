7 Low-Cost Ways to Spoil Your Honey This Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day will be here before you know it. If you want to celebrate the holiday with your favorite person but are on a tight budget this year, there are affordable ways to make your feelings known. It's never a good idea to go into credit card debt to show affection. Here are some fun, low-cost ways to spoil your honey this Valentine's Day.

1. Serve breakfast in bed

Who doesn't love breakfast? You don't have to go to a fancy restaurant or stay at an expensive hotel to enjoy a tasty breakfast. Treat your lover to a yummy start to the day by preparing breakfast and bringing it to them to eat in bed. I promise they will remember this sweet gesture.

2. Go for a nature walk

If you both like to spend time outdoors and enjoy being active, you can take a hike or go for a nature walk together. This is an activity that won't break the bank. You can take photos together during your adventure to look back on later. Don't forget to pack water and snacks.

3. Enjoy a picnic in the park

If you're hoping to plan the perfect weekend date afternoon, consider a picnic in the park. You can pack up a homemade lunch and spend time outdoors together. If you want to surprise your honey, you can plan all the details. Another option is to get them involved in planning the menu and preparing the meal to make it a more collaborative experience.

4. Build a fort and watch movies or TV shows

If you're craving a cozy night in with your lover, you may want to plan a movie night at home. You're probably already paying for streaming services, so put them to use. You can collect blankets and pillows, build a cozy fort, and watch your favorite movies. If there's a show you've been meaning to watch, this is the perfect time to binge it together. Don't forget to buy cheap movie snacks like popcorn and candy.

5. Plan an at-home spa day

A trip to the spa can quickly break your budget, but an at-home spa day is an affordable alternative solution. If your honey's love language is acts of service or physical touch, an at-home spa day is a fantastic low-cost way to shower them with love. You can buy face masks and other self-care products like aromatherapy candles and give your sweetie a massage.

6. Get your game on at game night

For couples who like to play games and do puzzles together, a game night is an easy and fun way to celebrate Valentine's Day without going into debt. You can check to see what games you already have around the house or pick up a few games at a budget-friendly store like Five Below. If you're really low on cash, you can borrow some games from friends or family.

7. Dine out during happy hour

If you want to dine out but are committed to your personal finance goals, you can enjoy a happy hour together. Many restaurants host happy hours with affordable drink and food menus. You can treat your sweetie to a night out without worrying about an expensive bill. Research the best happy hours in your community to find the best spots that won't drain your checking account.

Thoughtful gestures are the best way to show you care

Whether you're hoping to celebrate Valentine's Day or show your lover extra appreciation on a random day of the week, there are many affordable ways to show you care. You don't have to go overboard or spend a lot of money. Instead, look for low-cost ways to spend time together. The fondest memories tend to be the unexpected ones, so don't be afraid to plan something outside the norm this Valentine's Day.

