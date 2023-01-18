7 Little-Known Stocks That Will Make You Rich in 10 Years

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

If you can’t stand the very concept of groupthink – particularly when it relates to your portfolio – then this list of little-known stocks that will make you rich in 10 years may be up your alley. Of course, this journey will involve some give and take. Mainly, you must exercise patience. Because these ideas run off the beaten path, the relative lack of visibility may lead to greater volatility.

At the same time, zigging while others zag may promote higher overall returns, especially with the little-known stocks that will make you rich in 10 years. Basically, when everyone bets on the same horse, the subsequent rewards will likely be limited. However, the less-celebrated market ideas may blossom. And since you’d already be in line early, you can accrue substantial profitability.

ORA Ormat $90.45 MUSA Murphy USA $265.25 KLIC Kulicke and Soffa $49.92 SMR NuScale Power $10.47 CWCO Consolidated Water $14.30 FORA Forian $2.69 PET Wag! Group $2.82

Ormat (ORA)

Source: Proxima Studio / Shutterstock.com

Although a sizable renewable energy specialist carrying a market capitalization of over $5 billion, not too many folks know about Ormat (NYSE:ORA). At the time of writing, the average trading volume pings at only 331,310 shares, which isn’t much. Given enough page turns on the calendar, however, Ormat may justify its inclusion on this list of little-known stocks that will make you rich in 10 years.

Specifically, Ormat specializes in geothermal energy. According to the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, “[g]eothermal resources are reservoirs of hot water that exist or are human-made at varying temperatures and depths below the Earth’s surface.”

Further, among the benefits of geothermal solutions is that it’s a genuinely renewable resource. Essentially, the heat from the Earth’s interior continually replenishes. As well, plants featuring this energy source “produce electricity consistently and can run essentially 24 hours per day/7 days per week, regardless of weather conditions.”

Therefore, the positive implications especially in light of global energy challenges make ORA one of the little-known stocks that will make you rich in 10 years.

Murphy USA (MUSA)

Source: Shutterstock

While Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) technically doesn’t rank as an unknown, not many people may be aware of its publicly traded status. Sure, the company commands a market cap of over $6 billion. However, its average trading volume presently pings at only a bit above 300,000. Nevertheless, once full normalization materializes, MUSA will justify its inclusion among little-known stocks that will make you rich in 10 years.

Fundamentally, the coronavirus pandemic initially stunted Murphy USA’s growth trajectory. Focusing on retail gasoline stations located near big-box retailers, the company saw a sharp demand erosion. However, as Covid-related restrictions gradually loosened, MUSA stormed back. Add some geopolitical fireworks into the mix and you have a near-41% upside performance in the trailing year.

However, MUSA may still have some legs remaining. In addition to companies requiring their employees to return to the office, Murphy USA also benefits from economic realities. Unfortunately for most households, electric vehicles remain too expensive. Therefore, America’s gasoline addiction cynically bodes well for MUSA, making it one of the little-known stocks that will make you rich in 10 years.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (KLIC)

Source: Epic Cure / Shutterstock

If you’ve followed my work recently, you might recognize the name Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC). That’s because I’ve been pounding the table on this undervalued and underappreciated opportunity for who knows how long. Frankly, KLIC keeps popping up on my radar for fiscally stable enterprises that also trade at an objective discount. Still, KLIC has a trailing one-year loss of nearly 13%.

Fundamentally, that’s going to change soon. Per its public profile, Kulicke represents a leading provider of semiconductor, LED, and electronic assembly solutions serving the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets. As I said before, it’s possible – though not guaranteed – that its wide footprint could make the company recession resistant.

More importantly, the financials tell you everything you need to know. First, the balance sheet features outstanding stability, with a cash-to-debt ratio of nearly 19 times that ranks above 76% of the industry. Second, the company enjoys excellent profit margins. Third, the market prices KLIC at only 7.1 times trailing earnings, compared to nearly 17 times for the underlying sector. So, what are you waiting for? KLIC easily ranks among the little-known stocks that will make you rich in 10 years.

