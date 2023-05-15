7 International Stocks to Buy as Uncle Sam Loses His Edge

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

While for the longest time the best house in the worst neighborhood was consistently the U.S., shifting circumstances incentivize consideration of international stocks to buy. At the simplest level, individual markets tend to ebb and flow. To use a baseball analogy, global securities were due to knock one out of the yard. Further, a Business Insider article early this year pointed out several reasons why international stocks might outperform domestic enterprises. One reason centered on China’s reopening. While this narrative has been slow going, it can still play catchup. A second factor stems from repositing of gains from the domestic market to the global.

Also, the negative yielding interest rate bubble may be over, which Bank of America claims should help lift certain non-U.S. entities. Therefore, investors should keep an eye on the below international stocks to buy.

WPM Wheaton Precious Metals $50.94 UL Unilever $54.23 ASML ASML. Holding $651.70 MELI MercadoLibre $1,297.62 RIO Rio Tinto $62.84 TS Tenaris $26.66 JD JD.com $37.97

Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM)

Source: Vova Shevchuk / Shutterstock.com

Based in western Canada, Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) specializes in the commodities streaming business. Under this arrangement, Wheaton provides upfront cash to mining enterprises. In exchange, the miners agree to sell Wheaton the underlying valuable commodities at a predetermined price. Because Wheaton isn’t directly involved in mining operations, it enjoys a greater degree of predictability.

Overall, Wheaton’s financials reflect this dynamic. Looking at the profitability side, the company carries a trailing-year net margin of 64.23%, ranking above 95.75% of sector players. Also, it enjoys nine years of profitability over the past decade. On the balance sheet, the company enjoys an equity-to-asset ratio of 0.99. This stat ranks better than 97.36% of sector players. Therefore, it’s a dependable idea among international stocks to buy.

Finally, Wall Street analysts peg WPM a consensus strong buy. On average, their price target comes out to $52.31, implying nearly 4% upside potential.

Unilever (UL)

Source: Epic Cure / Shutterstock

A British multinational consumer goods company, Unilever (NYSE:UL) products include food, condiments, bottled water, baby food, soft drink, ice cream, instant coffee and cleaning agents, among many others. At the moment, Unilever carries a market capitalization of $137 billion. Since the start of the year, UL gained over 7% of equity value.

Financially, Unilever carries a balanced profile. Based on data from investment resource Gurufocus, the consumer goods specialist’s core strengths lie in its profitability. Currently, the company’s trailing-year net margin stands at 12.74%, above 86.37% of sector players. Also, its return on equity (ROE) pings at 41.02%, reflecting an extremely high-quality enterprise. Operationally, Unilever presents a decent though not remarkable profile. For example, its three-year revenue growth rate is 6.8%, above 55.1% of the underlying industry.

Lastly, analysts peg UL as a consensus moderate buy. Their average price target is $57.50, implying 6% upside potential. For dependability, UL may be one of the best international stocks to buy.

ASML (ASML)

Source: Zurijeta / Shutterstock.com

While it might not be a household name, the Netherlands’ ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) ranks among the most pertinent technology firms ever. Specializing in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography, ASML is the only company in the world that manufactures machines capable of the aforementioned process (which involves printing designs on semiconductors). Unsurprisingly, the market loves ASML, sending shares up nearly 18% for the year so far.

Financially, the underlying company ranks among the best international stocks to buy. Naturally, the enterprise leverages its tech monopoly to produce excellent profitability metrics. Its trailing-year net margin stands at 28.23%, above 92.41% of the competition. Also, its ROE comes in at a whopping 80%.

Operationally, ASML’s three-year revenue growth rate pings at 23.8%, above 76.49% of sector players. Its EBITDA growth rate during the same period hits 32.3%, above 64.52%. In closing, analysts peg ASML as a consensus moderate buy. Their average price target lands at $788.50, implying nearly 22% upside potential.

MercadoLibre (MELI)

Source: shutterstock.com/CC7

An Argentine company headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay, MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) operates online marketplaces dedicated to e-commerce and online auctions. Given the lucrative Latin America market – particularly its younger workforce – MELI seems a very compelling idea among international stocks to buy. Indeed, the market needs no coaxing, with shares flying up nearly 55% since the Jan. opener.

