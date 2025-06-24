7 Jobs That Give You the Best Quality of Life

Your job is a big part of your life. More than just a way to earn a living, the career path you choose can directly impact your lifestyle.

Whether you’re just starting out in your career or looking for a change, it’s important to consider the standard of living offered by jobs you’re interested in. To help you out, GOBankingRates spoke with two career experts to uncover jobs that offer high pay, stability and a solid work-life balance.

Keep reading to discover seven occupations that offer the best quality of life, with salary information from Glassdoor. Job outlook data was sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, with an expected growth for all U.S. occupations averaging 4% from 2023-2033.

Technical Program Manager

Median annual salary: $160,000

$160,000 Job outlook: 7% growth

If you want to work in tech — without actually getting super technical — this could be your opportunity.

“You’re not coding, but you’re close to the action,” said Patrice Williams Lindo, career expert, visibility strategist and CEO at Career Nomad. “TPMs oversee cross-functional tech projects with clear scopes, predictable workflows and top-tier compensation — often with hybrid flexibility.

Product Marketing Manager

Median annual salary: $141,000

$141,000 Job outlook: 8% growth

“These pros translate tech into impact — and companies are paying for that bridge,” Lindo said. “Strong PMMs are often remote, well-paid and have influence without burnout.”

She described the job of a product marketing manager as strategic, not chaotic.

Occupational Therapist

Median annual salary: $109,000

$109,000 Job outlook: 11% growth

Help people with injuries, illnesses and disabilities develop new skills, improve existing abilities and overcome physical challenges by working as an occupational therapist.

“OTs work across clinics, private practice and schools,” Lindo said. “It’s a deeply fulfilling health profession with flexible hours, part-time or travel options and less emotional drain than many healthcare roles.”

Content Strategist

Median annual salary: $109,000

$109,000 Job outlook: 8% growth

“As AI floods the web with junk, strategic content is back in demand,” Lindo said. “Top-tier strategists are getting scooped up for flexible, well-paid roles in tech, media and consulting — with creative control.”

To maximize earnings and job potential, she advised specializing in AI and/or SEO.

Project Manager

Median annual salary: $105,000

$105,000 Job outlook: 7% growth

“In demand across healthcare, finance, tech and manufacturing, project managers enjoy playing an influential role in the organization,” said Annette Garsteck, career reinvention coach and author of “Own Your Career: Take Control + Accelerate Your Professional Growth.”

She said project managers can have a cross-functional impact and often have hybrid flexibility, which can offer a solid work-life balance.

“Certifications like PMP, Agile or Scrum Master increase your credibility and compensation opportunities,” she said.

Healthcare Administrator

Median annual salary: $150,000

$150,000 Job outlook: 29% growth

If you enjoy helping others, a healthcare administrator position can allow you to give back, ensuring patients receive top-notch care.

“Without clinical training, administrative roles allow you to contribute to the mission of keeping your community engaged in their health and wellness,” Garsteck said. “Since healthcare operates around the clock, non-clinical roles can align their work hours with their life and still support patients and providers.”

Analyst

Median annual salary: $106,000

$106,000 Job outlook (financial analyst): 9% growth

9% growth Job outlook (market research analyst): 8% growth

“Analyst roles span various industries and offer focused, often asynchronous work with high career advancement potential,” Garsteck said. “Professionals who showcase strong tech and tool proficiencies, especially Excel, Tableau or SQL, stand out and command substantial salaries.”

She said analysts can find work in a variety of fields, including data, marketing, IT and finance.

