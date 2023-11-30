7 High-Paying, Low-Stress Jobs That Don’t Require Degrees

According to 2022 data from the U.S. Census Bureau, only about 37.7% of Americans have attained a bachelor’s or higher degree. This means that nearly two-thirds of Americans do not have degrees. While some jobs require degrees, there are plenty of high-paying, low-stress jobs available to those with only high school diplomas or trade certifications.

Of course, every job has some level of stress, and some days are better than others. However, there are plenty of jobs that pay decent salaries that won’t fray your nerves on a daily basis.

Here are just a few, with their average salaries listed. Note that in many cases, the average salary is well below what high performers in a particular industry can earn.

Package Courier

Average salary: $42,894

Things can get a little frantic during the holidays, but delivering packages isn’t a high-pressure job. In most cases, you’ll be working for a big company that will simply show you what you need to deliver on any given day.

Once you’re familiar with your area, you’ll know the most efficient way to get everything done and might even get to go home early on light delivery days. If you get amped up with a little bit of pressure, taking on extra shifts during the holidays might even score you bonuses and overtime pay, potentially pushing your earnings past $50,000.

Florist

Average salary: $41,857

If you enjoy working with flowers and putting smiles on people’s faces, you might have a career as a florist ahead of you. Florists need to have certain skills, such as making attractive arrangements and understanding which flowers are in season, but you don’t need to go to college to learn them.

Whether you have a natural instinct or plan to train under another professional, there are many paths to becoming a successful florist. If you’re looking to earn a higher salary, you can own your own shop and develop a reputation in your neighborhood, or perhaps even open a few locations.

Massage Therapist

Average salary: $50,824

There’s no doubt that it’s more stressful to be a massage therapist than it is to actually get a massage. However, therapists work in the same environment as their clients. This means that every day you’ll go to work surrounded by soothing sounds and pleasant aromas while providing a service that most of your clients will thoroughly enjoy.

While you’ll have to get the requisite hours of training to be licensed as a therapist in your state, you won’t need a college degree. And if you’re good at what you do and work with generous clients, your salary plus tips can be significant.

Hairstylist

Average salary: $31,834

If you have the right personality type, being a hairstylist can be a joy. While generally working in a high-energy environment, hairstylists tend to enjoy what they do. Between providing clients with a service they need or want and getting the chance to exercise some of your creativity, it can be a great way to earn a decent salary without having to go to college.

Granted, it’s not the highest-paying job out there, but there are ways to boost your salary, whether through working additional shifts or even owning your own salon — which could raise both your stress levels and your income.

Mason

Average salary: $49,532

Masons are builders working with stones, bricks and concrete to build structures. For the right personality type, this can be an extremely fulfilling, even relaxing occupation. The ability to create beautiful buildings or features is an art form, and those who can do it well will find themselves in high demand, often commanding salaries far in excess of the average.

Travel Agent

Average salary: $63,032

There’s definitely an aspect of being a travel agent that can be stressful. If things go wrong on a client’s trip, which they tend to do from time to time, you’ll be the one responsible for making things OK. But, for the most part, if you’re a travel nut yourself, creating dream vacations for clients and saving them money doing it can be immensely satisfying.

You might not get rich on a travel agent’s salary, but it can also pay pretty well for a job that doesn’t require a degree.

Choreographer

Average salary: $41,667

Being a choreographer certainly isn’t for everyone, and you’ll definitely need some chops to pull it off successfully. But those skills aren’t ones you’re going to learn in a college class. Rather, most choreographers were born and raised in the dance world, with many being successful performers themselves.

While you’ll have to hustle to find gigs and the overall experience can be stressful at times, for many it is a passion and a lifelong calling. Like most jobs in the artistic world, average pay can be a bit on the low end, but if you build a reputation, you can earn $115,000 per year or more.