NuScale Power (SMR)

Source: engel.ac / Shutterstock

Again, if you’ve been following my work recently, you may have noticed NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR). The only reason I haven’t purchased shares is that when possible, I prefer to discuss securities I don’t own. This way, I can maintain a purely objective view. Admittedly, though, it’s tough to stay objective about SMR because it screams as one of the little-known stocks that will make you rich in 10 years.

Mainly, NuScale specializes in small modular reactors. This fresh take on nuclear facilities features a smaller footprint than their traditional counterparts, enabling greater geographical integration. As well, SMRs incorporate advanced safety protocols, meaning they can be placed closer to the source of energy demand. Therefore, NuScale may transform the power infrastructure paradigm.

As the Nuclear Energy Institute stated, one uranium fuel pellet has as much energy as 17,000 cubic feet of natural gas, 149 gallons of crude oil, or one ton of coal. With such energy density, SMRs may be a game-changer. Thus, while NuScale doesn’t feature the greatest financial strengths, it’s well worth considering for little-known stocks that will make you rich in 10 years.

Consolidated Water (CWCO)

Source: Sambulov Yevgeniy/ShutterStock.com

On paper, the Cayman Islands-based Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) may seem a straightforward market idea. Per its public profile, Consolidated is an international water solutions company, supplying potable water, treating water for reuse, and manufacturing and providing water-related products and services. Its customer base covers the Bahamas, the U.S., and the British Virgin Islands along with its home market.

While that might not sound particularly thrilling, here’s the deal: Consolidated also specializes in one of my favorite topics, desalination. Without getting into the granularity of science, desalination refers to the conversion of ocean water into drinking water. Considering that about 71% of the Earth’s surface is covered with water, desalination carries significant positive implications.

Right now, though, a primary headwind comes down to costs. However, it’s possible that advanced technologies combined with outside innovations – such as the aforementioned SMRs – can make this water-conversion protocol viable. Therefore, CWCO earns its place among little-known stocks that will make you rich in 10 years.

Forian (FORA)

Source: shutterstock.com/CC7

I’m not going to say the word due to my desire to keep this discussion of little-known stocks that will make you rich SEO friendly. However, a certain plant exists – a very fun plant at that – which many people enjoy consuming through various means. This plant makes you happy and hungry, not that I know or anything.

Now, the problem with investing in this happy plant centers on myriad social and political controversies. As well, this happy plant ironically made its investors very sad. Fortunately, it’s possible that Forian (NASDAQ:FORA) may change this narrative. Although Forian doesn’t rank as a botanical investment it provides important data and marketing tools for direct sector players.

It’s just like the Navy Federal Credit Union’s motto of serving those who serve. It’s just that in Forian’s case, we’re talking about botanicals rather than ballistics. Anyways, Forian admittedly features the risks associated with enterprises that fly well under the radar. Still, with medical evidence pointing to a possible uptick in “agricultural” usage following Covid-19, FORA may warrant consideration among little-known stocks that will make you rich in 10 years.

Wag! Group (PET)

Source: Shutterstock

Arguably the riskiest enterprise on this list of little-known stocks that will make you rich in 10 years, Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET) certainly isn’t a household name. However, the gig economy now commands mainstream awareness, thanks in large part to the Covid-19 crisis. With white-collar employees enjoying remote operations for the first time (in most cases), they’ll want to keep this thing going.

Well, too bad, says big companies like Disney (NYSE:DIS), which recently demanded that its hybrid employees return to the office. It’s almost a sure thing that other major enterprises will follow suit. While most employees will probably toe the line, a good chunk may dive into the gig economy headfirst. However, they probably don’t want to replace their suit-and-tie existence for more of the same. And that’s where Wag! Group comes in.

To make a long story short, Wag! connects independent pet professionals with clients seeking on-demand and scheduled dog care services. Further, with more white-collar workers about to be recalled, someone has to take care of their pets.

Admittedly, the company’s financials leave much to be desired. Still, the coming relevancies make PET one of the little-known stocks that will make you rich in 10 years.

On the date of publication, Josh Enomoto did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

A former senior business analyst for Sony Electronics, Josh Enomoto has helped broker major contracts with Fortune Global 500 companies. Over the past several years, he has delivered unique, critical insights for the investment markets, as well as various other industries including legal, construction management, and healthcare.

The post 7 Little-Known Stocks That Will Make You Rich in 10 Years appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.