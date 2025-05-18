7 Hottest Housing Markets Where Homes Cost Under $350K

The more in-demand a housing market is, the more likely it is that home prices will be going up.

Learn More: 25 Places To Buy a Home If You Want It To Gain Value

Check Out: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too

“Price growth is the product of high competition, which pushes views-per-property higher, and time on market lower,” Realtor.com’s latest “Hottest Housing Markets” report stated. “On average, homes in the hottest markets attracted 2.9 times the listing viewership as the typical U.S. home in March, and homes sold in an average 32 days, three weeks faster than the national norm.”

Despite price growth trends, there are still several “hot” housing markets where you can find homes for $350,000 or less. (Realtor.com defined “hot” markets based on market demand, as measured by unique views per property, and the pace of the market, as measured by the number of days a listing remains active.)

Here’s a look at the hottest housing markets with affordable homes.

Rockford, Illinois

Hotness rank (out of 20): 2

2 Viewers per property vs. U.S. average: 3.1

3.1 Median days on market: 25

25 Median listing price: $249,000

Consider This: 4 Housing Markets That Have Plummeted in Value Over the Past 5 Years

Find Out: 25 Most Livable Cities for Middle-Class Families

Springfield, Massachusetts

Hotness rank (out of 20): 4

4 Viewers per property vs. U.S. average: 3.3

3.3 Median days on market: 31

31 Median listing price: $330,00

Be Aware: The Cheapest Place To Buy a Home in Every State

Rochester, New York

Hotness rank (out of 20): 7

7 Viewers per property vs. U.S. average: 3.1

3.1 Median days on market: 33

33 Median listing price: $280,000

Reading, Pennsylvania

Hotness rank (out of 20): 9

9 Viewers per property vs. U.S. average: 2.4

2.4 Median days on market: 30

30 Median listing price: $330,000

Canton-Massillon, Ohio

Hotness rank (out of 20): 16

16 Viewers per property vs. U.S. average: 2.3

2.3 Median days on market: 35

35 Median listing price: $240,000

Read Next: 20 Best Cities Where You Can Buy a House for Under $100K

Binghamton, New York

Hotness rank (out of 20): 17

17 Viewers per property vs. U.S. average: 3

3 Median days on market: 38

38 Median listing price: $200,000

Akron, Ohio

Hotness rank (out of 20): 20

20 Viewers per property vs. U.S. average: 2.6

2.6 Median days on market: 37

37 Median listing price: $225,000

More From GOBankingRates

Source

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 7 Hottest Housing Markets Where Homes Cost Under $350K

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.