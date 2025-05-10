7 Jobs That Will Be in Demand During Trump’s Trade War

Are you wondering how new tariffs might impact your career and financial future? Many Americans are wondering the same thing: Which job sectors are likely to be hit hard by tariffs, and which will stay relatively safe?

On April 2, or “Liberation Day,” President Trump announced a 10% tariff on all countries along with potentially higher tariffs on some nations. Since then, his tariff policy has evolved to include some delays, exceptions and changes to the original announcement. It’s a good idea to stay up to date on how tariff policies may affect your job in the months to come.

Which Job Sectors Will Be Hit Hard by Tariffs?

Experts say that job sectors like manufacturing, warehousing and transportation may struggle soon.

Many manufacturers import raw goods and materials, making them vulnerable to rising costs caused by the new tariffs. The construction sector will probably also be impacted for the same reason. Warehousing and transportation companies are part of the supply chain, so they will be hurt if tariffs cause snarls and slowdowns.

The retail sector will also suffer if the costs of imported goods rise and consumer spending decreases.

Which Job Sectors Are Tariff-Proof?

Of course, no career is completely future-proof, but experts say certain jobs are probably safer than others.

The Healthcare Sector

Jobs in healthcare are relatively safe from the impact of tariffs. In fact, healthcare is seeing a boom because the aging population requires more medical care.

The Hospitality Sector

Hospitality includes everything from hotels and resorts to restaurants and cafes. This sector is relatively safe from the impact of tariffs, according to experts.

Tariff-Proof Jobs

1. Physicians

The average physician earns $363,000 annually.

Primary care doctors earn $277,000 per year on average.

Specialists average $394,000 annually.

Becoming a doctor takes between 11 and 16 years of education, depending on your specialty.

2. Nurses

Nurses earn an average of $89,010 annually.

Salaries reach as high as $120,000 depending on location and specialty.

It takes two to four years of education to become a nurse, with some specialties requiring more schooling.

3. Medical Assistants

Medical assistants earn an average of $44,200 annually in the United States, with salaries varying based on location.

Medical assistants can often start working once they earn their high school diplomas and then earn a certificate on the job.

4. Hotel Managers

Hotel managers earn an average of $90,500 per year. Managers at luxury hotels can earn as much as $110,178.

Some hotel managers start their careers straight out of high school, learning on the job.

Others earn degrees in hotel management at either a two- or four-year college.

5. Chefs

The average chef earns $51,225 a year, with the salary varying depending on location, experience and skill.

Chefs typically learn on the job, and many start working in entry-level jobs after high school.

Some chefs earn degrees in culinary schools, which allows them to start working at a higher level.

6. Prep Cooks

The average salary for a prep cook is $38,866.

Prep cooks must have at least a high school diploma in most cases.

Earning a degree from a culinary school helps qualify people for more high-end jobs as prep cooks.

7. Server

The average salary for a server is $49,323, but this can vary widely depending on location, experience and customers. No formal education is required to become a server, although more experienced servers tend to be higher earners.

Sources

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 7 Jobs That Will Be in Demand During Trump’s Trade War

