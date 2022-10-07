7 Little-Known Perks of a Sam's Club Membership
If you're a Sam's Club member but only take advantage of low-price groceries, tires, and other consumer goods, you may not be aware of all you're missing out on. Although the retailer's website and brochures outline the many benefits associated with membership, it's easy to forget some of what you have access to. Here's a quick rundown of some of the lesser-known perks of being a Sam's Club member.
1. Auto, watercraft, and even golf carts
Imagine anything that can move you from Point A to Point B. A Sam's Club membership probably offers a discount of some kind. For example:
- You'll snag discounts, rebates, and/or deductible benefits if you purchase a car, RV, motorcycle, boat, ATV, SxS/UTV, watercraft, scooter, golf cart, or snowmobile through a participating dealer.
- You can score 25% off the next time you need to rent a car.
2. Business
Whether you own an established business or you're in the middle of starting a new enterprise, Sam's Club offers sweet discounts on things like:
- Business cards
- Check printing
- Posters
- Postcards
- Flyers
- Rack cards
- Sell sheets
- Menus
- Certificates
- Yard signs
3. Club perks
Being a Sam's Club member also gives you access to:
- Scan & Go™, a system that allows you to scan the items you want to buy while you're walking around the store, pay directly from your mobile device, and show your receipt at the door. There's no need to stand in line and wait to check out.
- Order delivery with no hidden costs, which is available in some areas.
4. Health
Aside from prescription savings, Sam's Club members can:
- Choose eyeglasses with design frames starting at $59.
- Receive free hearing tests and help finding the right hearing aids for you.
- $45 telehealth visits with medical providers for minor illnesses and injuries. Available 365 day a year, 24 hours a day.
5. Home improvement and maintenance
Whether you own a home or rent, Sam's Club can save you a bundle. Here are some of the perks offered:
- $50 Sam's Club gift card if you sign up for a Cinch home warranty
- Discount on a Vivint Home Security system
- Terminix Pest Control treatment discount, plus a $25 Sam's Club gift card for signing up
- Sam's Club gift card when you sign up for a new DIRECTV or DIRECTV STREAM service
- Special rates for the smart energy plan Energy Solutions
- A Sam's Club gift card when you sign up for water delivery service at home or the office
6. Photos, home decor, and specialty items
Sam's has long offered discount pricing on things like prints and enlargements, but did you know it also offers members the following?
- Metal prints
- Wood prints
- Photo puzzles
- Home movie transfer service
- Invitations
- Thank you cards
- Holiday cards
7. Travel and entertainment discounts
Sam's Club will help you book things like:
- Hotels
- Rental cars
- Sporting events
- Concert tickets
- Disney World
- Six Flags
- LEGOLAND
- Sesame Place
- Madame Tussauds in New York City
A good habit to get into is to check your Sam's Club benefits before paying full price somewhere else. It's all about keeping more money in your bank account.