To be fair, investors interested in MELI will need patience. Currently, the market prices shares at a forward multiple of 74.63. In terms of a discount to projected earnings, MercadoLibre ranks worse than 94.74% of its cyclical retail peers. On the other hand, the company represents a growth machine, pinging 63.3% for its three-year revenue growth rate. Also, its trailing-year net margin comes in at 5.46%. As well, its Altman Z-Score hits 4.64, indicating high fiscal stability.

Turning to Wall Street, analysts peg MELI as a consensus strong buy. Their average price target stands at $1,560.42, implying nearly 22% upside potential.

Rio Tinto (RIO)

Source: Freedom365day / Shutterstock.com

Headquartered in London, U.K., Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) is one of the biggest mining enterprises in the world. At the moment, Rio commands a market cap of $104.19 billion. Fundamentally, Rio provides some of the hotly demanded commodities, including copper and lithium. Nevertheless, broader economic circumstances pressured RIO. Since the beginning of this year, shares stumbled more than 13%.

Nevertheless, contrarian investors of international stocks may want to consider adding RIO to their portfolio. First, it might be undervalued. The market prices shares at a forward multiple of 8.26. As a discount to projected earnings, RIO ranks better than 69% of companies listed in the metals and mining industry.

Operationally, Rio holds its own. For example, its three-year revenue growth rate comes in at 11.7%, above 58.69% of its peers. Also, its EBITDA growth rate during the same frame lands at 19%, above 61.27%. Looking to the Street, analysts peg RIO as a unanimous strong buy. On average, their price target hits $95.64, implying 55% upside potential.

Tenaris (TS)

Source: Chompoo Suriyo / Shutterstock.com

A global manufacturer and supplier of steel pipes and relative services, Tenaris (NYSE:TS) ranks among the riskiest international stocks to buy. Basically, if the world economy stumbles, TS could incur a sharp drop. Frankly, investors don’t have much confidence in Tenaris. Since the Jan. opener, TS gave up nearly 21% of equity value.

Still, the downturn could represent an opportunity for contrarian stocks to buy. Right now, the market prices TS at a forward multiple of 4.55. As a discount to projected earnings, Tenaris ranks better than 77.6% of sector players. Also, its price-earnings-growth ratio sits at 0.4 times. In contrast, the sector median stat is a loftier 0.74 times.

Operationally, Tenaris’ three-year revenue growth rate pings at 19.1%, above 72.13% of sector rivals. Also, its book growth rate during the same period comes out to 6.8%, above 66.29%. Lastly, analysts peg TS a unanimous strong buy. Overall, their average price target lands at $43.80, implying nearly 65% upside potential.

JD.com (JD)

Source: Wright Studio/Shutterstock.com

With tensions between the U.S. and China at a worrying high, the Beijing-based JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) might seem a tad bit risky. Actually, it’s really risky and perhaps not appropriate for anyone with a conservative disposition toward volatility. Since the Jan. opener, JD gave up nearly 39% of equity value. At the same time, it’s possible that shares have stabilized.

In the past week, JD gave up only 1% of market value, which is a significant improvement. Still, does that alone qualify for international stocks to buy? Right now, the e-commerce giant enjoys a decently stable balance sheet, with a cash-to-debt ratio of 3.38. In contrast, the sector median stat for the cyclical retail segment is a lowly 0.5 times.

Operationally, JD.com features a three-year revenue growth rate of 19.4%, above 82.96% of sector rivals. Also, its book growth rate during the same frame comes in at 34.2, above 88.17%. On a final note, analysts peg JD as a consensus strong buy. Their average price target stands at $62.18, implying over 76% upside potential.

On the date of publication, Josh Enomoto did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

A former senior business analyst for Sony Electronics, Josh Enomoto has helped broker major contracts with Fortune Global 500 companies. Over the past several years, he has delivered unique, critical insights for the investment markets, as well as various other industries including legal, construction management, and healthcare.

The post 7 International Stocks to Buy as Uncle Sam Loses His Edge appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.