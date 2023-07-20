7 Long-Term Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now: July 2023

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Long-term stocks to buy represent the antithesis of immediacy bias or the tendency of desiring instant rewards over the attainment of additional value at some point in the future. In the market, immediacy bias can also be problematic because it may lull investors into believing that present circumstances will continue indefinitely. In reality, the market may pivot, making nearer-term ideas rather risky.

To be sure, long-term stock picks may remind market participants of the final scenes of the film, “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.” One must have faith that a bridge exists between the chasm. However, you never know until you know. Still, by only wagering on consensus no-brainers, you run the risk of never maximizing your portfolio’s true potential.

Looking ahead, shifting market dynamics may lead to compelling ideas for long-term stocks. As well, many folks assume certain developments will play out a particular way but they could be wrong. And that opens the door for risky but lucrative contrarianism.

If you’re ready to roll the dice, below are long-term stocks to buy in July.

Long-Term Stocks: Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL)

When it comes to long-term stocks to buy in the technology sector, it’s difficult to overlook Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). After all, its partnership with OpenAI to effectively disseminate the ChatGPT artificial intelligence protocol has caught the world by storm. And I love Microsoft – most of you know that. However, Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL) arguably offers the more attractive wager based on a bargain hunter’s perspective.

At the moment, investment data aggregator Gurufocus points out that MSFT trades at 1.39 times discounted cash flow (DCF) on an earnings basis. However, GOOG trades at 0.79X DCF (also earnings basis). It’s significantly cheaper. But then, the objection might be that there’s a reason for it. Microsoft has the ChatGPT partnership. Alphabet has a chatbot competitor Bard which isn’t that great.

However, since the topic at hand is long-term stock picks, I’m going to assume some patience as a baseline. Given Alphabet’s incredible acumen and laser focus on cutting-edge technologies, I doubt that the company that gave us the Google ecosystem will be an indefinite laggard.

Long-Term Stocks: Kellogg (K)

With the advent of the internet and later connectivity platforms (like social media), American mores have changed dramatically. Call it being “woke” or a byproduct of consuming too much soy, the reality is that more Americans are aware of environmental, social and governance issues. And because of this powerful framework, Kellogg (NYSE:K) makes an awfully great case for long-term stocks to buy.

Yeah, I know – it’s a breakfast product juggernaut and that’s a solid reason to acquire shares. However, Kellogg has also invested heavily in plant-based proteins through brands like Kashi, MorningStar Farms and Incogmeato. While pure-play plant brands like Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) tend to garner the headlines, more recently, said headlines don’t exactly print flattering news.

Look, I don’t want to play the market coroner but the financial profile for Beyond Meat is a mess. Notably, Gurufocus warns that BYND suffers from five red flags, including a distressed business. Now, Kellogg isn’t exactly a sterling example of financial resilience. However, it enjoys the scale and consistently positive cash flow to truly empower plant-based proteins. Thus, it’s one of the long-term stocks to buy in July.

Long-Term Stocks: Toyota (TM)

Like the top two industry stalwarts, Toyota (NYSE:TM) probably won’t be skyrocketing to the point where investors reap ten-bagger returns within a few months. It’s not that kind of narrative. However, for those targeting long-term stocks that will likely be relevant for decades to come, it’s difficult to overlook Toyota.

For example, while the Japanese auto giant may be boring, its partnerships are not. Meme traders will be familiar with Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY), a mobility firm specializing in electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. Basically, the company offers quieter, cleaner air mobility solutions, possibly replacing noisy helicopters. Well, Toyota has been a longtime supporter of Joby and they recently expanded their partnership.

In addition, earlier this month, Toyota announced that it made a breakthrough regarding its research into solid-state batteries (SSBs). Long story short, the company believes it can make an SSB with a range of 745 miles that also charges in just 10 minutes. I’m not ready to crown Toyota as the SSB leader. However, given enough time, this company may go places. Therefore, it’s one of the long-term stock picks to consider.

