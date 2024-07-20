7 Long-Term Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade: July Edition

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The tech industry has taken the market by storm. The biggest mover and a hot property today, tech stocks have helped the S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit new highs, making several investors rich. Looking at the recent rally, investors are flocking to long-term tech stocks and I believe they will not disappoint you for another decade. The future is about artificial intelligence (AI), innovation and machine learning and now is the time to pounce on promising long-term tech stocks.

Whether you have just started your investment journey or have already built a portfolio, it is time to take a look at some of the best tech stocks in the industry today and hold them for another decade. These seven stocks look highly promising, have the potential to generate solid returns, and some also pay dividends! With that in mind, let’s dig into the seven long-term tech stocks.

Nvidia (NVDA)

Source: Muhammad Alimaki / Shutterstock.com

Tech darling Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is a super stock to own. Driven by AI, the company has achieved tremendous highs and reported solid revenue numbers each quarter. After the stock split, NVDA exchanged hands for $121, up 151% YTD.

The rally isn’t going to stop anytime soon. Nvidia expects to report record revenue after the launch of the Blackwell platform. The first-quarter revenue came in at $26 billion, and the management is aiming for a revenue of $28 billion in the second quarter.

The imbalance between the demand and supply of AI chips will keep the momentum going, and Nvidia will hold the largest market share right now. No company has been able to come closer to the tech giant’s domination.

In a recent note, Goldman Sachs mentioned that Nvidia will silence AI critics when it announces results next month. The management could show how its end users make money using AI chips. The company will take the market higher with its quarterly results.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Source: VDB Photos / Shutterstock.com

Tech dinosaur Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is the most valuable company in the world in terms of market cap. The company has a diverse range of products and services that have become integral to our lives.

Microsoft’s timely investment in OpenAI has helped it remain ahead of the AI race, and it is also enjoying returns on this investment. Microsoft is known for reporting impressive quarterly numbers and generates the maximum revenue from Azure.

With a global presence and aggressive expansion plans, Microsoft is set to remain at the top for many years to come. The company will report results on July 30. Its third-quarter revenue stood at $62 billion, up 17% year over year and the cloud segment saw 21% growth.

Trading at $440, MSFT stock is a buy-and-hold forever. Its dividend yield is 0.68%. It is one of the best Magnificent Seven stocks and will never disappoint.

Apple (APPL)

Source: Primakov / Shutterstock.com

iPhone maker Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has had a tough year due to the dip in iPhone sales. Known for offering the best products worldwide, Apple has carved a niche in the industry. The company enjoys high customer loyalty and has shown tremendous growth.

Trading at $224, APPL stock is up 20% YTD and has generated over 300% returns in the past five years. The company is set to report results on August 1, and I believe it will beat market expectations.

Apple is so much more than the iPhone, and its service segment revenue showed record growth. The total revenue was $90.8 billion, and the services segment generated $23.9 billion.

The company is set to release iPhone 16 in a few weeks, which could help boost iPhone sales globally. Apple has already seen a 33% growth in iPhone sales in India, a record shift from China, and could help balance the drop in demand in China.

Oracle (ORCL)

Source: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

A personal favorite for multiple reasons, Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) is a legacy business that has come a long way. The company is making the most of AI hype and could be one of the early winners. It is already building 100 data centers and generates significant revenue from cloud infrastructure.

Oracle has interesting partnerships with Nvidia, Microsoft and Palantir, which will continue to drive user growth. In the recent quarterly results, the company saw a revenue of $14.3 billion, and the cloud revenue came in at $5.3 billion, up 20% YOY. Its outstanding performance obligations stood at $98 billion, up 44% YOY.

This shows that the company will have another stellar quarter, converting the performance obligations to revenue. ORCL stock is already up 32% YTD and is trading for $138.

The stock has massive upside potential and is worth holding on to for the long term. It also enjoys a dividend yield of 1.16%.

Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL)

Set to report quarterly results next week, Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL) will shine this quarter, driven by AI investments, Google Cloud and YouTube. Trading at $172, GOOG stock is up 28% YTD and 45% in the past 12 months. As one of the best tech stocks, Alphabet looks undervalued and is one of the cheapest Magnificent Seven.

Its solid first-quarter results have helped push the stock higher. The company makes the majority of its revenue from Google Search and YouTube. It continues to hold the largest market share in search, and no other company has been able to disrupt its position.

The revenue jumped 15% to $80 billion in the quarter, and the company announced its first dividend this year. Advertising revenue stood at $61.7 billion, and as the digital ad market expands, Alphabet will continue to benefit. It will never lose its strong industry position, and GOOG is one stock that will continue to grow your wealth.

Palantir (PLTR)

Source: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

I’ve been pounding the table on Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) for a long time now, and I continue to do so. I love the stock because I believe in the company’s innovation and technology. Known for serving government clients for many years, Palantir has transitioned towards commercial clients and saw a 69% increase in commercial clients in the first quarter, while the remaining deal value jumped 74% YOY.

The company’s Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) has been highly successful in the industry and has helped Palantir close several deals. Its second-quarter results will be as impressive as the first quarter, and we could see the stock hit $30.

Buying Palantir at $28 is a smart move, and the stock is up 72% YTD. Wedbush Analysts think the stock could double from its current level. The stock looks undervalued to me, so it’s a buy before it skyrockets. Palantir is set to report results on August 5.

ServiceNow (NOW)

Source: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com

Lastly, one of the top long-term tech stocks, ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW), is another company that should be on your radar. Up 7% YTD, the stock is exchanging hands for $738 today, attracting high investor interest.

The company announced new AI-powered capabilities to help improve employee experiences and has partnered with Microsoft to grow its strategic alliance with AI assistants.

It also has a partnership with Nvidia to develop AI solutions, and this move could benefit both companies. One thing that stands out about this company is its healthy renewal rate. ServiceNow offers a subscription model and enjoys a 98% renewal rate.

In the first quarter, the company saw a 24% YOY revenue jump, most of it from subscriptions. The net income doubled, and the remaining performance obligations saw a 21% YOY jump. The company will beat expectations in the second quarter results and boost the stock. ServiceNow is set to report results on July 24.

