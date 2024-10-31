7 Key Signs Your Emergency Fund Isn’t Enough

There’s nothing that gives peace of mind like having some money stashed away in case of an emergency. You sleep better at night, feel calmer and more secure.

But if you’re not exactly feeling the above — it might mean your fund is running on the low side.

“It’s not hard to figure out what your bare necessities cost for a month,” said Melanie Musson, finance expert with Insurance Providers.

“If your emergency fund isn’t enough to cover three months of expenses, it’s not enough, and you need to save more.”

You should think about expanding your emergency fund because of these obvious indicators that it may not be sufficient. Here’s a list of key signs it’s not up to par.

Job Instability or Income Fluctuations

An unforeseen emergency might rapidly overwhelm you if you’re managing a large amount of debt, whether it be credit cards, student loans or a mortgage.

“You may find it difficult to make your payments on time, which could result in fines, late fees and more financial difficulties,” said Steven Kibbel, certified financial planner and senior editor at International Money Transfer.

To make sure you can pay for both regular expenses and debt repayments in an emergency, you should think about growing your emergency fund in this situation.

High Debt Obligations

According to Kibbel, you will want more than the usual suggestion of three to six months’ worth of costs if your job is insecure or if your income is erratic, as is typical for gig or freelance workers.

“In the event of extended unemployment or job shortages, a year’s worth of costs may provide better protection,” he said.

Dependents or Health Concerns

If you have children, elderly family members to care for or ongoing health issues, you’re more likely to face unexpected expenses.

“Medical emergencies, childcare costs or sudden caregiving responsibilities can quickly deplete a smaller fund,” Kibbel warned.

The more dependents you have or the greater your health risks, the larger your emergency fund should be.

Rising Cost of Living

Inflation and the rising costs of housing, food and utilities can strain your budget over time.

“If your current fund is based on outdated cost assumptions, it might no longer be enough to cover even a few months of expenses,” said Kibbel.

For this reason, he suggested reassessing your monthly spending regularly and adjusting your emergency fund to account for higher living expenses.

Inability to Cover Major Unexpected Expenses

According to experts, if your emergency fund only covers minor inconveniences like car repairs or small medical bills, but would be wiped out by a more significant event (such as job loss or a natural disaster), it’s time to beef it up.

“The goal of an emergency fund is to protect you from financial devastation, so it needs to be robust enough to handle larger, life-altering situations,” Kibbel noted.

Major Life Transitions

If you’re planning for a significant life change — such as a career shift, starting a family or buying a home — it’s crucial to have a larger safety net.

“These transitions often come with unforeseen expenses, and your financial needs might grow as a result,” said Kibbel.

Musson agreed: “If you built an emergency fund before you had a life change and haven’t updated it, you probably don’t have enough. For example, if you’ve moved to a bigger house, had a child or two or bought a new car, you need to boost your emergency fund to reflect your higher costs.”

Inability to Cover Insurance Deductibles

“If you don’t have enough money to pay your insurance deductible, you don’t have enough in your emergency fund,” Musson cautioned.

“An insurance policy protects you from catastrophic losses, but you still have to pay your deductible. Make sure your emergency fund is sufficient to pay your deductible.”

