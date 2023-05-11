7 Items at Costco for Families on a Budget

Money is tight, but your Costco membership can help you work magic. Buying in bulk is a great way to stretch your dollar to the max.

As with most stores, one of the best ways to save money at Costco is to shop the sales. Pay attention to the sale emails you get before heading to your local warehouse store, so you can take advantage of extra money-saving opportunities.

Of course, Costco is also known for its everyday low prices, so you don't actually need a sale to enjoy big savings. Purchasing items in bulk may cost more upfront, but many larger items have a notably low price per unit -- or ounce -- especially when you buy Costco's own Kirkland brand products.

Knowing how to shop at Costco is the key to getting the most from your membership. Keep reading to see seven items to put in your cart, that will help you stick to your budget.

Kirkland Signature Frozen Pizza

Price: $16.99

Make pizza night cheaper than ever by purchasing a Kirkland Signature Frozen Pizza, available in cheese or pepperoni. Sold in a four-pack, both varieties are made with 100% real cheese.

Featuring a thin crust, each pepperoni pizza is 19.05 ounces. Made with no preservatives, the cheese pizza is 16.95 ounces and has a breadcrumb crust.

When you break down the cost, these pizzas are just $4.25 each. Unless your family is large -- or really hungry -- this will be dinner for anywhere for at least two nights, making it an absolute steal.

Kirkland Signature Italian Sausage and Beef Lasagna

Price: $19.99

Instead of making it from scratch, save time and money by purchasing Kirkland Signature Italian Sausage and Beef Lasagna. You'll get two three-pound trays filled with 100% USDA choice grade ground beef chuck, vine-ripened tomatoes and whole milk ricotta and mozzarella cheese.

No preservatives are added into this lasagna dish, which is also microwaveable. This is a quick and easy way to serve your family a hearty and delicious meal for just $10.

Kirkland Signature Soft & Chewy Granola Bars

Price: $11.49

Made with real chocolate chips, Kirkland Signature Soft & Chewy Granola Bars are a snack you and your kids will actually agree on. Each box contains 64 granola bars, meaning each one only costs $0.18.

Containing no artificial flavors or colors, these 0.85-ounce kosher granola bars are made with whole rolled oats. Cheap and filling, you can also enjoy these 100-calorie bars guilt free.

Since they're so affordable, this is a great snack to have on hand when your kids have friends over or need to bring a snack to share with their class.

Kirkland Signature Quarter-Pound Ground Beef Hamburger Patties

Price: $44.99

A household staple, you won't regret buying a 40-count box of Kirkland Signature Quarter-Pound Ground Beef Hamburger Patties. Made with 75% lean beef, when you break the price down, you're paying just $1.12 per burger.

This can feed your family for many lunches and dinners. If you're having guests, it also serves as a cheap meal almost guaranteed to be a hit with everyone.

Simply serve your burgers with fries, frozen vegetables or a salad, and you've got a meal that's both satisfying and economical.

Kirkland Signature Organic Applesauce

Price: $12.99

Cheap and healthy, your little ones will love Kirkland Signature Organic Applesauce pouches. Each box contains 24 pouches, which equates to just $0.54 each.

Sugar-free, gluten-free and kosher, these squeezable pouches are filled with hand-picked USDA organic apples. The pouches themselves feature a twist cap and are made with BPA-free packaging.

Serve these pouches with a meal at home or keep them in your diaper bag for an economical snack on the go.

Kirkland Signature Organic Quinoa

Price: $10.99

A base for so many dishes, you won't want to pass up this 4.5-pound bag of Kirkland Signature Organic Quinoa. A product of Peru, this certified organic quinoa is kosher and filled with fiber, Vitamins B and E, a wealth of antioxidants and more.

Packaged in a resealable bag, you can likely serve this quinoa often, but purchase it infrequently, due to its large size. Priced at just $0.15 per ounce, feeding your family a healthy and wholesome dinner will be much easier with this in your pantry.

Kirkland Signature Chicken Wings, First and Second Sections

Price: $31.99

Sure to be a crowd-pleaser, Kirkland Signature Chicken Wings, First and Second Sections are both affordable and delicious. This 10-pound bag is made from chickens hatched, raised --without antibiotics -- and harvested in the U.S.

Whether you're only feeding your own family or also entertaining guests, wings are pretty much always a safe choice to serve. Bake or fry as many as you need, then pour your family's favorite sauce over them. At just $3.10 per pound, you can make these wings a household staple.

