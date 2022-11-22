7 Holiday Gigs To Help You Earn Extra Cash

If you’re worried you don’t have enough money to cover gift buying, it’s not too late to find a seasonal holiday job.

Seasonal jobs can especially benefit retirees and other folks who don’t have a regular work schedule. Here’s what you can expect this holiday season and what you need to know before applying for a seasonal job.

How Hard Is It to Find a Seasonal Job?

Work is available, but it may not be as easy to find as it was last year, says Cory Stahle, an economist with Indeed Hiring Lab, a research arm of Indeed, a worldwide employment website for job listings. Searches for seasonal work on Indeed rose 33% this fall compared to 2021.

Meanwhile, employer demand for seasonal workers was down 8.2% compared to last year, Stahle reported. He also pointed out that while this decline looks bad, it is still a big increase in hiring compared to pre-Covid years.

Not every employer is cutting back on hiring. Best Buy kicked off holiday hiring all the way back in August by hosting job fairs in various cities across the country. In October, it announced it would hire thousands of seasonal employees for stores and distribution centers. Over the last three years, Best Buy has increased its starting wage more than 20% and its average hourly wage is $18 an hour this year.

Likewise, Amazon has been looking looking for 150,000 people to work as full- and part-time seasonal employees. For certain jobs, it’s offering sign-on bonuses of $1,000 to $3,000.

Where to Apply For Seasonal Jobs

The best place to start your search may be in your hometown. Local businesses don’t have the reach or the big pool of potential employees, so stepping up to the customer-service desk at the grocery or hardware store may get you hired on the spot. Whether online or in person, you’ll typically need this basic information to fill out an application:

Name

Street address

Phone number

Email address

Social Security number (You may be asked to show your card, but Social Security doesn’t require it.)

It’s also a good idea to bring along a resume: a brief summary of your experience and education. If you’re applying for a high-level or technical position, you may need something longer, but for temporary, seasonal work, a one-page resume is plenty.

Don’t put the names of references on the resume, Indeed advises, offering free templates as guidelines.

7 Companies That Are Hiring Seasonal Workers 2022

1. Amazon

Amazon is hiring for seasonal jobs for everything from flying planes to stocking shelves. The greatest number of open positions are in California, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Missouri, Oregon, Texas, Tennessee, Utah and Washington. Amazon says its average pay is $19 an hour. Hard-to-fill jobs in some areas come with sign-on bonuses of up to $3,000.

2. Best Buy

Best Buy is still hiring for jobs in stores and for its distribution centers. The in-store customer service jobs appear to be the most numerous. Best Buy says people in those jobs receive training so they can ”recommend the right tech products and solutions for each customer.” Pay averages $18 an hour.

3. Radial

Radial is in the process of hiring nearly 2,000 seasonal—many virtual— customer service representatives. People in these jobs assist customers via internet chat and telephone to place orders, handle credit requests and returns, resolve shipping issues, and respond to customer emails.

Its clients include a long list of familiar retail companies, including Costco, American Express and Harley Davidson. Pay starts at $16.50 an hour, with plenty of opportunities to make more if you are willing to work more than 40 hours a week or take the graveyard shift.

4. Rover

Rover is seeking dog lovers to take care of pets during the end-of-the-year holiday season and beyond. Rover pet sitters and dog walkers set their own schedules and prices, as well as the services they provide, including what size and breed they’ll accept. Rover says caregivers can earn between $30 and $1,000 per month. Pay is deposited within two days of finishing the pet session.

5. UPS

UPS is hiring warehouse workers, delivery and tractor-trailer drivers, and driver helpers who help delivery drivers on their routes in the familiar brown trucks. Pay is between $16 and $30 an hour depending on the job and the location. UPS has already hired many of the more than 100,000 seasonal employees it hopes to attract, but it is looking for more.

6. USPS

The United States Postal Service is looking for 28,000 temporary postal workers to drive, sort and load mail this holiday season. Starting pay is between $17.32 and $27.52 per hour.

7. Walmart

Walmart is looking for 40,000 associates for its holiday busy season. Walmart pay averages $17 an hour. The company says 75% of its managers, including its CEO, started as hourly employees.

The company doesn’t accept paper applications for hourly positions, and it no longer has in-store application kiosks. You must apply online.

