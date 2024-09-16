7 Jobs That Still Offer a Pension for Retirement

While pensions have become less common in the private sector, there are still jobs that provide this valuable benefit. Government, public-sector and unionized employers are all likely to offer pensions to their employees. It can be worthwhile to consider whether working in one of those fields could be a viable way to provide for a secure retirement. Pensions offer a guaranteed, life-long source of income in retirement, ensuring financial security for employees who dedicate many years of service to their employers. If pension-eligible employment isn't an option, saving for retirement with voluntary contributions to tax-advantaged retirement accounts is the primary alternative.

Understanding Pensions

A pension is a retirement plan offered by employers, which typically provides employees with guaranteed monthly payments when they reach a certain age and stop working. Pensions are funded by the employer and sometimes include employee contributions.

They are considered defined benefit plans, meaning that the benefit amount is determined by a set formula, usually based on the employee's salary and years of service. This differs from defined contribution plans, such as 401(k)s, where the amount of the payout is determined by the amount of the contributions and investment performance.

With a pension, employees typically are promised monthly payments for the rest of their lives, making it one of the most secure retirement options available. There are several benefits to having a pension to rely on in retirement, such as:

Guaranteed income: Pensions provide a fixed and reliable income that is not affected by market fluctuations.

Employer-funded: Employers make all or most contributions to pension plans, reducing the financial burden on employees to save for retirement.

Longevity security: Pensions pay out for the rest of your life, ensuring that you won't outlive your retirement savings.

Spousal benefits: Many pension plans offer spousal survivor benefits, which provide income to your spouse in the event of your death.

Pensions in Decline

Pensions offer an advantageous way for individuals to prepare for a financially comfortable retirement with their employers' help. Pensions provide life-time payments, while defined contribution plans only pay out as long as the accounts contain funds. Also, employers are legally required to adequately fund pensions, while individuals are free to put away less than they might need.

Despite these benefits, obligations to fund retiree pensions eventually came to be seen as overly burdensome and risky for employers and shareholders. As a result, employers began phasing out pensions in the 1980s once tax law changes let employees save for retirement pre-tax.

From 1987 to 2022, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the percentage share of retirement costs borne by private-sector employers through defined-benefit pension plans fell from 86.1% to 29.4%. Employees took up the slack, as the share of those costs they paid through defined-contribution plans rose from 13.9% to 70.6%.

Declining union membership is also tied to pensions' decline. A 2023 BLS report said 66% of private industry union workers had access to defined benefit plans, compared with 10% of private industry nonunion workers. Today, in addition to union jobs, pensions are now mostly found in government, military and certain public-sector jobs.

7 Jobs That Still Offer a Pension for Retirement

Though pensions are no longer the norm in many industries, several jobs still offer this benefit. Here are seven to make note of:

Federal government employees: Federal government jobs, including positions within agencies like the FBI, IRS and NASA, often offer pensions through the Federal Employees Retirement System (FERS). FERS includes both a pension and a defined contribution plan, giving federal employees a balanced retirement package. State and local government workers: State and local government positions, including roles in law enforcement, firefighting and public administration, frequently provide pensions. Many state and local governments offer defined benefit pension plans funded through contributions from both employee and employer. Military service members: The U.S. military provides government-funded pensions to service members who serve at least 20 years. The pension amount is based on the number of years served and the average of the highest three years of base pay. Teachers: Public school teachers often have access to pension plans through state-managed retirement systems. Teacher pensions typically offer lifetime payouts, and teachers are eligible for pensions after a certain number of years of service, depending on the state. Utility workers: Many utility companies, such as those providing electricity, gas and water, continue to offer pensions to their employees. Utility jobs often involve unions, which have helped preserve pension benefits for workers in these sectors. Union jobs: Unionized industries, such as construction and transportation, still often offer pensions to workers. These pensions are negotiated as part of collective bargaining agreements, providing secure retirement benefits for union members. Healthcare workers (public sector): Nurses and other healthcare professionals working for state or local government hospitals or public healthcare institutions may receive pensions as part of their retirement benefits package.

Alternatives to Pensions

For those working in jobs that do not offer pensions, there are several alternative retirement accounts that can help provide financial security during retirement. While these options do not offer the guaranteed income of a pension, they still offer tax advantages and the potential for long-term growth. Here are four alternatives:

401(k) Plans: Many private employers offer these defined contribution plans where employees contribute a portion of their salary, and employers often match a percentage. The funds are invested, and the employee receives the balance upon retirement, which depends on the plan's investment performance.

Individual retirement accounts (IRAs): IRAs allow individuals to save for retirement independently. Both traditional IRAs and Roth IRAs offer tax advantages and are popular options for those without access to employer-sponsored pension plans.

Thrift savings plan (TSP): A retirement savings plan similar to a 401(k), the TSP is available to federal employees and military members. It offers low-cost investment options and matching contributions from employers, helping participants grow their retirement savings.

Annuities: An annuity is a financial product that provides guaranteed income for life, similar to a pension. Individuals purchase annuities through insurance companies and in return, the company provides regular income payments during retirement.

Bottom Line

While pensions are becoming less common, certain jobs still offer this valuable benefit. From government roles to union jobs, pensions provide a reliable income stream that helps retirees maintain their standard of living. For those who do not have access to a pension, alternatives such as 401(k)s, IRAs and annuities can still offer a solid foundation for retirement planning.

Tips for Retirement Planning

