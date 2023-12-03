7 Holiday Gifts To Buy Under $50 from Target

For many, gifts are an essential part of the holiday season. Some people assume that gifts are only worth giving if they’re expensive, but that’s not true. It’s the thought that counts, after all — but you can still find some pretty great gifts at bargain prices.

If you’re hitting up Target for your holiday shopping, there are lots of inexpensive items to select. Here are seven great gift options below $50.

Grandpa Magic Brain Teasers

Price: $11.99

Looking for a holiday gift that will bring the whole family together? It’s Grandpa Magic: 116 Easy Tricks, Amazing Brain Teasers and Simple Stunts to Wow the Grandkids. This teaser includes a complete holiday magic show that grandpa and the grandkids can put on for the whole family.

Morning Glamour Satin Pillowcases

Price: $14.49

Satin pillowcases are great for smoother skin and healthier hair, and this two-pack from Morning Glamour will help make you wake up feeling glamorous. They fit queen/standard pillows, are vegan, cruelty-free and machine washable.

These pillowcases also reduce frizz, sleep-wrinkles and maintain healthy moisture and balance in hair and skin. They come with a stay-put pocket flap to keep the pillowcase in place while sleeping.

Heyday Camera With Built-In Flash

Price: $34.99

Meg Hellerstedt, president of Sylvane, recommends this affordable camera for capturing all your best memories. “This 35mm point-and-shoot film camera will make for a great holiday present,” she said. “At only $34.99, old-school items like this are a cool trend among young ones these days and it will take the older generation on a trip down memory lane, so it’s a hit for everybody.”

It has a focus-free lens and built-in flash for low-light settings. It’s truly a beginner-friendly camera that’s great for documenting all kinds of occasions. It also comes in two colors. The nice thing with film rolls is you have a physical copy of the photo, which you can give out to loved ones as keepsakes.

Emma Faux Fur Throw Blanket

Price: $35.99

As winter approaches, one can confidently buy a throw blanket from Target as a holiday gift. Among Target’s throw blankets, this luxurious-feeling faux fur blanket is one of the best — and at a reasonable price. It also enhances the aesthetics of your space and goes with a minimalistic interior look if placed strategically.

Dash Mini Waffle Maker

Price: $9.99

Target offers a cool mini waffle maker for just $10. This gadget makes a great gift for those who enjoy spending time in the kitchen, providing a fun and simple way to make homemade waffles.

Magic Bullet Portable Blender

Price: $39.99

If you fancy an on-the-go blender that mixes smoothies, protein shakes, party drinks, flavored water and more, consider this option under $50. It is charged via USB-C and the blender is designed for optimum portability, with a handled lid and a battery equipped to power through 15-plus blending cycles per charge. It also comes with a water infuser insert for steeping spa-quality water in seconds.

Rael’s Blemish Rescue Essentials Kit

Price: $16.99

When it comes to holiday gifts, the options are endless. And with holiday travel, changing weather, never-ending sweets and busy to-dos, there’s no better gift to give yourself or your favorite skincare lover than glowing, blemish-free skin. All Rael blemish patches have tapered edges that keep them adhered to skin and provide a protective barrier against irritants. This kit also comes with a soothing tea tree sheet mask that calms redness and helps heal your skin.

