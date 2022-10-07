7 Little-Known Perks of a Sam's Club Membership

If you're a Sam's Club member but only take advantage of low-price groceries, tires, and other consumer goods, you may not be aware of all you're missing out on. Although the retailer's website and brochures outline the many benefits associated with membership, it's easy to forget some of what you have access to. Here's a quick rundown of some of the lesser-known perks of being a Sam's Club member.

1. Auto, watercraft, and even golf carts

Imagine anything that can move you from Point A to Point B. A Sam's Club membership probably offers a discount of some kind. For example:

Discover: This credit card has a rare $300 welcome bonus

More: These 0% intro APR credit cards made our best-of list

You'll snag discounts, rebates, and/or deductible benefits if you purchase a car, RV, motorcycle, boat, ATV, SxS/UTV, watercraft, scooter, golf cart, or snowmobile through a participating dealer.

You can score 25% off the next time you need to rent a car.

2. Business

Whether you own an established business or you're in the middle of starting a new enterprise, Sam's Club offers sweet discounts on things like:

Business cards

Check printing

Posters

Postcards

Flyers

Rack cards

Sell sheets

Menus

Certificates

Yard signs

3. Club perks

Being a Sam's Club member also gives you access to:

Scan & Go™, a system that allows you to scan the items you want to buy while you're walking around the store, pay directly from your mobile device, and show your receipt at the door. There's no need to stand in line and wait to check out.

Order delivery with no hidden costs, which is available in some areas.

4. Health

Aside from prescription savings, Sam's Club members can:

Choose eyeglasses with design frames starting at $59.

Receive free hearing tests and help finding the right hearing aids for you.

$45 telehealth visits with medical providers for minor illnesses and injuries. Available 365 day a year, 24 hours a day.

5. Home improvement and maintenance

Whether you own a home or rent, Sam's Club can save you a bundle. Here are some of the perks offered:

$50 Sam's Club gift card if you sign up for a Cinch home warranty

Discount on a Vivint Home Security system

Terminix Pest Control treatment discount, plus a $25 Sam's Club gift card for signing up

Sam's Club gift card when you sign up for a new DIRECTV or DIRECTV STREAM service

Special rates for the smart energy plan Energy Solutions

A Sam's Club gift card when you sign up for water delivery service at home or the office

6. Photos, home decor, and specialty items

Sam's has long offered discount pricing on things like prints and enlargements, but did you know it also offers members the following?

Metal prints

Wood prints

Photo puzzles

Home movie transfer service

Invitations

Thank you cards

Holiday cards

7. Travel and entertainment discounts

Sam's Club will help you book things like:

Hotels

Rental cars

Sporting events

Concert tickets

Disney World

Six Flags

LEGOLAND

Sesame Place

Madame Tussauds in New York City

A good habit to get into is to check your Sam's Club benefits before paying full price somewhere else. It's all about keeping more money in your bank account.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until 2024

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our expert loves this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR until 2024, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.