Chevron (CVX)

A mildly controversial idea for long-term stocks to buy in July, Chevron (NYSE:CVX) seems out of touch with the broader transportation narrative. After all, so much of the discussion these days centers on electric vehicles. If the EV advocates have their way, integrated oil giants like Chevron will go the way of the typewriter: an anachronistic idea that we all look back on and wonder how we even functioned.

Still, CVX makes for one of the surprisingly relevant long-term stock picks because the EV-only crowd face an ugly reality. Hydrocarbons are probably going to be with us for many years to come. For one thing, fossil fuels command high energy density. That’s why they’re so hard to quit – you can get so much for so little.

Moreover, if other countries start to integrate EVs into the transportation networks, demand for underlying commodities will skyrocket. There might not be enough to go around, meaning that having alternatives would be wise. Finally, Chevron offers stout financials, particularly solid revenue growth and consistent profitability. It’s probably not going anywhere anytime soon.

RTX (RTX)

Formerly known as Raytheon Technologies, the recently renamed RTX (NYSE:RTX) easily ranks as the most controversial name on this list of long-term stocks to consider. An aerospace and defense firm, RTX provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military and government customers worldwide.

For the non-controversial side of the business, the tech juggernaut provides end-to-end space solutions. With the space economy projected to hit a valuation of $1 trillion by 2030 according to information by McKinsey & Company, RTX at least deserves another look for long-term stock picks.

Now, for the less-heartwarming side of the business, RTX of course commands excellent acumen in various weapons systems. Naturally, this specialty attracts criticism, clashing with the previously mentioned focus on ESG-related principles. Nevertheless, recent geopolitical flashpoints confirm the obvious: dealing with adversarial nations from a position of weakness is hardly a sound strategy.

Finally, while we’d wish for all of humanity to get along, that’s probably never going to happen. Therefore, the only practical solution is to keep honest people honest. RTX goes a long way in ensuring this paradigm.

ChargePoint (CHPT)

Moving onto the final two speculative ideas for long-term stocks, ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) seems an enticing idea for market gamblers. Over the past 365 days, CHPT gave up more than 39% of equity value. However, shares have stabilized in recent months. For instance, since the January opener, CHPT slipped just a bit more than 4%. This setup loosely implies that shares could fly higher from here.

Fundamentally, the idea of acquiring investments like ChargePoint seemingly offers a more sensible approach to EV integration. Yes, everyone loves talking about this brand of EV maker or that. But at some point, a large-scale consolidation may occur. And that means investors have absolutely zero guarantee which brand will survive.

On the flipside, for EVs to viably compete with and overtake combustion-powered cars, public infrastructure must be built. Therefore, by the narrative, CHPT should swing higher. However, the risk is that ChargePoint has a long road to profitability. Right now, it suffers a retained loss of nearly $1.24 billion as of the quarter ended April 2023. So, it will be a gamble that ChargePoint will gain fiscal traction.

NuScale Power (SMR)

One of the most exciting ideas among long-term stock picks, NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) delivers a fresh framework to nuclear energy. Contrasting with traditional nuclear power facilities, NuScale specializes in small modular reactors or SMRs (hence the ticker symbol). As the name suggests, SMRs enjoy a smaller profile, enabling integration in areas that were previously inaccessible to traditional powerplants.

Fundamentally, NuScale enables governing bodies to “decentralize” their power distribution, bringing the energy source closer to the point of consumption. In addition, SMRs may be able to empower previously economically unfeasible endeavors such as desalination or converting ocean water into potable (drinking) water.

Obviously, a major challenge to NuScale is the product evangelism component. Because of headline-grabbing stories about nuclear-related disasters, NuScale may encounter some (unfair) headwinds. Ultimately, though, because of the unparalleled energy density of nuclear fuel, the underlying industry will likely be relevant.

To be fair, NuScale doesn’t enjoy the most attractive financial stats. That said, the company incurs zero debt. With the associated flexibility involved, SMR may be an interesting idea for long-term stocks to buy.

