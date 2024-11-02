7 Hybrid Vehicles Retirees Should Avoid Buying Before Christmas

Hybrid vehicles are a great option for retirees looking to stretch their income. They are fuel-efficient, have a high resale value and are fun to drive.

If you’re not ready to fully commit to an electric vehicle (EV), a hybrid could be the way to go. However, not every hybrid should be considered. Some are too expensive for the value, have pricey repairs and poor ratings.

Read More: 5 Luxury Cars Retirees Should Consider Buying Before Christmas

Try This: 9 Things You Must Do To Grow Your Wealth in 2024

Although the holidays are around the corner and there will be deals, Rob Dillan, automotive expert and founder of EVhype, explained why these vehicles could be headaches down the road.

“These vehicles present challenges such as high maintenance costs, limited fuel savings and depreciation, making them less ideal for retirees seeking dependable, cost-effective hybrids,” he stated.

Dillan said retirees should avoid the following seven hybrid vehicles.

BMW X5 xDrive45e

Price: $68,397

Besides the hefty price tag, the BMW X5 xDrive45e comes with high maintenance costs. CarEdge estimates maintenance and repair costs at $18,738 for the first 10 years of service, which is $4,586 higher than industry standards.

Plus, it’s not very fuel-efficient, said Dillan.

“Its real-world fuel economy is around 20 mpg, which is comparable to non-hybrid SUVs, providing limited fuel savings,” he added.

Trending Now: 8 Best Luxury Cars for Wealthy Retirees

Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid

Price: $51,250

The Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid minivan has plenty of great tech features and is a comfortable ride, but it’s pricey and not dependable.

“The Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid faces notable reliability issues, having been rated as one of the least reliable minivans by Consumer Reports due to frequent transmission and electrical problems,” said Dillan.

“Additionally, battery-related repairs can cost over $3,500, adding a substantial financial burden for owners.”

Ford Escape Hybrid

Price: $33,340

The Ford Escape Hybrid is a small SUV with a roomy inside that offers a smooth ride, but Dillan warned it’s not a great value.

“The Ford Escape Hybrid has a track record of below-average reliability, consistently receiving low ratings due to engine and transmission problems,” he said.

“It also depreciates quickly, with a resale value 20% lower than similar SUVs, impacting its long-term value.”

Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid

Price: $33,400

Hondas are known for being reliable, durable and low-cost to maintain, but Dillan explained why the Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid should be overlooked.

“With a high initial cost, the Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid carries an MSRP of around $34,000 but doesn’t offer enough fuel savings to justify its price,” he said.

“Battery replacements can cost upwards of $5,000, significantly impacting ownership costs over time.”

Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV

Price: $30,075

The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is a stylish and rugged hybrid with a spacious three-row interior, but it also has some problems.

“The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV suffers from battery degradation, with known issues that lead to reduced battery capacity within just a few years,” Dillan stated.

“Its electric-only range is limited to 24 miles, making fuel savings negligible for those looking to reduce their gas costs.”

Toyota Prius Prime

Price: $32,975

While the Prius is a wildly popular car due to its fuel efficiency, the Toyota Prius Prime doesn’t offer the same value.

“The Toyota Prius Prime’s electric range is limited to only 25 miles, which can make it impractical for long-distance retirees,” said Dillan.

“Additionally, specialized parts like the inverter can cost over $2,000 to replace, making repairs costly.”

Volvo XC90 Recharge Plug-In Hybrid

Price: $71,900

The Volvo XC90 Recharge Plug-In Hybrid has a sleek design with dynamic features such as Google Assistant, Google Play and more, but it will cost you.

According to Edmunds, owners can expect to spend $12,815 for maintenance and repairs during the car’s first 10 years of service.

In addition, Dillan said, “the Volvo XC90 Recharge Plug-In Hybrid only retains 53% of its value after 5 years, making it a poor long-term investment.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 7 Hybrid Vehicles Retirees Should Avoid Buying Before Christmas

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.