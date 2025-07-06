7 Kid Items To Stock Up on Before Tariff-Induced Shortages

If you’ve been following the news in recent months, you’ve probably heard a lot about higher tariffs being imposed on imported goods — especially those from Mexico, China and Canada. As a parent, you may also be wondering which kids items to stock up on before the stores run out.

While you should only ever buy what you need, some experts believe it might be wise to make some purchases now — just in case those items disappear or skyrocket in price.

Toys

Many kids toys (approximately 85% of those sold in the U.S., according to the Toy Association) are manufactured in China — one of the countries that’d be hit hardest by rising tariffs.

Aaron Razon, personal finance expert at Couponsnake, said toys made in China are most likely to be in short supply due to proposed tariffs. This includes things like action figures, LEGO sets and Barbie dolls. These toys could also become more expensive — if you’re even likely to find them on the shelves.

Apparel

There could be a scarcity in kids’ clothes, too, especially with back-to-school shopping. Razon said that coats, boots and other seasonal accessories could be harder to find. The same could be said for accessories like socks and underwear.

But don’t stock up out of fear. Only buy the things you already need for your kids. If consumers start to panic buy, retailers could potentially increase their prices accordingly. Some, especially online retailers, might also place limits on how much shoppers can purchase.

Shoes

Along those same lines, consider buying footwear — like athletic shoes or sandals — for your kids. Just don’t go overboard with it.

“I think stocking up on these items could backfire on parents if everyone starts buying in bulk in anticipation of a shortage,” said Razon. “I mean, apart from the fact that this could lead to a surge in demand, and potentially exacerbate the very shortage they are trying to prepare for, there is also the fact that it could lead to wasted resources.”

Gaming Consoles

Are you in the market for a new gaming console for your kids? You might only need the one console, but now could be a good time to buy.

“Tariffs affect kids and youth particularly hard since most toys, electronics and clothing are manufactured overseas, including gaming consoles,” said Liam Hunt, Director of Research at IncomeInsider.org. That’s because many of these items are made in China and Southeast Asia.

Other Electronics

Gaming consoles aren’t the only thing to consider buying. A lot of tech and accessories imported from abroad could become more expensive or see limited stock.

Hunt suggested shopping early if you’re looking for holiday gifts since prices will likely increase. Supply also tends to drop around these busier times.

Outdoor Toys and Accessories

Tariffs have a trickle-down effect on both prices and availability. Things like bikes, scooters and backyard playground equipment could be in short supply due to tariffs. So, if you’re in the market for any of these things, now might be the time to buy.

“It would be wise for parents to stock up on big-ticket items,” said Hunt. “But avoid hoarding everyday items.”

Baby Supplies

Do you have a little one on the way? Or are you already a proud parent (or grandparent, or aunt or uncle)? If so, you might want to grab essential baby gear like strollers or high chairs now. Razon said the availability of these items could also be impacted by tariffs.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.