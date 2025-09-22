7 Jobs With Big Paychecks for People Over 55 in 2025

Contrary to popular opinion, getting older doesn’t have to mean getting paid less. In fact, people over 55 have unique advantages in today’s job market that can lead to some serious paychecks. It’s true.

Find Out: 12 Totally Free Ways To Make Enough Passive Income To Quit Your Job

Read Next: 6 Low-Risk Ways To Build Your Savings in 2025

Whether you’re looking to boost your nest egg before retirement or need income after retiring, these seven opportunities can deliver the financial rewards your experience deserves.

Independent Consultant

Your decades of experience aren’t just valuable, they’re profitable. Independent consultants over 55 are cashing in on their expertise, and the numbers prove it.

The median salary for independent consultants is $90,663 per year. But here’s where it gets interesting: Many consultants charge hourly rates that can push their income much higher. Independent management consultants command an average of $121,687 per year.

For retirees, consulting can be a perfect balance. You can work on projects you care about, set your own schedule and earn substantial income without the pressure of full-time employment.

Learn More: Codie Sanchez: How Much Money Can You Make With a Vending Machine Side Hustle?

Financial Advisor/Planner

The financial services industry loves experienced professionals, and for good reason. Older advisors bring credibility and life experience that younger clients desperately want.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects 17% employment growth for financial advisors between 2023 and 2033, much faster than the average for all occupations. That growth means plenty of opportunities for people over 55.

Entry-level financial advisors typically earn between $60,000 and $80,000 per year, but experienced advisors see their income jump significantly. Mid-career advisors earn $80,000 to $120,000 annually, while those with over 10 years of experience often earn over $150,000 per year. Senior wealth advisors can earn between $112,000 and $147,500 annually.

The real money comes from building a client base over time. Many advisors charge fees based on assets under management, typically 1% to 2% of client assets. This creates a recurring revenue stream that can grow substantially over time. For someone over 55, your life experience with financial challenges makes you incredibly valuable to clients facing similar situations.

Real Estate Professional

Real estate rewards experience, and people over 55 bring exactly what clients want: patience, negotiation skills and deep understanding of major life decisions.

Real estate agents have a median base salary of $48,883, but top performers earn much more through commissions. Real estate consultants average $92,358 per year, with some earning as much as $179,000 annually.

The best part? Real estate offers flexible scheduling. You can work part time or full time, choose your clients and leverage your life experience to build trust with buyers and sellers making major financial decisions. Win-win!

Executive or Life Coach

Coaching is exploding as a profession, and experienced professionals over 55 are perfectly positioned to capitalize on this growth.

According to coaching industry research, “new business and life coaches can charge $100 – $200 per hour and veteran coaches with established results can often charge $250 – 600 per hour.”

Life coaches earn an average of $62,500 annually from coaching alone, but 94% of coaches offer additional services like consulting or training. Executive coaches command even higher rates, with experienced coaches charging $250-$330 per hour.

The coaching market is projected to reach $7.3 billion by 2025, driven by increasing demand for personal development and business coaching. Your decades of career experience, life lessons and problem-solving skills make you incredibly valuable to younger professionals and executives.

Corporate Trainer

Companies desperately need people who can share institutional knowledge and teach practical skills. People over 55 have both in spades.

Lauren McAdams, career adviser and hiring manager at Resume Companion, said that professionals over 50 can “use the knowledge and expertise you’ve picked up over the course of a long career to your advantage.”

Corporate trainers and instructors can earn $20.95 per hour for self-enrichment teaching. But experienced corporate trainers often charge much higher rates for specialized business training.

Many companies prefer trainers with real-world experience over academic credentials. Your ability to share practical lessons from decades in the workforce makes you incredibly valuable for leadership development, industry-specific training and mentorship programs.

Therapist or Counselor

The mental health field has a massive shortage of qualified professionals, which means there are more opportunities for career changers over 55.

Career expert Colleen Paulson said, “you’ll need training for this, but with the therapist shortage, the need remains for good people in this field.”

Licensed counselors earn around $21 per hour, but private practice therapists can charge $80-$250 per session or more. Many people over 55 bring exactly what this field needs: life experience, patience and genuine empathy for people facing challenges.

While becoming a licensed therapist requires additional education and certification, many states have pathways for experienced professionals to transition into the field. Your life experience makes you incredibly valuable to clients.

Real Estate Coach or Trainer

If you have real estate experience, teaching others can be extremely lucrative. In fact, real estate coaching has become a major industry.

Individual coaching programs start at around $649 per month with 12-month commitments, while some programs charge $1,000 per month. Group coaching and training events can generate additional revenue streams.

The real estate training industry rewards experience and results. If you’ve had success in real estate, teaching others those same strategies can create a lucrative second career that leverages everything you’ve learned.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 7 Jobs With Big Paychecks for People Over 55 in 2025

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.