7 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CHPT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/26/24 $2.00 $31.3K 19.0K 60.1K SAVE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $1.50 $74.0K 18.8K 6.5K AAL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $10.00 $35.0K 28.0K 688 GE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $165.00 $59.4K 1.1K 233 FDX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $290.00 $92.2K 403 40 UBER PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/26 $72.50 $79.8K 1.6K 25 LHX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $240.00 $256.5K 117 7

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding CHPT (NYSE:CHPT), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on July 26, 2024. Parties traded 3105 contract(s) at a $2.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.3K, with a price of $10.0 per contract. There were 19009 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 60111 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SAVE (NYSE:SAVE), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 336 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1194 contract(s) at a $1.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $74.0K, with a price of $62.0 per contract. There were 18822 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6549 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAL (NASDAQ:AAL), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 546 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 229 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.0K, with a price of $153.0 per contract. There were 28070 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 688 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GE (NYSE:GE), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 63 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.4K, with a price of $1189.0 per contract. There were 1127 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 233 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FDX (NYSE:FDX), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 336 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $290.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $92.2K, with a price of $4610.0 per contract. There were 403 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 40 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UBER (NYSE:UBER), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 882 day(s) on December 18, 2026. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $72.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $79.8K, with a price of $1596.0 per contract. There were 1675 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 25 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LHX (NYSE:LHX), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 63 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 450 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $256.5K, with a price of $570.0 per contract. There were 117 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

