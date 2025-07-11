7 Kitchen Items To Stock Up on in Case of Tariff-Induced Product Shortages

Imminent tariffs could affect the price and availability of everything and the kitchen sink. It’s not too late to buy some kitchen essentials (and maybe save money down the road) before the tariffs really start kicking in.

We focused on seven kitchen items to stock up on now.

Canned Goods

Typically, canned goods are on the affordable side of things, but aluminum and steel tariffs could soon drive up the packaging costs of them. With their long shelf life, it’s especially good to stock up now.

Coffee and Chocolate

The average American might have a hard time living without coffee or chocolate — both of which are largely imported. Vacuum blocks of coffee can help keep you running longer for cheaper. Stocking up on instant coffee is another viable option.

Kitchen Tools

Air fryers to more basic kitchen items are already impacted by Tariffs. For instance, in response to tariffs, SharkNinja has already raised its prices on some products, most of which are manufactured in China or Southeast Asia.

Packaged Pasta

Chances are that bag or box of dry pasta you grab from your pantry is from Italy or another international country. Dry pasta is shelf-stable and versatile so stocking up now can save you money before any tariffs kick in.

Paper Towels

Stocking up on non-perishables can help you save in the long run. Shoppers will see price increases on Procter & Gamble products, such as Bounty paper towels, according to the company’s CEO.

Rice

Rice is a staple for most meals in many households — and a significant portion of it is imported. Whether it’s jasmine, basmati, short-grain sushi rice, or something else, stocking up on rice can ensure availability for meals to come. White rice, with its longer shelf life, can be especially practical.

Spices and Oils

Spices and oils are sourced around the world, so the tariffs could lead to a price increase or shortages. Consider buying your highly used spices in bulk to save money, and using more locally produced oils.

