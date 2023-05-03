You might think Amazon has it all, and at astellar price but you could be overpaying for what you get. Everything at Dollar Tree costs under $5, which is not something you can say for the online retail giant.

Check Out: 8 Best Spring Items To Buy at Dollar Tree Now

More: How To Build Your Savings From Scratch

Take a look at what you should get next time you’re at Dollar Tree that will cost you much less than if you bought it on Amazon.

Deck of Cards

Every house needs a deck of cards, and you’ll only pay $1.25 for a Las Vegas-themed deck at Dollar Tree. A deck on Amazon will cost you $4.99 or more.

Hardback Planner

On Amazon, you’ll pay $9 or more for a hardcover planner, but these are only $1.25 each at Dollar Tree.

Battleship

Introduce your kids and family to the Battleship board game for just $1.25. Amazon will have you pay $14 or more for the game.

Read: 10 Items That Are Cheaper at Costco Than at Dollar Stores

Deodorant

A 1.5-ounce stick of Secret antiperspirant costs $1.25 at Dollar Tree, but you’ll pay $4 or more on Amazon for a similar 1.7-ounce stick.

Padlock and Key

On Amazon, a padlock and key costs $3.89 or more, but you’ll only spend $1.25 at Dollar Tree.

Matches

Amazon sells a three-pack of matches for $8.99. Each pack comes with 300 large wooden matches. This breaks down to about $3 a pack. Dollar Tree sells the same packs for $1.25 each.

UNO GO!

Perfect for traveling, this mini Uno deck only costs $1.25 at Dollar Tree, but will cost you $5.45 on Amazon.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 7 Items at Dollar Tree That Cost Way More on Amazon

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.