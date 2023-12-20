7 Items Frugal People Buy Right After the Holidays

After Christmas is the time to stock up on toys, candy and more.

We may be in the thick of the holidays right now, but quite soon, we’ll be looking at the 2023 yuletide in hindsight. And with this time comes an avalanche of post-holiday deals!

Which items do frugal people rush to buy in the glittery aftermath of the holidays — starting as soon as after Christmas Day? Here’s what expert shoppers recommend jumping on stat.

Wrapping Paper and Gift Bags

Pretty much immediately after the sun sets on Christmas Day, retailers go full force on rolling out sales on wrapping paper and gift bags.

“Starting the day after Christmas, holiday gift wrap and bags go on sale anywhere from 50%-75% off,” said Audrey Boyce, the VP of public relations at Empathy First Media. “This can also include other wrapping supplies, such as boxes, gift card holders and tissue paper. The longer you wait after the holidays are over, the greater the sale — however, the supply will be lower. This can be a great way to stock up for the next year’s holiday festivities at a lower cost.”

Winter Clothes

Winter is officially in full swing, and retailers are looking to move inventory on chilly weather apparel.

“After the holidays, the mindset shifts to spring and warmer weather, causing most winter clothes to be moved to clearance and mark down areas,” Boyce said. “This can include jackets, gloves, boots and more. Utilizing these sales is essential to buy the upcoming winter’s sizes, so they are already in the closet when a new season of colder weather comes.”

Holiday Décor

Along with wrapping paper and gift supplies, you’ll find sales on holiday décor — both indoor and outdoor.

“These sales usually range from 50%-75% off starting the day after Christmas and into the week before the new year,” Boyce said. “It usually includes holiday outdoor blow up décor, Christmas trees, ornaments and stand alone indoor décor. For those trying to change the theme of their Christmas décor or add to their collection, this is a great way to do so on a budget, especially at stores like Hobby Lobby, Walmart and Target.”

Fitness Items

Don’t rush to buy these the day after Christmas; instead wait until Jan. 1.

“Thanks to the popularity of health-related resolutions in the new year, retailers tend to offer decent discounts on a ton of items related to fitness,” said Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst at DealNews. “Whether you’re looking for activewear for colder weather, yoga supplies, equipment for your home gym or even supplements or bottles made for blending protein drinks, there’s a good chance we’ll see discounts taking at least 20%-30% off, but they could also be much higher, depending on where you shop and what brands you’re interested in.”

Holiday Candy

This is another item that goes on mega sale as soon as Christmas is over — and should be snagged immediately.

“You’ll find standard candies, like holiday-themed mini candy bars, but also fancier picks like winter-themed truffles typically at least 50% off starting on Dec. 26,” Ramhold said. “Candy may sell out even faster than décor, though, so if you’re looking for cheap Reese’s trees or candy cane flavored Hershey’s Kisses, definitely don’t wait too long to pick up your haul.”

Holiday Chocolates

You may consider chocolate a subcategory of candy, but it deserves its own highlight!

“Holiday chocolates packaged in seasonal boxes and containers will also be discounted after Christmas for around 50%-75% off,” said budgeting expert Andrea Woroch. “You don’t have to worry about these treats going bad within that short time; in fact, dark chocolate lasts for 2 years when unopened and milk chocolate is good for a year! You can even display these on a pretty tray for your New Year’s Eve celebration at a deeply discounted price.”

Toys

Immediately after Christmas, retailers shift into the mindset of wanting to move out all the toys that didn’t sell ahead of Christmas Day.

“This is especially important for kids’ toys because of the influx of buying during Christmas time,” Boyce said. “Stores tend to discount toys 10%-40% after the holidays to make room for new inventory.”

