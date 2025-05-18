Personal Finance

7 Hottest Housing Markets Where Homes Cost Under $350K

May 18, 2025 — 07:10 am EDT

Written by Gabrielle Olya for GOBankingRates->

The more in-demand a housing market is, the more likely it is that home prices will be going up.

“Price growth is the product of high competition, which pushes views-per-property higher, and time on market lower,” Realtor.com’s latest “Hottest Housing Markets” report stated. “On average, homes in the hottest markets attracted 2.9 times the listing viewership as the typical U.S. home in March, and homes sold in an average 32 days, three weeks faster than the national norm.”

Despite price growth trends, there are still several “hot” housing markets where you can find homes for $350,000 or less. (Realtor.com defined “hot” markets based on market demand, as measured by unique views per property, and the pace of the market, as measured by the number of days a listing remains active.)

Here’s a look at the hottest housing markets with affordable homes.

Old Watermill in Midway Village of Rockford Town, Illinois - Image.

Rockford, Illinois

  • Hotness rank (out of 20): 2
  • Viewers per property vs. U.S. average: 3.1
  • Median days on market: 25
  • Median listing price: $249,000

Springfield, Massachusetts, USA stock photo

Springfield, Massachusetts

  • Hotness rank (out of 20): 4
  • Viewers per property vs. U.S. average: 3.3
  • Median days on market: 31
  • Median listing price: $330,00

New-York-Rochester

Rochester, New York

  • Hotness rank (out of 20): 7
  • Viewers per property vs. U.S. average: 3.1
  • Median days on market: 33
  • Median listing price: $280,000
Reading is a city in and the county seat of Berks County, Pennsylvania, United States.

Reading, Pennsylvania

  • Hotness rank (out of 20): 9
  • Viewers per property vs. U.S. average: 2.4
  • Median days on market: 30
  • Median listing price: $330,000
Spring day in Canton, Ohio, USA. A boat in the water, green grass and trees stock photo

Canton-Massillon, Ohio

  • Hotness rank (out of 20): 16
  • Viewers per property vs. U.S. average: 2.3
  • Median days on market: 35
  • Median listing price: $240,000

Binghamton is a city in, and the county seat of, Broome County, New York, United States.

Binghamton, New York

  • Hotness rank (out of 20): 17
  • Viewers per property vs. U.S. average: 3
  • Median days on market: 38
  • Median listing price: $200,000
Akron, Ohio, USA downtown skyline at dusk.

Akron, Ohio

  • Hotness rank (out of 20): 20
  • Viewers per property vs. U.S. average: 2.6
  • Median days on market: 37
  • Median listing price: $225,000

